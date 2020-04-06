Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Bhopal registers first COVID-19 death; 748 test positive in Maharashtra, 45 succumb to infection

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates UN chief urges govt to protect women facing domestic violence amid lockdown UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres late on Sunday urged governments around the world to consider protecting women as part of their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. "Violence is not confined to the battlefield. For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes," said Guterres in a statement. "Over the past weeks as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence. I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for Covid-19," he added.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 748 test positive in Maharashtra, 45 succumb to infection Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 113 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of such people to 748 in the state. Simultaneously, the toll due to coronavirus rose to 45 with 13 more people succumbing to the infection, a health official said. Of the 113 new cases, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, two from Kalyan- Dombivli and Thane, one each from Osmanabad and Vasai. Another cases is from neighbouring Gujarat state, as the infected person is undergoing treatment n Maharashtra, he added.

Coronavirus in Japan Latest Updates Shinzo Abe likely to declare state of emergency in Japan soon, claim local reports Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading across the country, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, as the cumulative number of infections topped 1,000 in Tokyo alone. Abe will likely announce his plans to declare the emergency on Monday, the paper said, while the Kyodo news agency said new measures would likely come into force on Wednesday. Pressure had been mounting on the government to make the move as the pace of infections continues to accelerate - particularly in the capital - even though it remains slow for now compared with the United States, countries in Europe and China, where thousands have died.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra govt makes masks compulsory for all at Mantralaya Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced that wearing face masks was compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to the state secretariat for the coming few months. "No entry will be given to anyone without face masks. The decision has been taken in view of prevention of the coronavirus pandemic," said a statement by the Maharashtra government.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Indonesian national who attended Tablighi Jamaat event tests positive in Prayagraj An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district, reported ANI quoting Prayagraj District Administration.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Union Cabinet to meet at 1 pm, says report The Union Cabinet is expected to meet at 1 pm on Sunday via video conferencing to discuss the coronavirus situation and nationwide lockdown, reported India Today.

Coronavirus in United Kingdom Latest Updates Queen delivers special COVID-19 address, says 'we will succeed and meet again' Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare televised address to the nation, invoked a war-time spirit of self-discipline and resolve to fight the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 5,000 in the country and about 70,000 people globally, assuring Britons that "better days will return". The 93-year-old British monarch and Head of the 54-member Commonwealth of nations which includes India, acknowledged the grief, pain and financial difficulties being faced the world over during this "time of disruption" and expressed the hope that the whole world was uniting in a "common endeavour". "I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge," she said on Sunday, in a four-minute speech recorded earlier this week at Windsor Castle. "And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country," she said.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates NGOs, politicians distribute essential supplies in Mumbai slums In a move aimed at curbing the fast-spreading coronavirus, Mumbai-based NGOs and political leaders have started free distribution of essential items to people, particularly those residing in slum pockets. They are distributing packets containing food grains and other essential items to residents of different localities and urging citizens to strictly follow the lockdown and not venture out of their homes. Social worker Kunal Sarmarkar said they have so far distributed around 3,000 packets of essential commodities in Bandra East area. "We are carrying out the distribution while taking due precautionary measures. Earlier, we planned to set up a distribution centre at a ground, but later decided not to do so considering the need for social distancing. Hence, we are making door-to-door distribution, he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi appeals to BJP workers to help the needy on saffron party's Foundation day All BJP workers will provide one meal on the occasion of the saffron party's Foundation Day as a way to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, said Narendra Modi, tweeting the guidelines by party President JP Nadda on 40th Foundation Day of BJP. जब भी @BJP4India को सेवा करने का मौका मिला, पार्टी ने सुशासन और गरीबों के सशक्तिकरण पर जोर दिया। पार्टी के सिद्धांतों के अनुरूप हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं ने लोगों के जीवन में सकारात्मक बदलाव लाने के लिए परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा की और समाज सेवा की नई मिसाल भी कायम की। #BJPat40 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Bhopal registers first COVID-19 death taking Madhya Pradesh toll to 14 A 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the toll in Madhya Pradesh to 14, an official said on Monday. This is the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the state capital, he said. The man recently tested positive for coronavirus and died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment on Sunday night, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode said. "He worked as a watchman at a wholesale vegetable market and was suffering from asthma since long," Dr Rajesh Sharma from the private hospital said.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates US Navy captain who was fired after seeking help to tackle COVID-19 on his ship tests positive Captain Brett Crozier, the now-fired US Navy commander who wrote a letter asking for help dealing with a coronavirus outbreak on his ship, has tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times reported Sunday. Crozier had been in command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt until this week, when he was relieved of his duty after he wrote a letter to military leadership to request assistance in responding to a COVID-19 outbreak on the vessel. Crozier began to show symptoms of COVID-19 before he was removed from the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday. He is being quarantined on Naval Base Guam.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Govt delays, lockdown behind shortage in high quality protective gear for doctors Due to the delay in framing proper guidelines and standards for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) — worn by health workers and others who are on the front line to treat coronavirus patients — has caused a a severe shortage in high quality protective suit, said a report in the HuffPost India. Speaking to the news portal Sanjeev Ralhan, the convenor of the Preventive Wear Manufacturers’ Association of India, said the Modi government’s early inaction has cost vendors precious weeks in which they could have sourced raw materials and machinery. When the guidelines finally came in, the country had already been put under a 21-day nationwide lockdown making manufacture and transport a logistical nightmare. That apart, Ralhan said that the kind of suits the government wants them to manufacture are "practically impossible for us to produce under these circumstances". Meanwhile, the desperation of health workers have led to the manufacture of sub-standard suits, which they are being forced to use in the absence of proper gear.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICMR says rapid tests for COVID-19 in containment zones first The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the rapid antibody based blood test for COVID-19 will be deployed by this Wednesday in clusters or containment zones and hot spots showing high incidence of confirmed cases. Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division of the ICMR speaking to The Hindu said that over all testing for COVID-19 using real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA, is increasing and that India will be approaching full capacity soon. "At the same time, we are expecting delivery of Rapid Test kits (blood based) for use in response to COVID-19 situation. By Wednesday this should be up and running," he said, adding, "We aim to start rapid antibody based blood test in clusters (with containment zones), and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres."

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Global COVID-19 tally tops 1.2 million The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1.27 million and as many 69,456 individuals have lost their lives due to COVID-19, according to according to Johns Hopkins University. The five countries with most cases as of Sunday: 1) United States: 337,274

2) Spain: 131,646

3) Italy: 128,948

4) Germany: 100,123

5) France: 93,780

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates India's COVID-19 tally at 4,288 with 117 deaths, says worldometer India's toll from the COVID-19 outbreak surged past 100 with 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours or so, the highest number of casualties reported in a day so far on Sunday. The number of coronavirus cases also went past 4,000 as states reported 541 fresh cases on Sunday, the fourth straight day of 500-plus infections in the country.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates OLX ad seeks 30,000 crores for Statue of Unity to fight COVID-19, case filed The Gujarat Police on Sunday registered a case against an unknown person for placing an online advertisement to "sell" the Statue of Unity. The advertisement was placed for Rs 30,000 crore on OLX. The Statue of Unity, the ad said, was being sold to meet the Gujarat government's expenses for hospitals and medical infrastructure to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the state. "Some unknown person placed an advertisement on OLX on Saturday stating he needs to sell the Statue of Unity for Rs 30,000 crore to meet the requirement of money to buy hospitals and healthcare equipment," a Kevadiya police station official said quoting the FIR.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 within 48 hrs in lab grown cells: Study Researchers have found that an anti-parasitic drug already available around the world can kill the novel coronavirus grown in cell cultures within 48 hours, an advance that may lead to the development and trial of a new clinical therapy for COVID-19. According to the study, published in the journal Antiviral Research, the drug, Ivermectin, stopped the virus, SARS-CoV-2, from growing in cell culture within 48 hours. "We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it," said study co-author Kylie Wagstaff from Monash University in Australia.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Oil prices hit an 18-year low​ as doubts grow over output cut deal Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after a meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and its allies was delayed, dimming hopes of swift action to support coronavirus-ravaged energy markets. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate plunged eight percent at the open in Asia but clawed back some ground and was trading 5.7 percent lower, at USD 26.72 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude was down 4.3 percent to trade at USD 32.64 per barrel. Oil prices have tumbled to levels not seen for years due to the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the kingpin of exporting group OPEC. Business shutdowns, travel restrictions and other measures put in place to contain the virus outbreak have battered demand.

Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates More than 300 Tablighi Jamaat members test positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan's Punjab Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus till Sunday in Pakistan's Punjab province, amid efforts by authorities to track down and quarantine thousands of people who attended the massive congregation of the Islamic group in March. Authorities have placed the entire city of Raiwind that houses headquarters of the Pakistani faction of the Jamaat under quarantine and completely restricted the mobility of people within or outside the city. According to the data released by the primary and secondary health care corona monitoring room on Sunday, over 300 preachers of the Tablighi Jamaat at quarantine centres in different parts of Punjab province have so far been tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them belong to Lahore's Tablighi Jamaat Markaz that has been turned into quarantine centre.

Coronavirus in United Kingdom Latest Updates Boris Johnson hospitalized for COVID-19 tests ten days after testing positive British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital for the novel coronavirus-related tests, Downing Street said Sunday, after ten days of testing positive for the virus. "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, adding that the tests were part of a "precautionary step" due to Johnson's lingering symptoms. The 55-year-old announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 27 March, describing a cough and a fever in a video posted to Twitter. In an update on Friday, Johnson said that he continued to experience a temperature.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates 12 fresh COVID-19 cases in West Bengal bring state tally to 80 As many as 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 80, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in its website. Till Saturday, the state had registered 68 coronavirus cases. The Union health ministry website mentioned three deaths due to the contagion in the state. The West Bengal health department had earlier mentioned seven deaths due to the disease, though the state government had confirmed only three.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, total rises to 661 As many as 26 new coronavirus patients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total such cases in the state to 661, a health official said. Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 tally at 3,577 with 83 deaths The Union health ministry on Sunday said that 505 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,577. Further, the total number of deaths has risen to 83. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry told mediapersons that 267 people have recovered from the infection till now.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: A 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the toll in Madhya Pradesh to 14, an official said on Monday. This is the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the state capital, he said.

The man recently tested positive for coronavirus and died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment on Sunday night, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the rapid antibody based blood test for COVID-19 will be deployed by this Wednesday in clusters or containment zones and hot spots showing high incidence of confirmed cases.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division of the ICMR speaking to The Hindu said that over all testing for COVID-19 using real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA, is increasing and that India will be approaching full capacity soon.

"At the same time, we are expecting delivery of Rapid Test kits (blood based) for use in response to COVID-19 situation. By Wednesday this should be up and running," he said, adding, "We aim to start rapid antibody based blood test in clusters (with containment zones), and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres."

India's toll from the COVID-19 outbreak surged past 100 with 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours, the highest number of casualties reported in a day so far on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases also went past 4,000 as states reported 541 fresh cases on Sunday, the fourth straight day of 500-plus infections in the country.

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that 505 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,577. Further, the total number of deaths has risen to 83.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry told mediapersons that 267 people have recovered from the infection till now.

Meanwhile, people across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light lamps and candles for nine minutes to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. Modi, along with several political leaders and other celebrities, tweeted videos showing lamps at their residence —

In several parts of the country, people also burst firecrackers, leading to criticism from Twitter users, who pointed that firecrackers can damage the respiratory system, making people more susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

Official figures

The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. However, a PTI tally based on figures reported by states directly showed at least 126 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,111. Of them, 315 have been cured and discharged.

According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 503.

As many as 26 new coronavirus patients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total such cases in the state to 661, a health official said.

Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said.

Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the official said, The figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figures will be released later."

Madhya Pradesh reported 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state so far to 215, officials said.

Simultaneously, the number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection rose to 13 with two persons succumbing to the deadly virus.

Among cities, the state capital led the chart by recording the highest number of 23 new cases in the last 24 hours, which took its tally to 40 so far.

As many as 62 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases in the state to 289, the state government said.

No death occurred in the state and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to remain at 11, it said.

Thirty three people have been discharged, a media bulletin said.

No evidence of COVID-19 being airborne disease, says health ministry

Asserting that there was no evidence that coronavirus was an airborne infection, the health ministry also said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is 4.1 days currently, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days.

"If it was an airborne infection then in a family — whoever has a contact — they all should come positive because they are living in same surrounding as the patient and the family is breathing the same air. When someone is admitted in hospital, other patient would have got exposure (if it was air borne) but that is not the case,” an official of the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

Unsure of what turn the COVID-19 pandemic will take in India, various key ministries and departments have cautiously started to chalk out re-emergence plans and strategies to come out of the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Globally, the pandemic has claimed more than 65,600 lives gand inflicted over 12 lakh people

Meanwhile, the government has directed all district heads to ensure seamless functioning of pharma units making devices and medicines.

Union HRD minister minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said a decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken on 14 April after a review of the coronavirus threat in an indication that the 21-day lockdown could be lifted as scheduled.

In an interview to PTI, he said the safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government and his ministry is prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools and colleges needed to remain shut beyond 14 April.

The focus of the Central and state governments currently appeared to be on two key aspects ---continuing with efforts on a war footing to contain the fast-spreading virus, and working on exit and “staggered re-emergence” from the lockdown.

During his interaction with chief ministers last week through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for formulating a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ended.

While making it clear that a decision on how and when to restore passenger services will be taken in coming weeks, sources in the Indian Railway said several proposals were being looked at as it was gearing up for the end of the lockdown on 14 April.

From making passengers wear masks to using the Arogya Setu app to check their health status before allowing them to travel and encouraging social distancing on board are a few proposals that are being looked at, sources said.

In continued efforts to fight the virus, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba instructed district level officials to ensure that pharma units making devices and medicines run seamlessly. The direction came a day after India put curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments and meet domestic requirement.

Gauba met Sunday with district magistrates, superintendents of police, chief medical officers, state and district surveillance officers, state health secretaries and district health secretaries and chief secretaries, Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said.

Modi speaks to allies, Opposition leaders

Meanwhile, the prime minister spoke to several leaders, including his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Pranab Mukherjee, on the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said Modi also called up various leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK's M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Modi spoke to former president Pratibha Patil and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to the deadly COVID-19.

The prime minister will also interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video conference on Wednesday.

With a rise in number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed the health department to identify private hospitals which can be taken over by the government, official sources told PTI.

They said the government has limited resources and hence ICU wards, beds and other facilities of private hospitals can be used to deal with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

Officials have been asked to prepare a list of private hospitals that can be taken over if needed.

"In a recent meeting, the LG directed officials to prepare a list of private hospitals which can be taken over by government in case a need arises and their infrastructure can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. The government will provide treatment to coronavirus patients admitted at these hospitals," a source said.

Nine districts in Wuhan classified as low-risk

China has reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including five locally transmitted infections, even as nine of the 13 administrative districts of virus-hit Wuhan city were declared low-risk areas' signifying a gradual return to normalcy, officials said on Sunday.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report said other than the 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the mainland on Saturday, 47 new asymptomatic cases were also reported.

The NHC said 1,024 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, including 244 from abroad.

Asymptomatic coronavirus cases are those who test positive for the virus but do not show any symptom and have the potential to cause sporadic infection clusters.

Three deaths were also reported on Saturday -- all from virus epicentre Hubei Province -- taking the coronavirus death toll in China to 3,329 people.

With inputs from PTI

