How to get shiny, strong hair part 3: Do's, don'ts and tips on picking the right hair oil

Unless you've won the ovarian lottery for strong and shiny hair, you will have to work towards making your hair healthy and beautiful. In the first two articles in this series, we talked about seven foods to eat for healthy hair and five simple and inexpensive hair masks for all types of hair. In addition to these, there are some lifehacks — and hair oils — that can help you keep hair fall and hair breakage at bay.

Happily, many of these are simple and effective, and they don't cost much. Don't believe it? Consider this: the number of times you wash your hair in a week matters. Doctor's recommendation: shampoo and condition only once or twice a week, and make sure you rinse thoroughly. Read on for more:

Do’s for strong, shiny hair

Massage oil into your scalp using just your fingertips to improve blood circulation. Avoid using nails.

Add steam to your hair care routine. It helps boost blood circulation to the scalp, thereby inducing hair growth.

If you need to straighten or curl your hair or apply heat to it for any reason, use a hair serum and spread it evenly down to the tips before you style your hair.

After you are done washing your hair, rinse it with cold water. Hot water washes away the natural oils of the hair, making it dry and rough.

While stepping out, cover your hair with a cap or scarf.

Trim your hair regularly.

Don’t forget to take a gentle oil massage before washing your hair.

Don’ts for strong, shiny hair

Avoid washing your hair roughly, as it may lead to breakage.

Avoid tying your hair in tight braids or ponytails.

Do not comb your hair when it is wet. This is when hair fall takes place.

Don’t apply conditioners on your scalp. Instead, take some in your palm and work it into the length of your hair. Leave it in for 5 minutes and then rinse.

Don't wash your hair more than once in three days.

Don’t leave your hair loose while sleeping.

Avoid styling your hair too often.

Don't go into a swimming pool without a swim cap.

Don’t comb rigorously. Instead, gently section your hair and use a hairbrush or comb that is appropriate for your hair type. If you have tangle-prone frizzy hair, consider applying a serum to smooth it out first.

Do not use hot water to wash your hair. It weakens the roots and eases breakage.

Are you using the right oil?

Coarse, oily, thin, fine, thick or frizzy, each type of hair benefits from oiling. It’s all about finding the right oil for you. Read on, experiment a little till you find the one that works best for you:

1. Argan oil: If frizzy and dry hair is your concern, argan oil can be helpful. Rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, it can soften the hair and make it look shiny.

2. Coconut oil: While some people have to put up with dry manes, others suffer the wrath of oily hair. Coconut oil can be helpful in both circumstances. With vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals in place, coconut oil strengthens strands and prevents breakage.

3. Almond oil: Those who struggle with dandruff can opt for almond oil. The antioxidants, vitamin E and magnesium in it boost hair growth. It also helps treat irritation and reduces scalp inflammation.

4. Peppermint essential oil: Peppermint essential oil induces a cold, tingling sensation when applied to the scalp. It boosts blood circulation. How to apply it: combine two drops of it with another carrier oil of your choice. Apply it on your hair and let it rest for 5 minutes before washing it off.

5. Rosemary essential oil: Some people wish for longer hair, others dream of a thick mane. Those who shoot for both can opt for rosemary essential oil, thanks to its ability to improve cell generation. How to apply it: mix a few drops of it with olive oil or coconut oil and apply it on your scalp. Let it rest for 15 minutes before washing off. Do this twice a week for best results.

6. Lavender essential oil: Lavender oil is known for its ability to reduce stress, which is a known cause of hair fall. Its antibacterial properties help boost your scalp health and also prevent hair fall. The result: stronger, thicker hair. How to apply it: Mix 8-10 drops of lavender oil with coconut or olive oil. Apply it generously on the scalp and hair using a cotton ball. Leave it in overnight before washing your hair the next day. Try this twice a week for best results.

Read How to Use Amla, Reetha and Shikakai for Great Hair for more information.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 13:44:49 IST

Tags : Beauty Series, Hair Care Series, Myupchar Series, NewsTracker, Shiny Hair Tips, Stop Hair Breakage, Stop Hair Fall, Tips For Strong Hair