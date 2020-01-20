How to get shiny, strong hair Part 1: 7 foods you should include in your diet, starting today

We live in a world where synthetic products have better market penetration than organic ones. Even food, these days, is chemically treated and tampered with to look beautiful - with little attention being paid to how this affects our health.

One of the victims of this trend is our hair. Issues like premature greying, dry hair, dandruff, and excessive hair fall have made strong, shiny hair a farfetched dream for most people.

However, with a little bit of effort, it is possible to undo some of this damage. Throughout this week, we will bring you simple tips on what to eat, what to apply to your hair, what to do and what not to do in this multi-part series on giving your hair a new lease of life. To kick things off this week, we have seven versatile foods that may improve hair health.

Diet for strong, shiny hair

A hair-care routine is not just about oiling (though we will address this in a later article in this series, too). It also involves sticking to a diet that offers vitamins and nutrients that promote hair growth and contribute to its strength and shine. Foods rich in proteins, iron, zinc, B-vitamins, vitamin A, protein and vitamin D can do the trick. Here are seven foods that could help you achieve more lustrous locks:

1. Spinach: Where hair health is concerned, spinach works wonders. The leafy green is full of iron, folate and beta carotene that gives your hair strength, prevents breakage and makes them shiny over time.

2. Sweet potato: If you have dry hair, sweet potatoes can help. With vitamin A and beta carotene, it helps your scalp produce natural oils that prevent your hair from drying out.

3. Cinnamon: Some spices also can also help induce hair growth. Cinnamon is one of them. Sprinkling some of the warm spice over a bowl of oatmeal, chocolate shake or French toast gives your taste buds a treat while improving blood circulation to the hair follicles.

4. Eggs: Proteins, healthy fats, biotin and vitamin B make eggs one of the healthiest foods. Eating eggs regularly, or even applying to your hair raw can prevent hair fall while adding shine to them.

5. Fatty fish – Salmon, mackerel, sardines: Omega-3 fatty acids in fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines play a key role in hair growth. The nutrient works by strengthening hair follicles thereby preventing hair fall.

6. Oysters or seeds: For a seafood lover, this is another excuse to enjoy oysters more often. Oysters are rich in zinc - a nutrient that is present in only a few foods. A 100 gram serving of oysters - steamed or smoked - has over 60 milligrams of zinc!

Zinc deficiency is one is the key causes of hair fall. However, it’s important to control calcium intake with zinc as the former prevents adequate absorption of the latter.

Vegetarians, too, can get their share of zinc from pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds and peanuts. Dark chocolate can also do the trick.

7. Almonds: A rich source of vitamin E, almonds are a must for anyone who is struggling with hair problems. A handful of almonds a day, 27 grams approximately, offers 37% of the staple vitamin E requirement. The nut is also a rich source of zinc, B vitamins and healthy fats.

