How to get shiny, strong hair Part 2: 5 hair masks you can make with the ingredients in your kitchen

Haircare doesn't have to be expensive. But if it is strong and shiny hair you want, then you will have to devote some time and regular attention to your locks. Case in point: watching videos about do-it-yourself (DIY) hair masks on your Instagram feed may be a great idea to find a mask to suit your hair type. But what really pays off is making the mask and applying it - diligently, week-after-week.

Having a recipe that is simple, inexpensive and can be made with the ingredients from your kitchen can help to ensure that your motivation (and hair-care fund) doesn't run out. With this in mind, we have rounded up some natural hair masks that can curb hair fall, promote hair growth and give your hair that extra shine.

1. Yoghurt, egg, olive oil: Each of these ingredients helps your hair to grow stronger and shinier. Together, they can work well for all hair types. Yoghurt and eggs are full of proteins. While eggs reduce hair fall, yoghurt helps to fight dryness and dandruff and makes hair softer. Olive oil nourishes the hair from root to tip.

Method

Take half a bowl of yoghurt in a bowl and add an egg to it.

Add 3 teaspoons of olive oil and mix well.

Apply it on the scalp and along the length of your hair

Let the mask dry for 15 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water. Then shampoo.

Use a conditioner if needed.

If you have very long hair, simply double the quantity of ingredients. Don't skip your routine if you don't have yoghurt or olive oil at home. Just beat a couple of eggs apply them on your hair. Let it rest for 30 minutes and wash it off.

2. Onion juice: Onion juice contains sulphur, which supports strong hair and prevents hair loss. It is also said to help treat dandruff and induce hair growth at a faster-than-usual pace.

Method

Grate one onion and strain it.

Take the juice and apply it on your scalp with a cotton ball.

Let it rest overnight.

Wash it with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

3. Olive oil, vinegar and mayo mask and soda-water rinse: Surprised? Mayonnaise, which gives your breakfast sandwich a delicious twist, can help with hair woes as well. Try this mask if you are struggling with dry hair.

Method

Mix two teaspoons of organic mayo with two teaspoons of olive oil.

Add one teaspoon of white vinegar to the mix.

Combine the three to make a smooth mask.

Apply it in your hair and let it rest till it dries.

Wash it off with carbonated water or soda.

4. Bananas, olive oil, honey: Proteins, healthy fats and potassium in bananas can help strengthen your hair and put an end to hair problems. When combined with olive oil and honey, it makes a mask that adds both volume and shine to your hair.

Method

Mash two ripe bananas.

Add a tablespoon each of olive oil and honey to it.

Blend the three properly and apply it on your hair.

Let it rest for 15 minutes and wash it thoroughly.

5. Aloe vera and almond oil mask: Dandruff is an increasingly common hair problem today. It can lead to hair fall, among other things (read acne). To curb this, an aloe vera and almond hair mask can work wonders. Almonds are a rich source of healthy fats and proteins and aloe vera helps to soothe the scalp - it contains an enzyme that helps remove dead skin cells.

Method

Take two tablespoons of aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Combine it with two teaspoons of almond oil.

Mix the two thoroughly and apply on your scalp and hair.

Let it rest for 30 minutes and rinse with warm water.

Read our article on How to Make Your Hair Grow Fast and Long for more tips.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 17:35:48 IST

Tags : Aloe Vera Hair Mask, Easy Hair Mask, Egg Hair Mask, Hair Fall, Hair Mask, Hair Mask For Dandruff, NewsTracker, Shiny Hair, Strong Hair, Strong Hair Tips