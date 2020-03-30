Houston hospital tries blood transfusion therapy to cure coronavirus patients: How it works and what doctors are saying
A hospital in Houston has carried out a blood transfusion therapy in a bid to treat coronavirus patients. For the first time in the United States, blood from a person who recovered from COVID-19 was used to treat other patients.
The donor of the blood plasma was being monitored at the Houston Methodist Hospital and was reported to be in good health for two weeks. The process, called the ‘convalescent serum therapy’, has been used for epidemics such as the Spanish flu, polio, measles and mumps.
How it works
The therapy is based on the principle of passive immunity. Anyone who recovers from an infection does so with the help of antibodies built by their immunity system to fight the microbe.
Now, if the plasma or the clear liquid component of blood of a recovered patient is infused into the body of an infected one, it is hoped that their immune system will also get strengthened with these antibodies.
What doctors are saying
Dr Eric Salazar, a physician scientist at the Houston Methodist Hospital, said in a statement that convalescent serum therapy could be a vital treatment route as there is relatively little to offer except for supportive care.
How useful it will be
As there is no vaccine or prescribed cure for coronavirus, the success of plasma infusion will speed up the treatment. Health providers across the world are endangering themselves to treat scores of patients. Once the healthcare infrastructure crumbles, it will be difficult to battle the pandemic.
A vaccine for coronavirus will at least take a year to make and plasma infusion is the most viable option to contain the number of positive cases. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave permission to carry out blood transfusion therapy last week.
Earlier examples
Following the Spanish flu, convalescent serum therapy was used in 2005 for SARS patients in Hong Kong. H1N1 patients in 2009 were also treated with the plasma of recovered patients, along with those infected by Ebola in 2014 and MERS patients in 2015.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 11:52:19 IST
Tags : Blood Transfusion Therapy, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Houston, Hputson, NewsTracker, Plasma, USA
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India