Here are 5 tips that can help you get a good night's sleep

A good night's sleep is equally important as regular exercise or eating a healthy diet if you want to be at the top of your health.

The need to sleep for an average of eight hours is crucial in order to stay healthy. Studies show that poor sleep negatively impacts our hormones, brain function and overall health. A good night's sleep is as important as regular exercise or eating a healthy diet, if you want to be at the peak of your health. Restless nights and weary mornings often become more frequent as we grow older and our sleep patterns change. In women, it often happens around the time of menopause. Later in life, most of us sleep for less than eight hours. There are also some alterations in the body's circadian rhythms. This internal clock affects how your body responds to changes in light and dark. As we age, it can be tough to fall asleep at night.

Here are some of the tips to help you sleep better:

Consume sleep-enhancing foods: Hot milk, whole wheat bread, chamomile tea and potatoes are all foods that make your eyelids heavy with sleep. Many of these help in bringing a restful state to the body and also combat insomnia.

Do not drink alcohol: Having a couple of drinks at night can have a negative impact on your sleep schedule. Alcohol leads to snoring, sleep apnea, and disrupted sleep patterns. It also changes nighttime melatonin production, which plays an integral role in your body’s circadian rhythms.

Sleep surroundings: Comfortable pillows, mattresses, and soft linens help you sleep better and quicker. A neat, uncluttered bedroom is also helpful. Keep the lights low, and your room should feel cosy.

Don’t eat late at night: Eating late at night may have a negative impact both on your sleep quality and the release of HGH and melatonin.

Consider taking a melatonin supplement: Melatonin is among the key sleep hormones that directs your brain when it’s time to relax and head to bed. Melatonin supplements are a popular sleep aid. Often used to treat insomnia, melatonin may be one of the advisable ways to fall asleep faster. You must consult your healthcare professional before taking this option.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.