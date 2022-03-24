Blame it on lifestyle or genetics; diabetes is one of the major problems that has wreaked havoc worldwide.

Blame it on lifestyle or genetics; diabetes is one of the major problems that has wreaked havoc worldwide. According to a recent study, over 422 million people have diabetes worldwide. It is mainly a problem in poor and medium economic countries due to lack of awareness about lifestyle problems, absence of proper medical care, etc. For example, Bhutan, a small country in the southern part of the Asian subcontinent, has reported several cases of diabetes. The government wasn't able to support insulin or any other types of systems to improve the condition due to the poor economic status of the country.

WHO initiated a program under Dr. Rui Paulo de Jesus's guidance and leadership for the same reason. It supplied 13000 insulin vials and 100 glucagon doses for treating diabetes and other diabetes-related problems. However, many are not aware of the consequences of the condition, especially those who are already at risk.

What is diabetes, and how is it caused?

Our hormones keep everything in control and balance inside our bodies. For example, your height grows because the pituitary gland releases the growth hormone that controls the somatic cell division and maintains an appropriate height. However, when this hormone is secreted in excess, it results in a condition known as gigantism, while lack of it leads to dwarfism.

Insulin, a hormone prepared by the alpha cells of Langerhans in the pancreas, is responsible for maintaining the blood glucose level. When you eat carbs, your digestive system breaks down the food and converts the starch into glucose. After glucose is released in the ileum (small intestine), it gets absorbed into the bloodstream. It remains in the blood as glucose is the main source of energy.

Your body utilizes glucose molecules and ensures energy production through cellular respiration. The excess glucose is converted into glycogen and stored in the hepatic and muscular cells. The insulin hormone acts as a catalyst. When your body is deficient in glucose, glucagon, a hormone secreted by the beta cells of Langerhans, will convert the stored glycogen into glucose.

If insulin is not enough in the blood or your body fails to utilize the hormone, it results in diabetes. This disease can be categorized into two types based on the causative factor.

Type 1 Diabetes

Due to several reasons, your body fails to produce the insulin hormone. As a result, its concentration falls below the normal level, and the excess glucose does not get converted into glycogen. This increases blood glucose levels, and the traces soon appear in your urine.

Type 2 Diabetes

In Type 2 Diabetes, your body prepares enough insulin required for converting the glucose into glycogen. However, somehow, the cells cannot utilize the hormone. Thus, the glucose concentration in the blood remains high, resulting in diabetes.

Type 2 Diabetes- a silent killer!

Many people believe that diabetes is not life-threatening and it is merely a hormonal disease that results in weight loss, food restrictions, etc. To some extent, it is true, but only when you consider Type 1 Diabetes, where the pancreatic cells cannot produce enough insulin for converting the blood glucose into glycogen.

However, when it comes to Type 2 Diabetes, it is often associated with the term " silent killer .” Here, as your body fails to utilize the insulin hormone, glucose starts to accumulate in the blood. As a result, it starts affecting other organs like the kidney, liver, heart, etc. This can even lead to death in prolonged cases.

Symptoms of Diabetes

One of the main reasons diabetes is mostly diagnosed later is the lack of awareness about the symptoms. We have listed a few common symptoms of diabetes that can help you know if you have diabetes or not.

The main symptom of diabetes is frequent urination or the urge to urinate. Even though some people mistook it to be an adverse effect of the season, it is the increased glucose concentration in the blood.

Insatiable thirst due to frequent urination. Sudden weight loss. Changes in vision, blurred vision, risk of glaucoma Dehydration may be an after effect causing dry skin and cracks around the feet, lips, fingertips, etc., fingertips, and more. Lack of energy or extreme fatigue and tiredness since your body fails to utilize the insulin or secrete the hormone in enough quantity.

Risk factors of diabetes

There are several adverse effects of diabetes that you should be aware of. Unless aware of these issues, you won’t be able to spread awareness or take the appropriate steps. Owing to this reason, we have explained a few after-effects of diabetes on an individual’s health.

● Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. With increased glucose levels, the risks of suffering from stroke and heart attack increase since the arteries get blocked, especially the coronary artery. Apart from this, you may suffer from angina which is caused due to the blocked coronary artery and lack of oxygen supply to the heart muscles.

● Damage to the kidneys

The main part of the kidney is the glomerulus, which acts like a strainer and filters the blood. The increased amount of glucose in the blood will block these strainers, thus hindering the process of purification. Therefore, the renal organs will start malfunctioning, leading to renal failure in extreme cases.

● Neurological problems

Neurological problems are another diabetic-related issue. An increased amount of glucose in your blood will prevent your body from manufacturing neurotransmitters. As a result, the neurons won't be able to function properly. Sometimes, it may also cause degenerative neural problems like Alzheimer's disease.

● Problems in the legs

Even though diabetes won’t affect your legs directly, poor blood flow due to blocked arteries or improper neural coordination can lead to several problems. For example, poor blood flow will cause varicose veins or swelling of the feet when you stand for a long time. Similarly, improper neural conditions will also cause motor problems and difficulty in balancing yourself.

● Retinal and visual impacts.’

Diabetes affects the vision and may impair your eyes in extreme cases, especially when the amount of blood glucose concentration is extremely high. It may also lead to increased ocular pressure, thereby causing glaucoma in the long run.

● Depression and anxiety

Lastly, another area where diabetes has caused a great impact is psychological health. For example, people can suffer from depression and anxiety if they have Type 2 Diabetes. Sometimes, the stress levels also increase drastically due to serotonin's reduced production, which is nothing but a neurotransmitter.

Is it Possible to Get Rid of Diabetes Naturally?

Diabetes is a lifestyle problem that means you are at higher risk of developing this health condition shortly due to improper habits. Therefore, according to several studies, it has been proved that diabetes can be controlled with a proper lifestyle. Owing to this reason, we have decided to list down some of the most effective ways in which you can bring down the glucose level to normal levels or somewhere nearby.

1. Quitting Smoking and Drinking

The first thing you need to do to reduce the glucose levels in the blood is to quit smoking. Even though it's not clear how smoking is related to increased blood glucose levels, quitting can improve the condition. Also, if you are a regular drinker, it would be best if you put an immediate stop to it. Sometimes, alcohol can reduce your body's ability to utilize the insulin hormone present in the blood. Therefore, you can easily get rid of the issue by changing your habits and ensuring that you don’t touch either.

2. Getting proper sleep

Once you develop diabetes, lack of sleep can cause an abnormal rise in the blood glucose level. Sleep is crucial for your body because it ensures that all the cells are rejuvenated and maintain an optimal metabolism rate. Thus, if you fail to get enough sleep, it will directly impact your physiological health. Therefore, you must work on your sleep schedules and make sure to improve them to have a sound sleep for at least seven to eight hours a day.

3. Reducing stress and depression

It has been proven that stress and diabetes have a direct link. People who lead a stressful life are at higher risks of developing this disease. Therefore, you must work on living a stress-free life so that your blood glucose levels can be maintained at normal levels. Apart from this, when you suffer from stress, it can lead to depression. As a result, you won't be able to sleep properly. You will start craving sugar which will lead to obesity. All in all, blood glucose levels will increase drastically. ( EprRetailNews.com )

4. Getting rid of obesity

If you are obese and the BMI ratio is in the orange or red zone, you must work on losing those extra kilos. Excessive body fat blocks your body's metabolic system to utilize the glucose molecules. Besides, the pancreas won't be able to manufacture the insulin hormone, which is why you should work on reducing your body weight.

5. Keeping a Check on the blood glucose levels periodically.

If you have diabetes, make sure to record your blood glucose levels. It will help you know whether the methods you have implemented are working or not. For example, suppose you see that the differences between the sugar levels in your blood are not significant. In that case, the methods you have undertaken aren't working as expected. Therefore, you can try out something else to see the impact rather than continuing them.

6. Making a Few Dietary Changes

Finally, you must also make changes in the diet plan. For example, drink a lot of water so that your body remains hydrated and can combat the fatigue and tiredness that you will feel once the diabetes is at its peak. Also, eating low-carb foods will cut down glucose consumption, helping your body utilize whatever insulin hormone is present and convert the glucose into glycogen.

Do the supplements help in reducing blood glucose levels?

Even though we have explained some of the best ways to reduce blood glucose levels and bring them within control, we cannot say if they will be 100% effective. Several studies have shown that most of these methods fail to produce any results.

Owing to this reason, many people have resorted to taking health supplements that are meant to reduce the blood glucose level and help your body secrete or utilize the insulin hormone. With the growing popularity of this wonderful method or reducing the diabetes level, several companies have launched their supplements in the market. Thus, you will have a lot of options in hand with which you can get rid of this health problem and start living a stress-free life.

An introduction to Glucofort- an excellent health supplement for diabetic people

Type 1 Diabetes can’t be reversed because this condition is caused due to the inability of the islets of Langerhans cells to produce enough quantity of insulin hormone in the blood. As a result, the blood glucose is not converted into glycogen. So, the only productive way to keep the health condition under control is via insulin hormone injections.

But what about the Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 Diabetes is caused due to the inability of your body to utilize the insulin hormone, even though it is present in adequate quantity. It's almost like your body is non-responsive to the hormone; as a result, the blood glucose concentration remains high. Even if you take the insulin doses, your body won’t be able to harness the hormone and reduce the glucose concentration by converting it into glycogen.

So, what's the solution?

The ultimate solution to reduce blood glucose concentration if you have Type 2 diabetes is to use a proven efficient and safe supplement. Glucofort is one supplement that you need to include in your daily routine to improve your health condition and eliminate the risks of this disease. This product is made from natural ingredients that show positive responses in lowering blood glucose levels and are loaded with several antioxidants that can also solve other health issues.

A glance at the features of Glucofort

Glucofort is an FDA-approved supplement, which means that it is completely safe and won't harm your health. It has gained the GMP certification that proves all the ingredients used are of high quality and won't cause any adverse effects on your health. Glucofort is a 100% natural product as all the ingredients present are obtained from nature without any chemical or industrial fabrication. No preservatives or additives have been added to the supplement, so it is safe for people suffering from different types of health problems other than diabetes. Sometimes, a few drugs or supplements can become a habit that is not recommended because you will get addicted. Therefore, once you stop taking them, your body will start to show other symptoms. Luckily Glucofort won’t form any sort of addiction. It is completely free of gluten, ensuring that people suffering from gluten intolerance can have it without any concern.

Glucofort for curing the Type 2 diabetes

Whenever there is a new product in the market, you will always want to try it out. But if the same thing happens with a health supplement, you will think hundred times before purchasing the product. The main reason for this is the lack of understanding of the working mechanism of the supplement. After all, only a handful of people can understand that the supplements are not drugs that will develop some sort of addiction.

Here we will explain how Glucofort works in real life. It will help be understand why it is a great product for you. After all, it will be completely impossible to trust an item when you don't have any clarification, especially when it's related to your health.

Type 2 diabetes is reversible. But to do so, your body needs to remove the block that is refraining the cells to utilize the insulin hormone and converting the blood glucose into glycogen. Glucofort facilitates this process by ensuring that the deposited fat cells in the arteries burst on their own and clear the obstructions.

As the blocks are removed, the pancreas will be able to secrete the hormone properly. Also, your body will be able to utilize the hormone and convert glucose to reduce its level in the blood. It will also make sure that the artery blocks are cleared so that the hepatic cells can store more glycogen. Besides, as the artery blocks get reduced, you won't have to worry about being at risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Ingredients of the Glucofort supplement

One of the major aspects of the Glucofort supplement from everything else is its list of ingredients obtained from nature. No artificial or preservative chemical is added to the product, making it completely safe for everyone suffering from Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

In this section, we will talk about some of the major ingredients present in this product to understand how this supplement is different from others. After all, you wouldn’t find many products declared as 100% natural.

However, before we explain the selective and the most important ingredients, we would like to list down all the items present in Glucofort.

Bitter melon

Guggul

Yarrow

Cinnamon

Licorice

Alpha-lipoic acid

Gymnema Sylvestre

Juniper

Banaba

Biotin

Magnesium

Cayenne

White mulberry

L-taurine

Manganese

Chromium

Zinc

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Magnesium

Amongst all these ingredients, we have listed down only the most important ones so you can understand how they work and why the Glucofort supplement has become so important and popular in the management of blood glucose levels.

Guggul

Also known as Mukul Myrah, this wonderful ingredient is originally grown in India. It has a dietary effect and can actively lower blood sugar levels. It is in the highest percentage in Glucofort supplement.

Licorice

Licorice is a plant root that has proven to have an amazing effect on people who have diabetes. Perhaps, that's why the manufacturers of Glucofort have used this ingredient. It helps lower the blood glucose level by adding antioxidants to the blood. Apart from this, the hyperglycemic properties also help improve your body's capacity to utilize insulin hormones and normalize blood sugar levels.

Bitter melon

Bitter melon is almost like a cucumber, but it has no water content. Studies have proved that this wonderful ingredient can effectively lower blood glucose levels with its therapeutic effects and the antioxidants that help the body cells to use the hormone and convert glucose into glycogen.

Gymnema Sylvestre

It is often known as the destroyer of sugar since it can remove the blocks from the body cells, which play an important role in converting the blood glucose molecules into glycogen. Therefore, it is one of the most efficient and helpful ingredients that will normalize diabetic levels and provide you ultimate relief in the fastest possible manner.

Alpha-lipoic acid

ALA is one of the main compounds which can bring down the blood glucose concentration in your body while ensuring that the ingredients present in Glucofort won't have any adverse impact on your health. It consists of sulfur which can effectively lower the blood glucose concentration and make your body more capable of converting the glucose molecules into glycogen and storing them in the liver (hepatic) cells and the muscular tissues. Since the ALA has a direct impact on Type 2 diabetes, this supplement comes with a higher concentration of the compound than other components present in it.

Yarrow

Yarrow has been added for people who are suffering from Type 1 diabetes. In this condition, the cells in the islets of Langerhans are incapable of producing the insulin hormone, as a result of which there isn't enough hormone that your body can use to convert glucose into glycogen. Yarrow has a considerable amount of insulin, which is why this ingredient has been added to Glucofort. It will increase the hormonal level and balance it so that your body cells can utilize it to lower the blood glucose concentration.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another ingredient that forms an impeccable substitute for insulin and helps lower glucose levels within normal levels. Even though it is not as effective as yarrow, it surely boosts the level, which is a great help.

From the above description, you can understand how effective and different the Glucofort supplement is for all patients currently suffering from Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Benefits of having the Glucofort supplement

Thanks to the wonderful composition of the Glucofort supplement, it has become quite beneficial. It has proven to be more advantageous than medicines and other ways of treating diabetic patients. But just for your additional knowledge, here we will explain some of the major perks you will enjoy on taking this dietary supplement.

1. Increases the metabolic power of your body

One of the major benefits of having the Glucofort supplement is that it will enhance your body's metabolic rate. Once the bloodstream absorbs the glucose molecules, the cells will utilize them to produce more energy. As the cellular respiration rate increases, there will be a considerable decrease in the concentration of blood glucose molecules, which will further lower the diabetic levels and help you live a wonderful life. Also, with increased metabolism, it will become easier for your body to burn down calories and reduce the risk of obesity.

2. Improves immunity

The Glucofort supplement will improve immunity, which will ensure that your body can utilize the insulin hormone most efficiently. As a result, the blood glucose levels will be normalized, and you won't have to worry about the side effects. Apart from this, a stronger immune power will increase the metabolic rate for further reduction in blood glucose levels.

3. Enhances the renal function

Glucofort contains magnesium and manganese, which play an important role in controlling the absorption of water and other compounds by the nephrons in the kidney. As a result, they will ensure that the increased blood glucose concentration won't harm renal functions. Thus, you will be safe from the risks to the kidney and other associated organs.

4. It helps in controlling blood pressure.

This wonderful supplement will ensure that the fat deposits on the inner artery walls are reduced, so your heart won’t be at risk anymore. Besides, they will normalize the blood pressure, reducing the risks of strokes and heart attack. You won't feel the pinching pain in your body which usually results in angina.

5. Improves the neural health

The neural system is affected by your blood's increased blood glucose concentration. Owing to this reason, manufacturers have included ingredients that can normalize the blood glucose concentration and help the body generate neurotransmitters. Apart from this, the neurons will be able to function in the best possible manner, thereby reducing the risks of suffering from degenerative diseases.

6. Increases the rate of glycogen absorption

Glucofort will also help improve the glycogen absorption rate of the body by removing the blocks from the hepatic and muscle cells. Therefore, as soon as the insulin hormone converts the glucose into glycogen, the compound will be stored in those cells, and no trace will be present in your blood.

Who can consume the Glucofort supplement?

Whenever a new supplement is released into the market, one of the people's biggest concerns is whether they can consume the same or not. Similarly, now that you know enough about this wonderful dietary supplement, you might be thinking about whether you will be able to consume it or not. Therefore, to help you decide whether or not the product is suitable for you and if you can take this, we have described here some of the facts.

Regardless of whether you have Type 1 diabetes or Type 2 diabetes, Glucofort is the best dietary supplement that you can have for lowering your blood glucose concentration and leading a risk-free lifestyle. If you have diabetes along with high blood pressure, Glucofort is for you. It will help control the blood glucose concentration and BP, thereby proving to be more efficient in reducing life threats. As some of the ingredients can boost the immunity power, taking this supplement of Glucofort won’t cause you any harm. It doesn’t matter whether you are a drinker or a smoker; the Glucofort supplement won’t affect your habits.

Who cannot take the Glucofort supplement?

Glucofort has been manufactured and formulated so that most people can consume this supplement and get rid of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. That's why there haven't been any complaints that can contradict its effectiveness or the positive reviews that its customers have left.

However, there are certain conditions owing to which it's better not to consume this dietary supplement of Glucofort. In this section, we have listed down some of these conditions so that you can be more aware and have this amazing supplement with more caution.

If you have gestational diabetes, it is not recommended to consume this supplement, especially not without the doctor’s suggestion. Do not consume Glucofort if you have any degenerative neural disease in an advanced stage. If you have undergone heart surgery, taking the Glucofort supplement is strictly prohibited. If you are breastfeeding, ask your doctor about the safety of this Glucofort, and then you can consume it regularly.

How to take the Glucofort supplement to lower your blood glucose concentration?

If a dietary supplement is not consumed appropriately, it won’t prove to be as effective as you are expecting. Therefore, you should follow all the instructions concerning the consumption of a supplement, especially when it concerns such a crucial product like Glucofort.

You have to take one tablet a day in the evening. It needs to be taken after your meal. You cannot take Glucofort empty stomach as it may result in gastritis. If you miss one dose, do not take an extra tablet the next day.

Final verdict

Glucofort is quite effective in reducing blood glucose concentration. It doesn't matter whether you suffer from type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Its ingredients have been chosen selectively to ensure that people suffering from both problems can have relief from such a life-threatening problem. Apart from consuming Glucofort, you have to improve your lifestyle as it is very important and has a direct impact on diabetes.

