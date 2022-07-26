However, we ruined its value with our negligence and lack of awareness. Oral health is not restricted to beautiful smiles or appearance but a lot more.

Good oral health is a blessing for our beautiful smiles. However, we ruined its value with our negligence and lack of awareness. Oral health is not restricted to beautiful smiles or appearance but a lot more. Therefore, understanding and knowledge about dental health and its treatment are critical.

While investigating the prevalence of poor oral health among the population, researchers found a very interesting fact that dental problems are increasing with growing urbanisation and changing lifestyle patterns. Therefore, our knowledge and awareness are certainly questioned.

Statistics Matters

3.5 billion is not a small number, right? But according to the global burden of disease study 2019, it is the number of people suffering from poor oral health worldwide. Although according to the World health organisation, most oral health problems can be largely preventable in earlier stages, the statistics are not impressive.

Irrespective of age and health conditions, oral health can be detected across the population. WHO has presented that 2 billion adults are suffering from permanent dental caries. On the other hand, 520 million children have tooth decay in their primary teeth.

Explicitly considering the oral health condition among the American population, it has been observed that more than 25% of adults aged 20 to 44 suffer from severe dental caries.

In the UK, the statistics are also very disappointing. When a survey on oral health was taken place in 2018, it was found that 27% of participants had tooth carries while more than half of participants were suffering from gingival or gum bleeding.

Impact on Your Overall Health

Usually, dental cavities are created as a result of poor oral hygiene and an unstable regime for dental treatment. Often the root cause of dental decay lies in our gut.

Dental issues must have been associated with different physiological systems as oral bacteria are spread throughout the human body. The microbiome of the gut is no exception.

The effect of a dysbiotic gut condition directly impacts the entire human body. We need to consume a good amount of probiotic components. Therefore, to balance good and bad bacteria in the gut environment.

Is There Any Solution?

You can get multiple supplements and tablets in the market for improving pro-biotin. But are all of them good for your gums also? No. That's why we require a dietary supplement specially designed to improve our dental health by strengthening our digestive bacteria.

The specialty of ProDentim is its ingredients. While most oral medicines are targeted explicitly for more comprehensive and brighter teeth, ProDentim focuses on the daily nutrient for oral health. However, ProDentim is specially designed for better oral health and to improve the balance between good and bad bacteria.

To discover more about this oral health supplement product, read this entire ProDentim review by scrolling down. We have covered the advantages, disadvantages, ingredients, hazards, and anything else you need to know before buying.

So before getting into how ProDentim works on oral health, we should look into why most dental issues are the root.

What Are The Causes Of Dental Problems?

There are millions of reasons which cause poor oral health. Here we will discuss the main factors which cause dental problems.

#1 Poor Oral Hygiene

Irregular brushing and closing are the fundamental reasons behind poor oral health. An excellent oral hygiene region can act as the defense of your teeth as these would not let plaques on your teeth surface or gaps. Acid-producing and other negative bacteria increase due to poor oral hygiene, leading to infections and issues like gum disease.

#2 Foods

Food is related to every physiological component of our body. Therefore continuous consumption of dairy products, sugar, honey, dried fruits, cookies, candy, mints, cereal, chips, and soda have a tremendous negative impact on our teeth. These foods cannot be easily washed out by the saliva and cause faster decay than others.

#3 Eating habits

In a sedentary lifestyle snacking and shipping sugar drinks are standard. These habits fuel acid-producing bacteria, which affect the quality of your teeth. As a result, they easily wear your pearly smile. On the other hand, consuming acidic or soda-rich drinks steadily can damage your teeth.

#4 Lack of fluoride

Minerals are essential for our overall health as well as our dentures. Fluoride, one of the minerals, can prevent dental cavities and early-stage damage. Therefore the public water suppliers and toothpaste brands endorse fluoride content as their USPs.

But somehow, people do not get the fluids through different sources. For example, packaged drinking water bottles do not contain this mineral.

#5 Smoking

Smoking can increase the risk of developing oral cancer, gum problems, or teeth loss. Heavy smokers tend to develop gown disease four to five times.

Smoking tobacco can reduce the oxygen level in your bloodstream and cause gum problems. Therefore, smokers are more prone to gum diseases and suffer longer during healing. Infected gums can cause bad breath, staining, swelling, tooth loss, and even oral cancer.

#6 Age

In older adults, weak teeth and oral problems are expected due to different conditions like lack of calcium and minerals, the effect of diseases, or poor maintenance of oral hygiene. As a result, their teeth wear down, and gums recede.

On the other hand, dental cavities are prevalent among children and teenagers. If we investigate further, it will be observed that food habits and irregular oral hygiene are the main problems behind it.

#7 Gastric Issues

Gastroesophageal reflux disease produces a high amount of stomach acid, which flows into our mouth. The balance of good and bad bacteria gets impacted through this acid reflux. The acidic reaction on our teeth wears animals away and causes severe damage. As a result, acid-producing bacteria attack the dentin of our teeth for more wear.

#9 Location Or Structure Of Your Teeth

Surprisingly the location and the structure of your teeth can also cause decay. Especially molars and premolars have a lot of groups and crannies, which might cause plaque accumulation. In simple words, the uneven cards of these teeth make the food stuck. Therefore cleaning the frontal teeth are much easier than the molars and premolars.

In some cases, individuals with crooked teeth might also face similar issues in cleaning, and they cannot escape from having decayed teeth.

#10 Genetics

Genes are the primary factor behind our denture structure. Therefore due to genetic predisposition, teeth may not be formed properly, or individuals might have less enamel composition and poor bacteria resistance.

#11 Hormonal Changes

Due to hormonal fluctuation, women's oral health can be compromised. Especially the surge of progesterone during the menstrual cycle enhances blood flow to the gums, which makes them more valuable. As a result, they experience oral problems like swollen gum, salivary gland, canker source development, and even bleeding.

#12 Dry Mouth

This is a condition due to a lack of saliva. As saliva washes away the food particles and plaques from the surface of teeth, it maintains oral health. Additionally, saliva can counter the bacteria-produced acid, affecting your teeth' quality.

Some medical conditions, specific medications, radiation, and chemotherapy, can increase the risk of dry mouth.

There are a few special conditions that can affect your oral health also.

#13 Diabetes

Prolonged diabetes can cause high levels of blood sugar in your body. As a result, the amount of sugar gets higher in your saliva. After that, your oral cavity and saliva become the perfect breeding ground for bacteria.

These bacteria use the sugar in your saliva as food and cause severe gum problems and oral issues. Increased production of bacteria damages your teeth' enamel and makes them vulnerable to decay and cavities.

#14 Some Medications

All drugs are not suitable for your oral health. For example, more than 400 medications can cause dry mouth or xerostomia. Antihistamines, antipsychotics, long inhalers, isotretinoin, and scopolamine cause dry mouth as a side effect. Seizure medications and blood pressure medications can induce gingival overgrowth. Some drugs that cure mouth sores or ulcers can harm oral health.

Moreover, frequently used medications like Aspirin, penicillin, and streptomycin can cause mouth soreness and lead to gum diseases.

Therefore, from now on, whenever you are taking a pill or getting injected, just check whether it is safe for your teeth or not.

What Will Happen If You Ignore Your Dental Problems?

Apart from different oral health issues, you can get into other physiological complications if you don't keep an eye on your teeth and gum problems. Hence, never feel ashamed to seek help for better oral health.

#1 Cardiovascular Problems

Gingivitis and periodontitis-causing bacteria can infect the bloodstream of the affected individuals. The bacteria cause inflammation and damage to the blood vessels or blood clots which even cause heart attacks and strokes.

#2 Respiratory Issues

Accumulation of periodontopathic bacteria in your mouth aspirates to the lungs to cause aspiration pneumonia. Bacteria accumulation can lead to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and bacterial pneumonia.

#3 Rheumatoid Arthritis

Porphyromonas gingivalis is responsible for gum diseases. The bacteria lead to the early onset and progression of Rheumatoid arthritis and bone or cartilage damage.

#4 Diabetes

Dental diseases can negatively affect your insulin secretion as the infection-causing bacteria increase the sugar level in your saliva and the bloodstream. So, controlling diabetes would be difficult.

#5 Alzheimer's disease

Some reports have found that toxic chemicals secreted due to gum diseases have a tremendous effect on your brain. As a result, individuals will face brain cell deaths and memory loss.

#6 Weaken Immune system

Fusobacterium nucleatum (gum disease-causing bacteria) harms your immune cells' ability. Hence, your immune system will become too fragile to identify and destroy carcinogens and other pathogens.

#7 Eyesight Issues

The American Academy of Ophthalmology reported that infection associated with periodontal disease could trigger inflammation and severe damage to the optic nerve.

#8 Digestive Systems

The gingivitis bacteria affect the ability of the stomach to defeat the infection. As a result, the body responds to prevent immune system inflammation. Therefore, the risk of IBD and stomach issues are increased.

ProDentim Review- Everything You Want To Know About The Supplement

Oral hygiene prevents the consequences related to different health issues. Different oral health problems can develop long-term issues in the body. As discussed in the previous section, many people worldwide are still unaware of maintaining and monitoring their dental condition.

A study has shown that poor oral health can kill beneficial microbes in the human body. Hence, you can understand that your oral health should be properly focused on and maintained for long-term positive health.

If you want to look at the UK's oral health, a shocking stat can be identified. 64% of adults have visible plaque, and 32% of adults never floss their teeth. However, the statistics can make you rethink the importance of dental problems among people. The tendency of patients with oral health issues consumes the wrong products due to the attractive advertising and marketing. According to a report by Patient Safety Network, 2%-33% of individuals consume the wrong medications. Therefore, ProDentim has been launched so that you would not face any medication errors.

In most cases, the medications and dental supplements available on the market are full of chemicals that have different side effects on your health. But, ProDentim is specially designed with natural resources and components. ProDentim is an all-natural and unique dietary supplement that protects our teeth and prevents damage. The formulation of ProDentim aims to produce good bacteria in our mouths. Every capsule contains a combination of numerous probiotics, minerals, herbs, and vitamins.

As synthetic products affect oral health, these can take a toll on producing good bacteria in saliva. A balance of good and bad bacteria is required for a positive and healthy dental condition. This supplement involves 3.5 billion strains of probiotics. The official website of ProDentim states that each pill is soft and chewy. However, the interesting fact about the supplement is its gluten-free feature. Unlike any other supplements for severe oral issues, the supplement is non-GMO and devoid of artificial components.

Positives Sides Of ProDentim

ProDentim increases the number of good bacteria in your saliva.

The pills are beneficial to give you better oral health and give you brighter and whiter teeth.

You'll get rid of the bad breath issues.

Your gums will not get swollen after the use of this supplement.

The supplement is the best option for you if you're looking for a short-term solution to your oral health problems.

ProDentim formula makes your teeth lamina stronger and resistant to wear and tear.

formula makes your teeth lamina stronger and resistant to wear and tear. Oral health and your ear, nose, and throat defence systems are improved.

Chemical components were not used in the supplements; only the natural ingredients were added.

You'll not get affected by the side effects of its ingredients.

These are easy-to-swallow capsules.

ProDentim comes with quality packaging and travel-friendly bottles.

Disadvantages of ProDentim

The efficiency of ProDentim may not be equal to every individual as every person has different types of physiological processes.

ProDentim ingredient can cause dry mouth if not properly consumed. Moreover, if the patients maintain hydration, the severity of dry mouth will be observed.

ingredient can cause dry mouth if not properly consumed. Moreover, if the patients maintain hydration, the severity of dry mouth will be observed. The supplements taste like herbs. Therefore, it would take 2-3 days for accustomed to the herbal taste of the supplements.

You can purchase the product only from official websites.

The supplements are limited in stock.

ProDentim might not be effective if you've severe oral health issues.

How Do Your Gut Problems And Oral Health Relate To Each Other?

The research shows that the condition of your mouth and gut are connected to each other. We sometimes ignore our oral health as we feel that our mouth is chewing the food. But you're wrong! Your mouth is not the pipeline of the human digestive system but functions in that way to the outside world. On the other hand, your gut doesn't only function for conveying what you eat and drink but protects your entire health.

We'll be surprised to know that immunity can be established with the help of gut floras. Good bacteria and other organisms maintain the microbiome of our intestine. Therefore, these microflora and bacteria help our bodies digest food and produce different types of vitamins.

A low number of cavities, no gum disease, and absence of bad breath are the signs of good digestive systems. So, if you have excessive cavities in your mouth, your gut condition is not good. GERD is responsible for higher acid secretion in your body. As a result, the gut-mouth axis will experience higher acid reflux, and the level of acid in saliva will increase. If the acid level increases in your saliva, you should understand your gastric condition is not good.

On the other hand, an imbalance of good and bad bacteria in your saliva can affect the condition of the gut. As a result, peptic ulcers and intestine inflammation can be observed.

Check Out The Mechanism Of Action Of ProDentim.

Natural components like probiotics, chicory root, and malic acid are the primary ingredients of the medicine. Therefore, it will assure you of no chemical-related side effects. But, high-quality probiotics have their benefits, which maintain oral health.

The components of the ProDentim tablets maintain the good and bad bacteria balance in your mouth, especially in the saliva. As a result, the acid reflux will not affect the enamel of your teeth, and increasing the number of good bacteria will help to balance your saliva. But it will also support the digestive system.

As the supplement works on the digestive system and oral health, the gastrointestinal pathway becomes more healthy in individuals. The balance of good bacteria in the entire system supports the associated functionalities, which would reduce the acid secretion from your gut. Moreover, if somehow bad bacteria grow in your mouth, it will easily result from the protective digestive system.

Moreover, the supplement affects better sleep and a robust immune system. In some cases, the supplement will be able to reduce the stains on your teeth and strand their roots. You will instantly find an improvement in your breath after consuming the supplement regularly.

Ingredients of ProDentim

ProDentim ensures your white and brighter smile without any harmful chemicals. It repopulates good bacteria in your mouth with its all-natural components and vitamins. You can visit its official website to check its reliability and the nature of its ingredients. You can also find the names of active components on their level.

#1 Probiotic Strains:

3.5 billion probiotic strains were used as the primary component for the supplement. The probiotics stains kill harmful bacteria and help to populate good bacteria.

#2 Lactobacillus Paracasei:

This member of the lactobacillus family improves your ability to absorb the food's nutrients. This bacteria can advance metabolism and gum development. This component helps to improve gut health and oral health at the same time. Therefore, many oral health supplements use it as their components.

#3 Lactobacillus Reuteri:

This lactose-producing lactobacillus microorganism induces good bacteria breeding in your mouth. It can work on inflammation and digestion issues. As a remedy, the supplement can also affect nausea and prevent tooth decay due to the capability to fight bad bacteria.

#4 Lactis BL-04:

The probiotic can enhance the repopulation of good bacteria in your mouth cavity by supporting better immunity and respiratory system. The probiotic is easily observed in a healthy gut environment as it is a digestion enhancer.

#5 BLIS K-12:

This component belongs to the Streptococcus salivarius family and is also a probiotic strain. Apart from removing harmful oral bacteria, probiotics can benefit the throat, ears, mouth, and nose with regular use of the product.

#6 BLIS M-18:

This microorganism is also a member of the Streptococcus salivarius family. It restores a balance of good and bad bacteria in the mouth's microbiome to keep the mouth cavity fresh and clean. It is one of the effective probiotics that decrease teeth sensitivity and prevent damage to the nerves attached to the gum and teeth.

#7 Inulin:

This probiotic is found in fruits and vegetables. It is a fiber-based component that can help to grow good oral bacteria and has a satiating effect in your stomach to reduce the nutrient absorption rate. By fighting pathogens and preventing infection, it boosts the immune system. Moreover, it can also facilitate healthy weight loss polyester and blood sugar control.

#8 Malic Acid:

It is one of the most common fruits and benefits your skin. It will help rejuvenate dead skin cells and slow the aging process. It can alleviate the dry mouth and make your teeth stronger and whiter.

#9 Dicalcium Phosphate:

It has oral benefits along with bone density strengthening effects. Therefore, it will prevent the loss of teeth.

#10 Spearmint:

It is a mint type commonly found in Europe and southeast Asia as an indigenous plant. As the name suggests, it will refresh your breath. But it left no sign of bad breath so that you can talk confidently every time. But, enhanced toothache, sore throat, and common cold-like problems can be found as the side effects of this component.

#11 Peppermint:

This will help in better digestion and metabolism along with the repopulation of good oral bacteria with its anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help to enhance your mood.

#12 Tricalcium Phosphate:

It will help to improve the strength of your teeth. Moreover, the enamel covering of your teeth will be protected by the effect of this component to avoid any future damages.

Why Is ProDentim Good For Elderly People Too?

ProDentim has been designed so that any adult can use it as a major of good oral health care. To get a better balance of good and bad bacteria, you should use mindful components to take care of your teeth. The super short formula of this supplement mixes with your saliva and produces wood bacteria, improving your oral hygiene. The toothpaste and mouthwash available on the market are not enough to take care of your teeth. Moreover, these are very detrimental to the gums and dentures of older adults.

The older ones require extra care and production for their vulnerable oral health. But, most kinds of toothpaste and mouthwashes contain sugar and other chemicals which are not good for an older adult's health. Therefore, ProDentim is perfect for every person, even the age group above 50, as it contains natural pure, safe probiotics that are free from side effects.

However, this chewy candy would not make the older adults feel like their own medication. Therefore, their interest in oral health can be positively influenced by using this product. But we always recommend checking the medical condition before using this supplement, especially for older adults. Without consulting a doctor or your dentist, we would not recommend you to use this supplement regularly.

Price of ProDentim

Inequality for oral treatment is very high among the population. Unfortunately, in a country like the USA, 40% of adults from low-income and working-class families cannot afford dental treatment for cavities. Hence, the affordability of oral treatment in the country would certainly be questioned. On the contrary, in the UK, more than a quarter of the population struggles to afford dental treatments altogether. Moreover, 30% of the population felt pressure to pay private fees for dental treatment.

But the situation of dental treatment inequality will be over. People across any socioeconomic and demographic can get an affordable solution to their dental problems with ProDentim. Also, while opting for this supplement, you don't have to think much to maintain oral health with a fancy dental care regime. So forget worries while taking care of your beautiful smile, as ProDentim is here to help you.

Do you believe that ProDentim costs less than a great meal? No right. But it's true. Every file of ProDentim is affordable enough to amaze you. If you purchase a bottle within the limited discount period, you will also get it at a cheaper rate.

Moreover, there is no doggy price for it as the official website has a price chart given already. We have presented the price chart in the following table.

Package for Days

Pieces of bottles

Cost of each bottle

30 DAY 1 $69

90 DAY 3 $59

180 DAY 6 $49

Moreover, you will get free shipping on every package.

This is not the end. You will get some free bonuses on the packages of 90 days and 18 days, respectively.

Bonuses

Bonus 1

One day detox, which will clear your bad breath. The treatment will consist of hours and nutrients to detoxify your mouth cavity. This detox session will help to repopulate the good bacteria and prevent your bad breath. So you feel confident.

Bonus 2

The next bonus you will get is the Hollywood white teeth at home. It will teach some effective and exciting techniques that will help you get a Hollywood-like smile at your home without using chemicals or medicine. So are you ready to learn those techniques which would not include any whitening solutions also?

If you will not find any improvement in your oral health after using it for 60 days, ProDentim promises you to get your 100% money-back guarantee. It will allow you to use the supplement freely without any pressure about wasting your money.

You can write an email or not any complaint to their official email ID or the website easily if you are not satisfied with the supplement. Their team will refund you the full amount immediately.

Why Should One Choose ProDentim?

While you have swelling gum or bad breath issues, you will want an easy and effective solution rather than a complicated and fancy one. Therefore, ProDentim helps people with its soft, chewy texture and all-natural compositions. The dental procedure is complicated and lengthy as it requires reshaping, cutting, filling, multiple sessions, and giving shots along with their side effects. However, ProDentim gives a simple but unique solution that will have no side effects.

It will take care of your oral health and the associated root cause of digestion. It helps to improve the growth of good bacteria and creates a balance in your saliva. Anti-inflammatory properties will help to reduce gut infections and improve oral health. The supplement can reduce pain and swelling associated with migraines and sinuses. Additionally, it can kill ear, throat, and nose infections.

Therefore the oral care supplement can give you comfort while chewing, having cold or hot, and seeping fluids as it flushes out toxins from your mouth cavity and digestive system, which affect your teeth enamel and saliva.

The advantages of ProDentim are not restricted to your oral health only, but they can also help reduce headaches and sinus issues. Therefore the 360-degree solution will be easy to use and unique for everyone.

What Are The Benefits Of Consuming ProDentim Every Day?

You should take one ProDentim candy every morning for 90 to 180 days to see definite results. Here are some benefits of regular consumption of ProDentim;

It works better than your regular toothpaste and mouthwash

These chewable candies help to get rid of different germs and bad bacteria.

ProDentim enhances your metabolic and digestive functions.

enhances your metabolic and digestive functions. It boosts the power of good bacteria to strengthen enamel and reduce cavities.

The supplement can increase your immunity and prevent gum shrinking.

ProDentim saves your expenses from visiting dentists and buying multiple medications.

The tablets enhance your teeth' protection and boost their strength.

ProDentim prevents the bacteria from reducing their sensitivity while eating.

Regular use of these tablets can reduce the effects and impact of sinuses and headaches.

These supplements help to fight against the threat of throat infection.

The oral tablets can also reduce the pain and damage to the ears.

These chewable tablets flush out all the toxins in the gut to ensure new systems.

ProDentim capsules will give you fresh and minty breath.

capsules will give you fresh and minty breath. The tablets can remove cavities from your gum.

ProDentim worsens out a protective layer on your teeth' enamel.

Dosage Instruction

One should take one tablet a day. You should not swallow that tablet like usual. ProDentim can only work when you chew the tablet without gulping. The supplement can be consumed by individuals every morning. When you consume the tablets, you should consult your physician or dentist before taking them.

The tablets are for adults only. Therefore, kids and teenagers are restricted from using it. You should not mix any other medicinal components or ingredients whenever you are consuming it. It is always better to keep a gap between having PVR and other supplements or medicines. Pregnant and lactating women should not use this supplement.

The doses should not be fixed by yourself. Your dentist or physician will recommend the doses only.

We recommend using ProDentim for 3 to 6 months before reaching any conclusion. If you are allergic to any substance, you should check before buying it and consult your doctor.

Risks Related To ProDentim

There are no unwanted risks and side effects associated with this supplement. However, you should always consult your doctor before consuming the supplement or if you have any doubts. Pregnant ladies and individuals dealing with any kind of chronic illness requiring some specific medicine are not recommended to use the supplement. Apart from those, this supplement is clean as the tablets are manufactured in factories with good manufacturing practices. The hygiene and safety are uncompromised.

You won't be able to purchase goods produced abroad in nations with lax or nonexistent rules. This guarantees the effectiveness and security of this solution.

Conclusion

ProDentim is an advanced probiotic natural formula for adults who want better oral health without spending excessive money on fancy dental procedures. It will work on the root causes of physiology over cosmetics values.

So if you feel that the fancy tree would not help you to give protection for dental cavities and other issues, ProDentim is the perfect solution that will give you guaranteed oral hygiene. The supplement will balance oral health scientifically. The balance of good and bad bacteria in your mouth makes your teeth not durable and whiter.

ProDentim candy has so many natural ingredients that will improve your oral hygiene and digestive system and problems like sinus and migraine headaches. Therefore, if you want a product that gives you a holistic solution without any chemical side effects, you should use the supplement once. The manufacturer of this supplement focuses on not only the quality but also the accessibility of the product. You can easily get it on the website.

Additionally, the quality will not be compromised as the tablets are designed with high safety manners. The supplement dosage is also fixed so no one can easily get affected.

Due to this tablet's natural components and customer safety properties, it is one of the most mindful purchases for an oral health supplement. So, thousands of happy customers are enjoying whiter, brighter, and healthier teeth with the effect of ProDentim.

On the other hand, you are entitled to a refund if the ProDentim capsule doesn't work for you or if you have any other issues. What are you still holding out for? Place your order right away.

Because the company gives a significant discount on bundles, purchasing this supplement in bulk might help you save a lot of money.

So don't waste your time; visit Prondentim’s official website now.

