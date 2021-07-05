If you are looking to cure headaches with a home remedy then ginger tea may be the answer. It has been shown in research that ginger has pain-relieving properties and thus can help in reducing headaches.

Ginger is one of the spices that is often used in Indian food. The paste of ginger is used in the preparation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries, paired with garlic paste. Along with adding a unique flavour to the food, ginger has medicinal properties and thus it is often given to people in the form of tea.

This tea can be prepared by adding fresh or dried ginger to boiling water. Some people also modify ginger tea by adding honey and lemon, along with tea leaves. It has a warm taste and the spice soothes the throat.

Let us take a look at some of the health benefits of ginger tea

It has anti-inflammatory properties similar to those found in NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). Ginger tea can therefore help in reducing inflammation and can be consumed while trying to fight the flu.

According to a report in BBC Goodfood, it can help in reducing blood pressure. The risk of hypertension was found to be reduced in those who consumed ginger regularly. Although the 2017 study did not focus on ginger tea, the consumption of ginger was found to reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

If you are looking to cure headaches with a home remedy then ginger tea may be the answer. It has been shown in research that ginger has pain-relieving properties and thus can help in reducing headaches.

Ginger tea is known to be suitable for the digestive system as well. The spice works in the production of digestive juices which can prevent indigestion. The use of ginger tea also protects and heals the gut.

The spice can help in bringing down the levels of bad cholesterol (also known as low-density lipoprotein) in the body. It indirectly protects the heart as the increased levels of bad cholesterol can increase heart disease.