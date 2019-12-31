Farmer’s carry: A simple walking exercise with a twist

Strength training and conditioning is a constantly evolving area of exercise, with the community frequently updating itself. For instance, what once used to be the indicator for a person’s fitness levels and adopted by the military to assess potential recruits has become a key exercise in CrossFit today - the burpee.

You may have come across real-life men carrying unreal amounts of weight in the form of huge round stones (otherwise called Atlas stones), lifting freakishly large dumbbells that look as if fashioned out of cardboard or even pulling cars up a distance with ropes as thick as your wrist in various strongman contests around the world. One such exercise, the loaded farmer’s carry or the farmer’s walk, has now become a regular feature in gyms meant for mere mortals as well.

The benefits of farmer's carry

Loaded carries have become a favourite of fitness enthusiasts across the world for the simplicity in the movement, along with the effectiveness of the exercise. In addition to being a strength training exercise, it also works multiple muscle groups and builds endurance.

The benefits of the farmer’s carry are immense as it will build not only stamina while carrying weight, but also strengthens your arms, back, core, shoulders as well as legs in ways you couldn’t imagine. You’re certain to feel the burn a few seconds into the walk and desperate to put down the weight - but carry on and you will feel the difference.

It will also boost your overall strength while performing other exercises and is extremely practical while performing daily chores. Expect a look of shock when you move that piece of heavy furniture across the house.

Equipment required: A pair of dumbbells or kettlebells of the same weight.

Sets and reps: 3 sets for 30 seconds each

How to do it:

Pick up a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand and stand up tall, chest out and back straight.

March at even paces from one end of a room to the other at a brisk pace

Continue to 30 seconds or as long as you comfortably can.

At the finish of your time, keep the weights down slowly.

Tip: Pick up a pair of weights that you’re going to find easy to walk with for a good amount of time because you will feel fatigued in the middle of the walk. Ensure that you can maintain posture using those weights for the entire duration of the walk. Do not drop the weights standing up.

Yes, it’s that simple. Farmer’s carry has gained a good reputation thanks to its functional movement. The easy nature of the exercise is also welcoming to fitness enthusiasts of all ages and doesn’t end up intimidating anyone.

The real-world benefits of the farmer’s walk are immense, and the exercise is naturally a hit among both men and women. The real-world practicality it brings with it makes it one of the most underrated exercises to do in the gym, or even at home.

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 18:48:34 IST

Tags : Farmer's Walk, Loaded Carries, NewsTracker, Strength Building, Strength Training, Weighted Walks