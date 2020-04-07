Dr Anthony Fauci, face of US' fight against coronavirus, says world may not return to where it was before pandemic
The world may never return to where it was before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, especially without a vaccine and effective treatments, US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said.
Dr Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and is a regular feature in US president Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings.
“If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, might not ever happen in the sense of the fact that the threat is there,” he said.
"If 'back to normal' means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don't think that's going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population," he said.
The 79-year-old immunologist was hopeful that over a period of time there will be a good vaccine.
Who is Dr Anthony Fauci?
Fauci was appointed as director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 1984. He looks into basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose and treat infectious diseases.
Fauci, who has advised six presidents on HIV/AIDS and other domestic and global health issues, is one of the principal architects of the President's Emergency Plans for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).
In 2019, he ranked as the 41st most highly cited researcher of all time in terms of Google Scholar citations. He is known for developing therapies for once fatal inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases such as polyarteritis nodosa, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and lymphomatoid granulomatosis.
Fauci has reportedly got into an argument with White House trade advisor Peter Navarro over anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and its efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients, revealed The New York Times.
Fauci has become quite a popular figure in the US as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA superstar Stephen Curry has termed Fauci the GOAT (greatest of all time), The Guardian reported.
He is being celebrated across the medical world. Fauci’s face can be seen on various products be it socks, cupcakes, doughnuts or candles.
The United States has so far reported nearly 11,000 deaths and more than 3 lakh COVID-19 infections.
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 18:44:22 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Dr Anthony Fauci, United States
