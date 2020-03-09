Coronavirus postpones opening of 12-team professional baseball season in Japan
Tokyo: Japanese officials postponed the start of the 12-team professional baseball league season on Monday because of the spread of the coronavirus.
The season was to open on 20 March. Japan's professional league had been playing its preseason games without fans because of the virus.
"I personally believe that we have no choice but to postpone at this stage," Japanese league commissioner Atsushi Saito said.
Baseball officials said they were unsure when the season might start, but mentioned some time in April.
Japan's baseball league last suspended play in 2011 after an earthquake, tsunami and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors in Fukushima prefecture, located 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo.
The head of the football J-League said it was also extending its suspension of play. That league had suspended play until 18 March.
"At this moment I think it's very difficult to resume the matches," J-League chairman Mitsuru Murai said.
An expert in infection control has been advising both leagues.
"We suggested at this point it would be better to postpone their matches," said Mitsuo Kaku, a professor at Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University.
Baseball and football are among many sports that have been shut down in Japan by the spreading virus, or taking place without fans.
Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 17:28:55 IST
