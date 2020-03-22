Coronavirus pandemic: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till 31 March, suburban services to run till midnight
New Delhi: All passenger train operations in the country have been cancelled till 31 March by the Indian Railways in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.
A bare minimum level of service of suburban services of trains and Kolkata Metro rail will continue up to midnight tonight. "All originating long-distance Mail/Express and Intercity trains (including premium trains) and all originating passenger trains shall remain cancelled till 2400 hours of 31 March," Ministry of Railways said in a press release.
"Trains which had commenced their journey prior to 0400 hours of 22 March will run up to their destinations. Freight operations shall continue," it added.
Zonal Railways have been advised to ensure strict adherence to the instructions. "Arrange wide publicity through print and electronic media. Information regarding cancellations should be communicated to passengers through SMSs. Confirm action taken," said Ministry of Railways.
To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods trains will continue. To make it more convenient for the passengers, full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till 21 June, 2020.
Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 15:21:06 IST
Tags : Cancelled Trains, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Death, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Treatment, COVID-19, Kolkata, Mumbai, NewsTracker, Railways
Trending
-
COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,049 globally, India cases rise to 324, train services halted for Janta Curfew
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread