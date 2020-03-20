You are here:
Coronavirus pandemic: All workplaces to remain shut in Mumbai, Pune; Italy supasses China in number of deaths

FP Staff Mar 20, 2020 19:10 PM IST

Amid growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that all workplaces, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till 31 March. Fewer vehicles were seen at Marine Drive following the COVID-19 outbreak. PTI

Maharashtra government also said all workplaces in MMR Region, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will be closed till 31 March. Government offices will operate at 25 percent attendance. An office in Mumbai wears a deserted look after the company adopted a work from home policy amid coronavirus outbreak. PTI

Barricades set up on the entrance of Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple after it was closed for the public in an effort to prevent mass gathering and the spreading of novel coronavirus. PTI

A municipal worker sprayes disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 outside a temple in Jammu. 206 cases confirmed in India so far, says health ministry. AP

A staff checks equipment in the ICU room at the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital that is being set up in Cremona, northern Italy. Italy has become the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, surpassing China by registering 3,405 dead. AP

A worker wears a face mask as he rides a cart past a closed shop in Beijing. Thursday marked the first time since 20 January that Wuhan showed no new locally transmitted cases. Wuhan has been under a strict lockdown since January. AP

People wearing protective face masks in Jammu. Indian Council of Medical Research said that random sampling study for community transmission of coronavirus have tested negative, signifying the community spread of the disease has not taken place in the country so far. On Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced about ‘Janata Curfew’ which will be in place on 22 March from 7 am to 9 pm. AP

