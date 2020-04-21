Coronavirus Outbreak: Warner Bros pushes The Batman to October 2021, reschedules The Sopranos prequel for March 2021
Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of theatrical releases including The Batman and The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.
The studio said on Monday that The Sopranos film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release, while The Batman starring Robert Pattinson will be delayed four months to October 2021.
Many studios have shuffled release dates due to both shuttered productions and the closure of movie theaters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This year also lost the Will Smith drama King Richard, which has been moved back a year to November 2021, and a biographical drama about Black Panthers activist Fred Hampton set for August which now has no release date.
Baz Luhrmann’s yet-to-be-titled Elvis film that Tom Hanks was shooting in Australia when he and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 was delayed a month to November 2021.
The studio has not abandoned summer 2020 entirely, however. Warner Bros still has Christopher Nolan’s Tenet dated for 17 July and Wonder Woman 1984, which was pushed back from June, for a 14 August theatrical release.
And one film even moved up on the calendar: The DC superhero film The Flash is now expected in June 2022 instead of July.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 09:52:40 IST
