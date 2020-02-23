You are here:

The Batman: Leaked set photos share glimpses of Robert Pattison's new Batsuit, Batcycle

FP Staff

Feb 23, 2020 10:38:29 IST

The first set photos and videos from Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC movie The Batman have leaked on social media. The film will see Robert Pattinson take on the role of the caped crusader, and will feature  Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

The series of photos seem to be taken during an outdoor location shoot for the film at Glasgow, according to the information accompanying the images. The stills reveal what appears to be a stuntperson performing as Batman in the full Batsuit, sitting on what clearly looks like the Batcycle.

Early last week, director Reeves had also released an official first look of Pattinson in the Batsuit, teasing the slick new Batman logo.

 

Check out some of the photos here

Pattinson had earlier opened up on playing the Dark Knight. He said he finds Batman to be a "dope character," whose "morality is a little bit off". "Batman’s not a hero, though. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong."

Paul Dano plays the villain the Riddler. Jeffrey Wright set to portray Batman's ally Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth in the movie.

The Batman is currently in production, with the release date of the Warner Bros/DC tentpole slated as 25 June, 2021.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 10:38:29 IST

