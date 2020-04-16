Coronavirus Outbreak: USTA to oversee $50 million commitment to tennis amid pandemic
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday it will oversee a commitment of more than $50 million in spending to help the sport weather what it described as the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the plan, the governing body for tennis in the United States said it will identify more than $20 million in savings by reducing salaries of its management and eliminating programmes in player development and operations.
The USTA, along with its partners, will offer economic assistance packages, increased support to navigate government assistance for facilities and coaches, as well as webinars and phone support to help individuals impacted from COVID-19.
“We recognised helping tennis facilities, community tennis programs, and teaching professionals navigate the multitude of government grants and loans was of immediate importance,” USTA Chief Executive Mike Dowse said in a statement.
“The foundation of our sport begins with these stakeholders and we need to ensure they can weather the storm and remain viable as the storm recedes. This is all about ‘relief, recovery and rebuild’ for our industry.”
The USTA, which runs the US Open, says the extent of its future support will be determined by the financial performance of the Grand Slam, which is currently scheduled for 31 August - 13 September in New York.
The USTA also said it still plans to stage the US Open, which is the main source of revenue for the organisation, and that all decisions regarding the tournament will be guided by federal and local governmental agencies.
Both the men’s ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women’s circuit, have suspended all tournaments until 13 July after countries started locking down borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 23:11:59 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Usa, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Mike Dowse, Tennis, US Open 2020, US Open Tennis, USTA
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 15: 170 districts classified as hotspots, 1,076 new cases, spitting in public now illegal
-
2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Jaipur worst-hit in Rajasthan with district reporting 83 of 108 new cases; state's tally climbs to 1,005, toll at 11
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets