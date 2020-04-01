Coronavirus Outbreak: WTA, ATP Tour suspended until 13 July after Wimbledon cancelled; US Open on schedule

Tennis fans and the calendar received double blow on Wednesday when both men's (ATP) and women's (WTA) tours were postponed until 13 July. Central to the development was Wimbledon getting cancelled for the first time since 1945 (due to second World War). The oldest grand slam has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Club announced the decision after an emergency meeting that the event is being scrapped for 2020. Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the club's grass courts on the outskirts of London from 29 June to 12 July.

Instead, the next edition of the tournament will be 28 June to 11 July, 2021.

Both the tours were already on hold until 7 June. With Wimbledon getting cancelled, it was only sensible that the preceding warm-up tournaments: 's-hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne, Bad Homburg (on WTA) and Stuttgart, 's-hertogenbosch, Queens, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne (on ATP) be cancelled as well.

“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars,” club chairman Ian Hewitt said in a press release, “but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond.”

United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that the US Open, scheduled for 31 August to 13 September, remains in the plans. "At this time the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament."

So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

i’m gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year. Stay safe everyone, love you guys❤️ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 1, 2020

"In all instances, all decisions made by the USTA regarding the US Open will be made with the health and well-being of our players, fans, and all other involved in the tournament."

An update on the 2020 US Open: pic.twitter.com/RWERrYUrky — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2020

Also on the calendar is Roland Garros which was postponed from late May to late September. But that move, as announced only by FFT, is not reflected by either tours in their respective calendars.

Wimbledon's cancellation means Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will not get a chance to defend their titles from 2019.

The cancellation also takes away what might have been one of Roger Federer's best chances to try to add to his 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record eighth at Wimbledon, where he lost a fifth-set tiebreaker to Djokovic in the last final after holding a pair of championship points. Federer, who turns 39 in August, is currently recovering from knee surgery and planned to return in time for the grass-court circuit.

(With inputs from AP)

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 22:12:54 IST

