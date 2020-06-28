Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reports 5,493 new cases, 156 deaths; case count climbs to 1,64,626, toll mounts to 7,429

Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases so far on Sunday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626.

With over 25.2 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 99.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.9 lakh.

Assam has reported 7,165 COVID-19 patients, of which 4,814 have been discharged, a daily bulletin of the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department said. It said the state has 2,338 active COVID-19 cases, reports PTI.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed the 7,000-mark yesterday after 246 more people, including 31 police personnel, tested positive, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 10, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"A complete lockdown would be imposed in the city of Guwahati from June 28 (7 pm), for 14 days. The instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Munna Prasad Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, told ANI on Saturday.

A complete lockdown would be enforced in Guwahati for the next 14 days beginning Sunday, said the Guwahati Commissioner of Police.

This is for the first time that an Indian prime minister addressed the annual meeting of the AAPI, a representative body of more than 80,000 Indian-American doctors in the US.

In an address during the virtual meeting of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) on Saturday, Modi said COVID-19 had been used as an opportunity to work towards making the country self-reliant.

India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is driven by its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the "success" against the pandemic to the implementation the nationwide lockdown in its initial phase.

The milestone will come as many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last for a year or more until a vaccine is available.

The figure is roughly double the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation.

Global coronavirus cases neared 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months, reports Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 11.00 am today, via his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’. The prime minister is likely to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic and India’s response, among other things.

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 2,03,051, with as many as 3,09,712 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

India’s cases on Sunday rose by 19,906 to 5,28,859. This is the highest daily rise in cases so far. The toll is up to 16,095, with 410 more deaths reported.

With 1,59,133 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (80,188) and Tamil Nadu (78,335).

The company said in a news release Friday that it tested 1,142 employees at the plant in Noel from June 17 to June 19, and 291 tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 291, Tyson said 249, or 85%, were asymptomatic.

Tyson Foods has announced that 371 employees at its chicken processing plant in the far southwestern corner of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19, reports AP.

Thirty-three Border Security Force personnel test positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, reports ANI. BSF’s overall count rises to 944. This includes 637 recoveries and five deaths.

Salons and parlours across Mumbai opened on Sunday with precautions. Under the ‘Mission Begin Again’ phase IV, only services like haircuts, dyeing hair, waxing and threading can be offered. Any services related to the skin have been prohibited. In addition, some salons are requesting patrons to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application, while a few others have made wearing gloves and mask mandatory.

The United States on Saturday surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed, as the world's hardest-hit country grappled with a surge of infections in several states, reporTs AFP. The country also recorded 43,121 new infections in 24 hours, concluding a week with the most newly reported cases since the start of the pandemic.

Huge rush of people at a market in Guwahati before complete lockdown is imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from midnight today for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID-19 cases, reports ANI.

Narendra Modi on Sunday during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address said that the nation needs to be more careful during “Unlock” than the previous phases lockdown. “I appeal to the people to not be careless,” he says. “Please wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “Unlock” also helped open certain sectors of India’s economy. “India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more,” he says. “This is the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced” he said.

They said the count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts were yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas following the Centre's directions. Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the city, an official said.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, officials told PTI on Sunday.

Shankersinh Vaghela, former chief minister of Gujarat, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He was suffering from fever for last three-four days and was quarantined at his home in Gandhinagar under doctor's guidance, his aid told PTI. "He tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and was shifted to a private hospital on Sunday morning on the advice of his doctor," the aide said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research says so far, 82,27,802 samples have been tested for the virus, of which 2,31,095 were tested yesterday.

“Around the second week of June, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by 31 July there will be 5.5 lakh persons infected with the virus. He said that there will be no place left, no beds left and the situation will be difficult. This created a lot of fear in the minds of people in Delhi,” Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI.

Union home minister Amit Shah has said he disagrees with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia that the national capital will have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by the end of July.

He further added, "Such a situation appeared because of the total tests done, earlier 30% turned out to be positive and that was happening because tests were done at the last moment. Now that we have started doing 20,000 tests on average, this condition is not there. I have held technical discussions on this...today this situation is not there in Delhi. There is no need to fear,” Shah told ANI.

Amit Shah also said that there is no community transmission in Delhi. When asked about the difference of opinion between the Centre and Delhi government on announcing whether community transmission had begun in the country, the Union minister said, “I have talked to three senior-most officials - Dr Paul (from NITI Aayog), IMCR chief Dr Bhargava and Dr Guleria (AIIMS New Delhi Director). This situation has not come to Delhi."

Taking a dig at the opposition, Union home minister Amit Shah in an interview to ANI, said, "The Indian government fought well against coronavirus. I can't advise Rahul Gandhi, that's the job of his party leaders. Some people are 'vakradrashti', they see wrong even in the right things. India fought well against and our figures are much better compared to the world."

A retired police constable died of COVID-19 while 29 fresh cases were reported, taking the toll to 11 and the tally of infections to 648 in the Union Territory on Sunday, PTI reports.

"There is coordination...Arvind Kejriwal is always kept in the loop. He is also involved in decision making. Some political statements may have been made but no impact on decision making. After Manish Sisodia’s statement (of 5.5 lakh cases by July-end), Narendra Modi also asked the Home Ministry to help Delhi government. Soon after, a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken," he said.

Amit Shah while talking to ANI on Sunday said that there was coordination between Centre and Delhi's coordination to tackle the virus.

"We decided that within two days last rites of bodies will be done as per religion. Today, no body is left for last rites. Now last rituals are conducted same day," he added.

Amit Shah said that after Manish Sisodia made the remark of Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaching 5.5 lakh mark by July-end, the home ministry assisted the state government and helped it take several measures including testing of all individuals in containment zones. At the time, there were also more than 350 bodies of people who had died due to the virus that were waiting to be cremated, he said.

"Since lockdown began, both Narendra Modi and I spoke to all CMs and told them to make stay and food arrangements for migrants. Arrangements were made for around 2.5 crore people. Rs 11,000 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund was transferred to the states. It was ensured that hospitals and quarantine centres were operational in the receiving states. Soon after, the Prime Minsiter decided to run ‘Shramik Special train’ services, and till now, around 63 lakh migrants have travelled by 4594 trains," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah on Sunday said that India will successfully overcome the twin challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis and the face-off with China.

The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 1,06,661 as on Saturday, the ministry said. A total of 3,09,712 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far with 13,832 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, it said."The recovery rate is 58.56 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the ministry said.

The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 1,00,000, the Union health ministry said on Sunday as coronavirus cases in India mounted to 5,28,859 and the death toll rose to 16,095.

Uddhav Thackeray via online video conferencing on Sunday announced that the lockdown in Maharashtra is still 30 June." What is going to happen after June 30? We have to keep the word 'lockdown' aside. But after June 30, will lockdown be lifted? No, strictly speaking, lockdown won't be lifted but things won't remain the same," said Thackeray.

Udhhav Thackeray on Sunday said, "It's not as if because we are opening up things, the threat of the disease has passed. Do not go out for non-essential things, only step out for essential things."

"We are fighting the coronavirus crisis by using any weapon that we can get since March. We also started plasma therapy. Our state might probably turn into the biggest user of plasma therapy. I want to ask the patients who have recovered to come and donate plasma, so that you can save other lives," said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the cases in the state have risen because "We have opened up, but we have also ramped up testing. We are also increasing the health care facilities. "

"By 30 June, 30,000 beds will be available. 8000 beds are available in railway coaches and 8000 more will be added. DRDO is also setting up a dedicated hospital with 250 ICU beds," said Home Minister Amit Shah on tackling COVID-19 crisis in Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray said Tuesday, 30 June, will be observed as National Doctors’ Day in Maharashtra, reports ANI. “They are fighting for us, I offer my gratitude to them,” he adds. “COVID-19 is not over yet, we will tackle this issue together. We should not be restless and go out unnecessarily.”

About a week after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had issued a show-cause notice to 32 board of management members and trustees of Rajasthan Hospital in Shahibaug, for the delay in admitting a COVID-19 patient, resulting in his death, the urban local body on Saturday registered an FIR against the hospital board of management members and trustees while also imposing a penalty of Rs 77 lakh, reports The Indian Express.

COVID-19 total in Odisha rose to 6,614 with 264 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the health ministry/ Of new positive cases, 234 have been detected from quarantine centres and 30 are local contacts. The cases were reported from 23 districts.

Former HRD Minister Kapil Sibal says Class 10 board exams should be scrapped next year as a big part of this academic year has been lost due to the pandemic, reports PTI.

The Haryana government announces that shopping malls will re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad districts from 1 July, reports ANI. The shopping malls will have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the central government.

"He lost the battle today after a valiant fight," a hospital source said. Sources said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Saket. Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 till date in Delhi.

A doctor of the city government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 in the ICU of a private dedicated coronavirus facility on Sunday, sources told PTI. The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist, died in the morning, they added. LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The process to waive off farm loans has been delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and COVID=19 pandemic in Maharashtra, said the chief minister. "Now, we have decided to write off loans of the remaining farmers," said Uddhav Thackeray

Karnataka reports 1,267 new coronavirus positive cases including 783 cases from Bengaluru Urban, taking the total number of cases to 13,190. Death count rises to 207 after 16 deaths were reported today, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

Maharashtra reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases so far on Sunday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626, a health official said. The state also reported deaths of 156 coronavirus positive patients, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429, the official said. Of the 156 fatalities reported on Sunday, 60 had taken place in the last 48 hours, while the remaining patients had succumbed to the infection before that, although COVID-19 was not mentioned as the cause of their deaths earlier, he said.

The COVID-19 case count in Odisha reached 6,614 on Sunday with 264 fresh infections and the death toll rose to 21 after three more people succumbed to the disease, a health department official said. The deceased persons include a 73-year-old man from Bhubaneswar, who was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney ailments; a 65-year-old man from Cuttack and a 75-year-old man from Ganjam, both of whom had diabetes and hypertension, the official said. As many as 137 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease on Sunday, taking the number of cured persons to 4,743, which is 71.71 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state. The state has 1,843 active cases. he said.

As many as 402 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the Haryana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 13,829. The toll rose to 223 with five more deaths, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

Dr Gaurav Pandey from IP University, Dr Anurag Rathore from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Mr Prateek Mittal from Medsource Ozone form a translational team which will "develop a scalable process to produce the required antigens components and manufacture the point of care lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) device". The LFIA test provides the results in maximum 15-20 minutes and is almost resource independent, the statement said. "It doesn't require high-end equipment and can be used in remote settings. The partnership with an industrial partner Medsource Ozone Pvt. Ltd will ensure faster diffusion of technology, manufacturing and commercialization," it added.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will lead a project to develop a low-cost test for rapid detection of COVID-19 antibodies, a statement from the university said on Sunday. The translational project of Rs 98 lakh was submitted to BIRAC-DBT by Dr Gaurav Pandey of the University School of Biotechnology (USBT). It has been selected for funding in response to a research consortium call on COVID -19, the statement added.

Telangana recorded 983 new #COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases to 14,419. Death toll rises to 247 after 4 deaths were reported today. There are 9000 active cases and 5,172 patients have been discharged till date: State Government pic.twitter.com/MZcTVN1JqX

Jharkhand reports 22 new coronavirus positive cases and 69 recoveries today. Total number of cases in the state stands at 2,342 including 606 active cases,1724 recoveries and 12 deaths, reports ANI quoting the state health department

Religious places in rural areas of the state where limited number of devotees visit are allowed to open from 1 July, ANI quotes the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office as saying.

"He (ward boy) was put on staggered duty and did not come after 19 June. He had diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted on June 26 and on Saturday was shifted to emergency block COVID ward," a senior official said. He had developed kidney failure and died on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

A 53-year-old man, who was employed as a ward boy in the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, died of COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said. He tested positive for the disease on Saturday, they said. The Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on June 14 declared a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. It is the largest civic facility in the national capital.

84 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh today, taking the total number cases such cases to 2,964 including 619 active cases, 2,062 discharges and 13 deaths, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

Confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu surged to 82,275 as state reported 3,940 new coronavirus positive cases and 54 deaths today.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the government has decided to extend lockdown for another 15 days - from 1 July to 15 July.

India's coronavirus case count soared to 5,08,953 on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685 with 384 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

On the backdrop of an increase in infections, the Karnataka government announced a range of measures including limiting working days of government offices to five days and revising night curfew timings.

According to news agency PTI, it took 110 days for coronavirus infection in the country to reach one lakh while it took just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark on 27 June. Saturday was the fourth consecutive day when coronavirus infection increased by more than 15,000 while there has been a surge of 3,18,418 infections from 1 till 27 June.

Of the 384 fatalities reported till Saturday 8 am, 175 were in Maharashtra, 63 in Delhi, 46 in Tamil Nadu, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in Haryana, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 each in West Bengal and Karnataka. of the remaining, seven deaths were reported in Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in Punjab, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 15,685 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the count with 7,106 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,492 deaths, Gujarat with 1,771, Tamil Nadu with 957, Uttar Pradesh with 630, West Bengal with 616, Madhya Pradesh with 546, Rajasthan with 380 and Telangana with 237 deaths.

According to the health ministry, more than 70 percent deaths took place due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of cases at 1,52,765 followed by Delhi at 77,240, Tamil Nadu at 74,622, Gujarat at 30,095, Uttar Pradesh at 20,943, Rajasthan at 16,660 and West Bengal at 16,190, the ministry data stated.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 12,884 in Haryana, 12,798 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,349 in Telangana, 11,489 in Andhra Pradesh and 11,005 in Karnataka, the data showed.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said, adding that 8,023 cases are being reassigned to states.

Recoveries near 3 lakh

According to the morning update issued by the health ministry, the number of active cases stands at 1,97,387 while 2,95,880 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Thus the recovery rate stands at 58.13, the health ministry said.

Among the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of recoveries (73,214), followed by Gujarat (21,476) and Delhi (18,574), it stated.

Noting that India's recovery rate is rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is much better placed than many other nations due to lockdown and many initiatives taken by the government as well as a people-driven fight. However, he cautioned people against letting their guard down.

"In fact, we have to be even more careful now. Wearing masks, following social distancing, avoiding crowded places remain important," he said addressing a public event in Pathanamthitta in Kerala via video conference.

'87 percent deaths from eight states'

In another statement released in the evening, the health ministry said that a Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed that eight states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal — contributed to 85.5 percent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 percent of the total deaths due to the disease in India.

The health ministry said it also informed the GOM during its 17th meeting that the COVID-related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,039 dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals with 1,76,275 isolation beds, 22,940 ICU beds and 77,268 oxygen-supported beds, the ministry said.

Also, 2,398 dedicated COVID-19 health centres with 1,39,483 isolation beds, 11,539 ICU beds and 51,321 oxygen-supported beds have been operationalised.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargav told the GoM that India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs.

According to the ICMR, till 26 June, a cumulative total of 79,96,707 samples have been tested with 2,20,479 samples being tested on Friday, the highest in a day since the contagion began to spread in India.

The GoM was also told that 15 central teams consisting of public health experts, epidemiologists and a senior joint secretary-level officer have been deployed to provide support to the states. Another central team is currently visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana to boost the ongoing efforts for managing COVID-19, it said.

Meanwhile, a Central team consisting of Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Civil Affairs Kunal Kumar and others, visited Maharashtra's Thane district which has reported 27,479 cases till Friday.

While Agarwal said efforts should be focused on reducing the mortality rate and suggested testing capacity be increased in the district, Pradip Vyas, principal secretary (health) in the Maharashtra government said the need of the hour was large-scale contact tracing, increasing the number of tests and setting up of more quarantine facilities.

Karnataka announces Sunday curfew from 5 July

Amid a rise in coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government announced a slew of decisions, including total lockdown on Sundays starting 5 July and revision in night curfew timings from 9 pm to 5am to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from 29 June.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa with ministers and officials amid growing outcry by the Opposition to impose stringent lockdown measures to contain COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from 5 July, 2020 until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies. All government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, along with second and fourth Saturdays with effect from 10 July," said an official statement.

According to a bulletin released by the Karnataka health department, confirmed cases in the state surged to 11,923 as 918 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus while 11 succumbed to the diseases, taking the toll to 191. Four persons have so far died due to non-COVID-19 causes, the bulletin added.

States report new cases

New cases and fatalities were also reported in other states and UTs including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,59,133 with a record 5,318 new patients confirmed positive on Saturday. The toll due to the virus reached 7,273 with 167 fatalities coming to light on Saturday. Mumbai recorded 1,460 fresh COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths, taking the total number of infections in the metropolis to 73,747 and toll to 4,282, reported ANI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Gujarat too reported its highest single-day spike with 615 patients testing positive for the virus, taking the overall caseload to 30,773, the state health department said.

With the death of 18 patients on Saturday, the number of fatalities has gone up to 1,790. But the number of the recovered cases climbed to 22,417 after discharge of 379 patients in the day and the state now has 6,566, it said.

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela too tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported News18. He is displaying mild symptoms and is currently quarantined at home.

Delhi on Saturday registered 2,948 new coronavirus cases and 66 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 80,188 and toll to 2,558. On Saturday, a serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of COVID-19 in the National Capital commenced in some parts of the city.

"The serological survey has started from Saturday and will cover 20,000 people. The survey is being conducted door to door and will reveal the extent of coronavirus spread in Delhi," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Tamil Nadu reported 3,713 fresh COVID-19 infections and 68 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 78,335 and toll to 1,025 while Kerala recorded 195 new cases and 102 recoveries.

In the meantime, West Bengal recorded 521 new cases and 13 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16,711 and death toll to 629, reported ANI quoting the state health department.

Dexamethasone included in revised treatment protocols

In another development, the health ministry allowed the use of steroid drug dexamethasone for the treatment of COVID-19 patients who are moderately to severely ill. In its revised 'Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19', the ministry said that dexamethasone can be used as an alternative choice to methylprednisolone for managing moderate to severe cases. The change has been made after considering the latest available evidence and expert consultation, it added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the corticosteroid dexamethasone was tested in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom's national clinical trial 'RECOVERY' and was found to have benefits for critically-ill patients.

According to preliminary findings shared with the WHO, for patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one-third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one-fifth.

Globally, the viral infection has now affected as many as 96,52,307 while 4,91,115 people have died due to the disease, according to that WHO COVID-19 database.

With inputs from agencies