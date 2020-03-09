IIFA Awards 2020 postponed due to concerns over coronavirus outbreak; new dates will be announced soon

The 21st edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which was scheduled to be held here at the end of the month, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus scare, organisers said on Friday.

One of the most popular award functions in the country was scheduled to be held from 27 to 29 March at Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Check out the announcement here

International Indian Film Academy Awards: With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the #COVID19 virus and, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, it has been decided to postpone the event (originally scheduled at the end of March) to a later date. pic.twitter.com/zNQWMmBKsu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

"With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA's fans and the and the general community at large, it has been decided to postpone the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations, which were originally scheduled at the end of March," a statement issued by IIFA read.

A fresh date and plan for hosting IIFA in the state will be announced at the earliest, an official said.

Meanwhile, film festival, movie releases across world are being rescheduled or called off due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. The South by South West festival, scheduled to take place from 13 March to 24 March in Austin, saw tech giants like Twitter, Intel, and Facebook among others pull out to ensure the well being of their employees.

A spokesperson of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival had issued a statement saying it was premature to assume the coronavirus scare will lead to cancellation of the event in France. The makers of Daniel Craig-starrer upcoming film No Time to Die announced the premiere of the action thriller will now take place in November this year.

Cases of the contagious coronavirus in India have risen to 40. On Friday, a number of events related to Holi and Women's Day were cancelled, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) asked universities to avoid large gatherings as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

(Also read on Firstpost - No Time to Die release postponed: a look at how COVID-19 outbreak has affected the entertainment industry)

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 10:06:07 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Corona, Corona In India, Corona Virus, Corona Virus In India, Coronavirus, IIFA 2020, IIFA Awards