Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to raise funds for those affected by lockdown
Sonakshi Sinha will auction her artwork to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The nationwide lockdown has affected the livelihoods of many and the proceeds from this auction will be used to provide them with essential items like groceries, according to Mumbai Mirror.
"My art is my sane space, my solace. It helps me channelise my thoughts and brings me happiness. I want to use it to bring relief to those for whom the lockdown has been a nightmare," she said.
The actress, who reprised her role as Rajjo in last year's Dabangg 3, said she will put up three canvas paintings, four sketches and three prints for sale.
Sinha had previously extended her support to celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the frontline healthcare workers in the country.
Recently, Sonu Sood arranged buses for hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to Gulbarga, Karnataka. On Saturday, Sood arranged more buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from the government of Uttar Pradesh.
Previously, the actor also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the heathcare workers.
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal announced a virtual games night raise money for daily wage workers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families. Parineeti Chopra had offered to go on virtual coffee dates with people to raise funds that will feed 4000 family members of 1000 daily wage earners of our country
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927 on Sunday, registering an increase of 120 fatalities and a record jump of 4,987 cases in 24 hours, since 8 AM Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 09:45:08 IST
