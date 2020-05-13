Coronavirus Outbreak: Vicky Kaushal announces a virtual games night to raise fund for daily wage workers

Stepping ahead to raise funds for daily wage workers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday invited his fans to donate for the cause and announced that the 3 lucky winners will have a virtual games night with the star.

The actor shared a video on Instagram announcing the virtual games night saying and then added that he has collaborated with Fankind to make this happen.

The Raazi star announced that the fans need to log in to fankinds.org/Vicky and donate to Give India to provide ration kits to daily wage workers, who are going through a harsh time due to COVID-19 and are battling for survival.

The actor urged to fans to donate and said, "Even a little contribution from your end can make a big difference in someone's life."

Vicky further said, "As a special thank you, 3 of you guys will be joining me for a super fun virtual games night."

Along with the video he wrote, "To make your impact even bigger, A.T.E Chandra foundation will be adding 25% of the total donations we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying your impact."

Previously, the Manmarziyan actor donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to help the government deal with the COVID-19 crisis. "While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund," read his Instagram post.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 17:31:50 IST

