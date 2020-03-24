Salman Khan reportedly begins post-production work on Radhe from home amid coronavirus lockdown

As the world attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry has come to a near standstill. Across the world, film festivals have been stalled, music concerts postponed, cinema halls have been shut, and movie releases pushed indefinitely.

With several states announcing complete lockdown, people have turned to work from home to keep the drill going and Bollywood is not far behind in this practice. According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan's team has begun the post-production on his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

“It makes sense. Because Salman sits on his film’s editing any way. To not waste time and to ensure that the film makes it on time for an Eid May 22 release, Salman will do the post-production work from home,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Shooting for Khan's upcoming venture, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, began early November. This will be the third collaboration between Khan and filmmaker Prabhudeva, after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Randeep Hooda is reportedly set to play an antagonist in Salman's film. Randeep and Salman have previously worked together in Kick and Sultan. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited, under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Meanwhile, Salman has been keeping himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself as he indulged in a sketching session.



The Dabangg actor also lauded all those who are fighting the battle against COVID-19. In a video message, Khan said, "This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter. Stop doing all this and start wearing masks to protect yourself. Wash your hands regularly, keep yourself clean and maintain a distance from others."



Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 17:15:49 IST