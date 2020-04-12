Coronavirus Outbreak: Rogers Cup called off due to Quebec's restrictions on sporting events, says Tennis Canada
The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennis Canada announced Saturday that the event, scheduled for 7-16 August in Montreal, is off the schedule.
Quebec’s government announced Friday that no sporting events could be held through 31 August, though it left the door slightly open for pro teams.
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis we were hoping that the situation would be resolved in time to be able to host our tournament as initially planned on the calendar, but we knew that the chances were getting smaller and smaller in recent weeks,” Montreal tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement.
“Our priority in the management of this crisis has always been to ensure the safety and well-being of our players, fans, volunteers, partners and employees. It is thus with a heavy heart that we received this news, but we understand that this decision was necessary.”
Tennis Canada says the women’s event will return to Montreal in August 2021.
The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal. As of Saturday, the men’s event in Toronto in August was still on the schedule.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 00:04:32 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Eugene Lapierre, Rogers Cup, SportsTracker, Tennis, Tennis Canada
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 11: 1,035 new cases, lockdown extension till 30 April imminent
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing
-
100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 10: Recovered patients test positive in South Korea, ceasefire in Yemen, WHO warns that African cases will rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 10: Death toll crosses 200, first Operation SHIELD deemed successful in Delhi, Punjab extends lockdown
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi needs at least 2 lakh PPEs 'immediately', says Kejriwal govt; 183 new COVID-19 cases reported today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%