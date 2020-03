Coronavirus Outbreak: Roger Federer's hometown tournament Swiss Indoors to begin ticket sales on schedule

Organizers of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Roger Federer’s hometown of Basel say ticket sales will start on schedule on Thursday.

The tournament is due to run from 26 October to 1 November. Organizers say tickets will be refunded “should the coronavirus crisis continue and the Swiss tennis highlight not take place.”

The ATP Tour is currently suspended until at least June.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Federer and his wife donated 1 million Swiss francs ($1.04 million) last week to help families in need in his home country during the pandemic.

Federer is a 10-time champion at the Swiss Indoors and will turn 39 before this year's tournament. He was twice a ball boy at the event and made his debut as a player in 1998 when he was 17. He lost in the first round to Andre Agassi.

Federer posted footage on his social media accounts on Monday of him practising trick shots in his rehabilitation after surgery on his left knee in February.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 16:19:40 IST

