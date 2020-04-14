Coronavirus Outbreak: Pixar's Soul, earlier scheduled for release on 19 June, postponed to 20 November
New York: Pixar’s Soul, the last major release planned for June, has been postponed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Walt Disney Co announced Monday that Soul won’t open 19 June, but will instead hit theaters 20 November.
The major studios have now cleared out all releases until mid-July, where a handful of movies still remain on the calendar. Those include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (17 July) and Mulan (24 July), which already had its March debut postponed.
The lion’s share of Hollywood’s summer season has been cancelled because of the pandemic.
With theaters closed nationwide and throughout much of Europe and Asia, the industry has been grappling with when cinemas might reopen, and how to reshuffle its largest blockbusters.
The last Pixar release, Onward, played in theaters for two weeks before the pandemic forced it to digital platforms. Soul, with a voice cast including Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is about a middle-school teacher whose soul is separated from his body in an accident.
With the postponement of Soul, Disney also moved the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon from November to 12 March of next year.
