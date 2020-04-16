Coronavirus Outbreak: PepsiCo partners CII to serve 2 million meals in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan
New Delhi: Food and beverage major PepsiCo India on Thursday joined hands with industry body CII to provide two million meals to the marginalised communities in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
The meals would be distributed amongst families of farmers, self-help groups (SHGs) and migrant workers in the states, according to a statement.
Earlier, on April 6, PepsiCo Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, had committed to provide over 5 million meals to families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, in partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation.
“With this latest partnership, PepsiCo India has upped its commitment to provide over 7 million meals to the underprivileged and marginalised families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak across India,” it said.
As part of the partnership, CII Foundation will provide dry rations to the underprivileged families in partnership with the Local administration and police authorities in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said: "We are partnering CII Foundation to reach out to these communities and offer assistance in expediting the relief measures".
So far, CII Foundation, CII and CII Membership have reached out to over 25 lakh beneficiaries across 27 states, through the distribution of meals, ration kits, hygiene kits and awareness, as per Seema Arora, Deputy Director-General, CII and CEO, CII Foundation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till 3 May. India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown since 25 March to prevent the spread of the virus.
According to the latest updates from the Health Ministry, a number of cases from Covid-19 has climbed to 12,380 and the death toll has risen to 414 in the country.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 14:31:35 IST
