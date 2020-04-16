Stock Markets LIVE Today Updates: Benchmark indices pare losses; Sensex 96 points down, Nifty above 8,900-level
New York: Asian stocks look set to tumble on Thursday, as fears that the world is in its worst recession since the 1930s were heightened by data showing US retailers suffered a record sales collapse in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
E-Mini future for the S&P 500 ESc1 fell 0.76 percent while Nikkei futures NKc1 pointed to a loss of 70 points, mirroring a 2.2 percent decline in the S&P 500 overnight.
The flight from risk helped the dollar rebound against major currencies and nudged gold off a 7-1/2-year high, while expectations that a recession will depress demand for oil pushed crude prices to 18-year lows overnight.
“The US (and global) economy is in a deep recession,” Kim Mundy, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note, adding that a downturn will support the dollar.
“The unemployment rate in the United States will almost certainly lift above 10 percent shortly.”
Data showed on Wednesday that US retail sales had plunged 8.7 percent in March, the biggest drop since the government started tracking the series in 1992. Output at factories was also shown to have declined by the most since 1946.
The United States is set to release its weekly jobless claims data on Thursday and the market expects a further 5.105 million claims, according to a Reuters poll.
The grim outlook was echoed by lenders with major US banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc warning of future loan losses as they posted drops in profits.
The coronavirus, which triggers a respiratory illness, has caused two million infections worldwide and over 131,000 deaths, wreaking havoc on the global economy as governments shut schools and businesses and order people to stay home to slow its spread.
Though countries including Spain, Italy and Germany are re-opening some businesses, analysts say it is unclear when the global economy will recover to its pre-pandemic days. In the United States, President Donald Trump said he will announce “guidelines” for re-starting the economy on Thursday.
Evidence that the global downturn has slashed the demand for oil again drubbed U.S. crude prices. The United States had reported overnight its biggest weekly inventory build on record, following a warning from the International Energy Agency that oil demand will dive 29 million barrels a day in April to levels unseen in a quarter of a century.
US crude CLc1 was last up 1.7 percent at $20.23, recovering from an earlier low of $19.51, while Brent crude LCOc1 was down 5.4 percent at $28.
Bracing for tough times ahead, investors piled into bonds. The yield on US 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) hit a record low of -0.183 percent, while that of US. 10-year TIPs fell to a seven-year trough of -0.553 percent.
US two-year yields were at 0.201 percent after dropping below 0.2 percent for the first time in three years, and 10-year yields US10YT=RR were at a one-week low at 0.635 percent, more than 100 basis points off their January levels.
The demand for safety helped the dollar index rise 0.7 percent to 99.564. It was steady against the Japanese yen after gaining as much as 0.25 percent overnight, while the euro recovered to $1.0909, from a low of $1.0859. The Australian dollar, which is leveraged to global growth, was down 0.1 percent at $0.631.
A stronger dollar pulled gold prices back from a 7-1/2-year high struck this week, helped by recessionary fears and a tide of cheap money from central banks. It was last at $1,714 an ounce.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that the world economy is set to shrink by 3% this year in the steepest downturn since the 1930s Great Depression.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 10:47:14 IST
Highlights
L&T shares up
Larsen & Toubro share price was up 3 percent after the heavy engineering arm of the company had won significant contracts in Q4 of FY20.
The unit secured orders for Key Gasification Equipment from Wuhan Engineering Ltd, China which is the first-of-its-kind Coal gasification project in India.
Have not seen a deluge of patients, says Suneeta Reddy of Apollo Hospitals
Rupee slips to record low
'Some NBFCs may be able to hold on in this crisis'
TCS to announce results today
Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
Alphabet Inc’s Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company’s staff in a memo on Wednesday, Reuters said.
“We’ll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who’ve been hired but haven’t started yet”, a Google spokesperson said.
'Big bang package can wait, small measures need of hour'
Sensex slumps further, Nifty down
Jobs to be axed: Air New Zealand to axe all Boeing 777 cabin crew
Health, motor insurance policies can be renewed till 15 May
IT stocks slip
India GDP numbers by World Bank, IMF 'too optimistic'
Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said the GDP numbers being projected by the World Bank and IMF for India are far "too optimistic" and the country would require additional expenditure of Rs 10 lakh crore to bring the coronavirus-hit economy back on track.
As per the World Bank's latest assessment, India is expected to grow 1.5 per cent to 2.8 per cent during the current fiscal due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown.
Similarly, the IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
With these subdued projections, India is likely to record its worst growth performance since the 1991 liberalisation of the economy.
"The number given by the World Bank and IMF in terms of the changes are way too optimistic because even if we lose one month's output, we are talking about pretty negative rate of growth and that is what should determine how we respond," Subramanian said in a webinar organised by economic think-tank NCAER.
Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said the GDP numbers being projected by the World Bank and IMF for India are far "too optimistic" and the country would require additional expenditure of Rs 10 lakh crore to bring the coronavirus-hit economy back on track.
As per the World Bank's latest assessment, India is expected to grow 1.5 per cent to 2.8 per cent during the current fiscal due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown.
Similarly, the IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
With these subdued projections, India is likely to record its worst growth performance since the 1991 liberalisation of the economy.
"The number given by the World Bank and IMF in terms of the changes are way too optimistic because even if we lose one month's output, we are talking about pretty negative rate of growth and that is what should determine how we respond," Subramanian said in a webinar organised by economic think-tank NCAER.
Oil bounces back as rising stockpiles seen pointing to lower output
Oil rose on Thursday, with US crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the previous session on hopes that a big build-up in US inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.
Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $28.38 a barrel by 0102 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was up 56 cents, or 2.8 percent, at $20.43.
With official data showing US inventories surging the most on record, WTI fell on Wednesday to its lowest since February 2002, with Brent slumping more than 6 percent.
Pharma sector has been doing well
Sensex plunges, Nifty dips lower
Sensex, Nifty open weak
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 208.73 points or 0.69 percent at 30171.08.
The Nifty is down 60.20 points or 0.67 percent at 8865.10.
About 402 shares have advanced, 318 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.
World stock markets slide after virus-driven plunge in US retail sales
World stock markets fell on Thursday, while bonds and the dollar held on to hefty gains, after a coronavirus-driven plunge in US retail sales and factory production and increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia.
US retail sales fell the most on record last month, while manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years, raising fears of a deep recession.
In Asia, growth will grind to zero for the first time in 60 years in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, as exporters are pounded by slumping demand and anti-virus measures force consumers to stay home and shops to shut down.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent. In Japan, where a Reuters survey showed most firms feel stimulus measures announced so far are insufficient, the Nikkei fell 1.3 percent.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were 0.3 percent lower following a 2.2 percent drop on Wall Street overnight
IMF supports India's 'proactive' decision of nationwide lockdown
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said that it supports India's proactive decision of a imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus.
A day earlier, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook had forecast India's growth rate to be 1.9 percent in 2020.
"India entered the pandemic turmoil in the midst of a credit crunch-induced slowdown and its recovery prospect becomes more uncertain," Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters during a news conference here.
"Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India's proactive decision," Rhee said.
US retail sales data impacts Wall Street
Nifty below 8,875 will bring fresh selling pressure, drag it lower
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities.said, "SGX Nifty is indicating a weak start for our markets which is currently trading with cuts of 60 points from its previous session close. Overnight the European and US markets ended trade with deep cuts of 2 percent-3 percent triggering a weak start to trade on the Asian Indices.
"Early risers in Asia are mostly trading lower as NIKKEI, HANG SENG, TAIWAN and JAKARTA markets are trading in the red with cuts of 1 percent-1.70 percent, while Shanghai is mildly in the green. Dow Jones Fut. and S&P500 Fut. are also trading soft down 0.80 percent at the moment which keep our markets under pressure.
"Coming back to our markets, Nifty ended Wednesday’s session in the red amidst sharp and sudden wild swings in the second half of the trading session. On the upside 9,300 continues to act as a stiff resistance while 8,875 is an immediate support. If Nifty sustains below 8,875, fresh selling pressure will drag it lower to levels of 8750-8720 on the downside. A move above 8,875 may trigger minor pullback rally to levels of 9,000," Agarwala said
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:47 (IST)
L&T shares up
Larsen & Toubro share price was up 3 percent after the heavy engineering arm of the company had won significant contracts in Q4 of FY20.
The unit secured orders for Key Gasification Equipment from Wuhan Engineering Ltd, China which is the first-of-its-kind Coal gasification project in India.
10:45 (IST)
Have not seen a deluge of patients, says Suneeta Reddy of Apollo Hospitals
10:27 (IST)
Rupee slips to record low
10:14 (IST)
'Some NBFCs may be able to hold on in this crisis'
10:07 (IST)
TCS to announce results today
10:04 (IST)
Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
Alphabet Inc’s Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company’s staff in a memo on Wednesday, Reuters said.
“We’ll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who’ve been hired but haven’t started yet”, a Google spokesperson said.
10:02 (IST)
'Big bang package can wait, small measures need of hour'
10:01 (IST)
Sensex slumps further, Nifty down
09:59 (IST)
Jobs to be axed: Air New Zealand to axe all Boeing 777 cabin crew
09:41 (IST)
Health, motor insurance policies can be renewed till 15 May