FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore ready for migrant workers, urban and rural poor
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Centre on Thursday announced the 'Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme' for Rs 1.7 lakh crore. "This scheme includes food security and cash transfers," said Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the media in New Delhi at 1 pm. The finance minister is likely to announce a relief package amid 21-day nationwide shutdown over coronavirus pandemic.
Spicejet has said that it will conduct a special flight to Jodhpur on Sunday to bring Indians returned from Iran yesterday to Delhi. "Will conduct special flight from Delhi to Jodhpur on Sunday to take Indians who have returned from Iran to government quarantine facility," SpiceJet said in a statement.
"The special flight will be operated as per Government of India's request and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft for the assignment," the low-cost carrier said in its press release
According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has reached 649 across the nation. The number of patients who have recovered and discharged from hospitals are 42. So far, India has reported 13 deaths.
Kashmir recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus after a 65-year-old man from Soporev who tested positive to COVID-19 passed away at Chest Disease hospital Srinagar on Thursday morning.
According to Kashmir News Observer, the person died due to cardiac arrest and he had a long medical history of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.
The Indian indices opened on positive note on Thursday with Nifty above 8,400 level. The Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71, while the Nifty up 53.85 points or 0.65 percent at 8371.70.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.
A three-year-old is among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, health officials said. The boy recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.
Amid the worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that a nationwide shurdown, which is being implemented by India and many other countries to curb the fast-spreading virus, will not be enough to eradicate the pandemic.
"To slow the spread of Covid-19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the novel coronavirus. You have created a second window of opportunity," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the number of cases was 519.
The death toll due to the virus increased to 10 with another fatality being reported from Maharashtra, according to official data.
Madhya Pradesh reported its first coronavirus death, a woman who succumbed to viral infection, an official was quoted by PTI as saying.
However, in what may be seen as some reassuring news, joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal told CNN-News18 that no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in India yet.
State-wise figures
In its updated figures at 6.45 pm on Wednesday, the ministry stated that Maharashtra has reported three deaths and one death each was reported from Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.
The ministry said Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 128, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala which has recorded 109 cases, including eight foreign nationals.
Karnataka has reported 41 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Gujarat rose to 38, including one foreigner.
Cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 37, including a foreigner. The number of cases in Rajasthan increased to 36, including two foreigners, while the positive cases in Telangana stood at 35, including 10 foreigners.
Cases in Delhi rose to 31, including one foreigner.
Punjab reported 29 cases while In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners.
Madhya Pradesh recorded 14 cases, Ladakh has 13, while Tamil Nadu has reported 18 cases, including two foreigners.
West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have nine cases each.
Chandigarh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, have reported seven cases each so far.
Uttarakhand has four cases, including one foreigner. Bihar also has four cases.
There are three cases in Himachal Pradesh while there are two cases in Odisha. Puducherry, Mizoram, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.
People in white coats like God, says Modi
Narendra Modi, noting reports of doctors facing discrimination for treating coronavirus patients in several parts of the country, said that he is very pained with the discriminatory behaviour against the staff of essential services. Warning against discrimination, he said that "people in white coats and doctors are like God right now, they are protecting us".
"I appeal to all the citizens, if you notice any incident where professionals, such as doctors and nurses, are ill-treated then you should take an initiative to make such people (those who are ill-treating healthcare professionals) understand that they are wrong. I have told Home Ministry and DGPs to take strict action against those who are not supporting or not co-operating with doctors, nurses and other professionals who are serving us in this critical time," Modi said in his address to the citizens of Varanasi on Wednesday.
संकट की इस घड़ी में अस्पतालों में सफेद कपड़ों में दिख रहे डॉक्टर-नर्स, ईश्वर का ही रूप हैं। खुद को खतरे में डालकर ये हमें बचा रहे हैं।
इनके साथ बुरा बर्ताव होता दिखे तो आप वहां जाकर लोगों को समझाएं।
डॉक्टर, नर्स, मेडिकल स्टाफ जिंदगी बचाते हैं और हम उनका ऋण कभी नहीं उतार सकते। pic.twitter.com/XGTKx1V2yA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020
In a similar vein, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Some landlords are threatening to evict doctors/nurses from their houses. They're saying they'll (medical personnel) spread the coronavirus. It won't be tolerated. God forbid, if someone gets infected from your house then they, and no one else, will come to your rescue...."
States announce relief measures for underprivileged
Newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced an aid of Rs 1,000 for labourers in the unorganised sector.
He also announced that beneficiaries of the social security pension scheme, widow pension, old-age pension and destitute pension schemes will get two months' pension in advance.
Labourers in the unorganised sector will be given financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each through the Sannirman Karmkar Mandal, said Chouhan who took over as chief minister two days ago.
Further, an advance of Rs 2,000 per family would be provided to members of the Shariya, Baiga, and Bhariya tribal communities, he said.
As schools are closed, some 65.91 lakh students do not get mid-day meals at school. Therefore, Rs 155 would be transferred into the bank account of each primary school student and Rs 232 in the account of each middle-school student, adding up to an aid of total of Rs 156.15 crore, he said.
The Kerala government is planning to come up with 'community kitchen' to cater food to the needy, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The state is also going to come up with 1,000 restaurants that will provide home delivery of food at a subsidised rate.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Kerala chief minister said that the local self government institutions would ensure the supply of food items to those affected by the lockdown so that there is no starvation in the state.
"We expect people to cooperate and stay where they are as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They should not violate the conditions enforced during the quarantine," he said.
The state cabinet had decided to come out with the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister tweeted, "Kerala has taken extensive measures to ensure that no one will starve during the lockdown. Will be implemented through Local Self Governments, ward-level committees, and volunteer."
Pakistan suspends domestic flights
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Pakistan, the government suspended all domestic flight operations until 2 April to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after the country reported nearly 1,000 cases from the COVID-19 infection, authorities said on Wednesday.
The nationwide tally of the COVID-19 patients has soared to 990 with 410 cases in Sindh; 110 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 78 in K-P; 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 15 in Islamabad; and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, The Express Tribune reported.
The National Disaster Management Authority has said that so far seven people have died due to the novel coronavirus and 18 recovered.
Meanwhile, Spain deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. "She had tested negative in previous tests, the statement said, but doctors didn't think those provided conclusive data. Calvo is receiving medical treatment and progressing favorably, the statement said. She's in quarantine at a hospital," CNN reported.
Spain recorded the world’s second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths after 738 more reportedly died on Wednesday, the country's deadliest toll in one day, according to AP.
With 3,434 coronavirus patients dead, Spain surpassed China’s death toll of 3,285. Italy still has the most deaths of any nation in the world with 6,820. Infections in Spain also rose 20 percent from a day earlier to 47,610.
Meanwhile, in Britain, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The palace says he has mild symptoms.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 13:34:07 IST
Tags : Corona Cases In Gujarat, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona Gujarat, Corona In Gujarat, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Kerala, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Case In India, Coronavirus Cases In World, Coronavirus Gujarat, Coronavirus In Ahmedabad, Coronavirus In Gujarat, Coronavirus In India Latest News, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus In World, Coronavirus India, Finance Minister Of India, FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Ministry, ICMR, India Lockdown, Lockdown, Lockdown Coronavirus, Narendra Modi, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman Live
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
Highlights
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Shops selling essentials will remain open round the clock, says Delhi LG
Coronavirus in Singapore Latest Updates
Singapore researchers are developing a COVID-19 test that can diagnose infection in 5 min
Researchers at the NanoBio Lab at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) in Singapore have developed a rapid test that can diagnose a coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) infection in as little as five minutes. If and when the test seeks the necessary approvals, it would be the fastest test currently available for COVID-19. The team is currently optimising the test for a diverse range of potential patients and hopes to submit the test for approval in a month's time.
The test is designed to seek out genetic material of the virus in secretions from a patient – most commonly saliva and secretions from the nose, both of which would have small amounts of the virus in an infected person. These samples are collected using a swab, and fed to a portable device that will return a result in 5 to 10 minutes. It uses an extremely rapid method to multiply the genetic material in the sample (exponentially), called Cepat.
Read more here...
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
900 quarantined in Delhi after mohalla doctor tests positive
Close to 900 people are under quarantine after a doctor of a mohalla or community clinic in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, reported NDTV. They have all been isolated for 14 days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the media house. He also said the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Delhi is now 36.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nirmala Sitharaman to adress media shortly over COVID-19
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the media in New Delhi at 1 pm. The finance minister is likely to announce a relief package amid 21-day nationwide shutdown over coronavirus pandemic.
Press conference will also be live streamed on FINMIN SM Platforms and Telecast live by DD and ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Spicejet's special flight to take 142 Indians who returned from Iran to Jodhpur
Spicejet has said that it will conduct a special flight to Jodhpur on Sunday to bring Indians returned from Iran yesterday to Delhi. "Will conduct special flight from Delhi to Jodhpur on Sunday to take Indians who have returned from Iran to government quarantine facility," SpiceJet said in a statement.
"The special flight will be operated as per Government of India's request and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft for the assignment," the low-cost carrier said in its press release.
The airline's entire commercial passenger aircraft fleet of 82 Boeing 737, two Airbus A320 and 32 Bombardier Q-400s is currently grounded as the government has suspended domestic and international flight operations to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi urges govt to announce relief package for worst-hit businesses
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting the 21-day national lockdown as a "welcome step" while suggesting economic and health measures in its fight against the novel coronavirus.
"As president of the Congress, I would like to state that we will support and collaborate fully with every step taking by the union government to ensure the containment of the pandemic," Sonia Gandhi wrote in the four-page letter.
"At this challenging and uncertain time, it is imperative for each one of us to rise above partisan interests and honour one's duty towards our country and indeed, towards humanity."
She also suggested a sector-wise relief package for business badly hit by the pandemic. "Centre must consider announcing sector-wise relief package, including tax breaks, interest subvention, deferment of liability," wrote Sonia.
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates
24% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan between 21-30 years age bracket, says Dr Zafar Mirza
In contrary to the trend seen in China or any other COVID-affected country, a majority of the 1,022 confirmed cases in Pakistan constitute young adults falling in the age bracket of 21-30 years, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza informed during his televised media briefing on Wednesday.
"24% of the confirmed cases in Pakistan so far are between 21 to 30 years of age. This constitutes a majority of the cases. The pattern is unlike other countries where cases mostly comprise older people," Geo TV quotes Mirza as saying.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Bengaluru Police to issue passes to deliverymen for smooth delivery of essentials
On Wednesday evening, over 300 representatives of multiple e-commerce food, medicine, fruits and vegetables delivery aggregators were called for a meeting by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. The meeting was about the smooth delivery of essentials during the 21-day-long lockdown.
The two parties decided that the delivery person, along with the vehicle, will be issued passes. Passes can also be availed online after a couple of days. These passes will be produced at each DCP office to the organisations involved in the supply chain. The person must submit his Aadhaar card, and any misuse or false information given would lead to cognizable offence.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mahindra group along with two PSUs to escalate ventilator production
Mahindra and Mahindra in partnership with two public sector units is working with an existing manufacturer of high-spec ventilators to help them simplify design and scale up capacity, said Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra a few days after the chairman Anand Mahindra announced that the group will offer all possible support to deal with COVID-19 contagion.
Goenka in a tweet said Mahindra is overwhelmed with pouring in of support from individuals and companies for its effort to make available ventilators.
He informed," The company is adopting two pronged approach. At one end, we along with two large PSUs are working with An existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. Our engineering team is right now with them working on it."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 36
A mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi and four others have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with an infected patient, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The woman had recently travelled to Saudi Arabia. With this, the positive cases in the National Capital have risen to 36.
"The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive," the Delhi health minister said.
Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Two cases emerge in Mumbai, Thane; state's tally at 124
Two more positive cases of coronavirus has been reported in Mumbai and Thane on Thursday. With this the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 124, as per the state health department.
"Two new positive cases of coronavirus in Mumbai and Thane; Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124: Health Department, Maharashtra," ANI tweeted.
Maharashtra, with rest of the country is under lockdown till 14 April. Essential services like food items, vegetables, fruits, grocery and bakery items are exempted from lockdown.
Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Dead woman's sample tests positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra's toll reaches four
The test report of a woman who died on 24 March turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said.
The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to the coronavirus infection. Thus, as a precautionary measure, her samples were taken and sent for testing, he said.
"The test came out positive this morning. We are now taking the necessary precautions for her relatives as well," the official said.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Modi to participate in G20 video summit on ways to fight COVID-19
Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday to advance the coordinated response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 21,000 lives and upended life and businesses across the globe.
Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, last week called for the "virtual summit" following criticism that the powerful group of major economies had been slow to address the global crisis.
"The Saudi G20 Presidency has set the date of the extraordinary virtual Leaders' Summit for Thursday, March 26. King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," an official statement said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Kashmir reports first death
Kashmir recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus after a 65-year-old man from Soporev who tested positive to COVID-19 passed away at Chest Disease hospital Srinagar on Thursday morning.
According to Kashmir News Observer, the person died due to cardiac arrest and he had a long medical history of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.
He had a travel history of New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where he was part of the Tablighi Jamaat, attended by people from Malaysia and Indonesia.
According to reports, four other individuals who came in contact with the patient also tested positive.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Can blood groups, antibodies affect one's immunity to COVID-19?
COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019, is relentlessly sweeping across the world. The scale of the epidemic has caused chaos and led to the World Health Organisation declaring it a pandemic in March 2020.
Understanding the virus is the preoccupation of scientists who are trying to unravel its mysteries as a first step to finding ways to stop the disease spreading, and to finding a vaccine. On a daily basis scientists are finding out new things about SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the rapidly spreading disease COVID-19.
An area of inquiry is its relationship to other coronaviruses. For example, it’s been identified as being part of the same family of coronaviruses which caused Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). SARS was first identified in 2002. It caused severe respiratory disease which was fatal in approximately 10% of cases. MERS, on the other hand, originated in the Middle East and although less infectious, caused death in around 37% of cases.
Scientists investigating SARS-CoV-2 have found that the structure is very similar to the SARS-CoV. But there are also a number of marked differences. For example, one of the most startling differences of COVID-19 is its rapid spread across the world.
Read more here...
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
At least 67 priests killed in Italy due to COVID-19, says report
A total of 67 Italian priests infected with the novel coronavirus have died since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, the Avvenire newspaper said Wednesday. The youngest of those listed by the Catholic Church-affiliated paper was 53.
"Priests get sick and die like everybody else, maybe even more than the rest," the Avvenire wrote.
The paper said 22 of the fatalities were in the Bergamo diocese, at the heart of the outbreak not far from the financial centre Milan.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 8,400 level
The Indian indices opened on positive note on Thursday with Nifty above 8,400 level. The Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71, while the Nifty up 53.85 points or 0.65 percent at 8371.70.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Update
COVID-19 cases reach 70,000 in US, more than 1,000 dead
The number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,031 in the United States on Thursday, with 68,572 confirmed cases nationwide, according to the tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University.
The tracker had shown 827 deaths a few hours earlier. The United States has the third-highest number of confirmed cases behind China and Italy, and the US death rate is now 1.5 per cent, based on reported cases.
New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates
New York's toll touches 3,000 as city emerges virus hotspot
New York authorities mobilized to head off a potential public health disaster in the city on Wednesday, with its emergence as the nation's biggest virus epicentre.
A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city's police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.
New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City. In Washington, President Donald Trump implored Congress to move on critical coronavirus aid without further delay.
Senate leaders were trying to overcome late objections to a $2 trillion economic rescue package to ease the financial pain of the pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Qatar Airways continues to operate amid COVID-19 scare
Qatar Airways has informed that it continues to operate more than 150 flights per day to over 70 cities worldwide despite the COVID-19 crisis that has crippled global airline operations.
Our state-of-the-art aircraft with their advanced air filter systems, combined with strict bio-security screening of our staff mean that we can continue operating a significant number of flights to reunite stranded passengers with their loved ones, the airline said in a statement.
"Figures for the last seven days show load factors of over 80 percent for flights to the UK, France and Germany, with a fall to 36 percent for outbound services from those countries, illustrating the demand for homeward travel," said the airline.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Two more, including 3-yr-old, test positive in Hyderabad
A three-year-old is among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, health officials said. The boy recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.
With these two cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 40.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Goa reports first three COVID-19 cases
Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for the novel in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases.
This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases.
The Directorate of Health Services, in a late night press statement in Panaji, said three suspected cases of COVID-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited, have turned out positive.
All three are male patients of ages 25, 29 and 55 years. They have travel history of returning to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively, the officials said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Three-yr-old Indian girl among 73 who tested positive in Singapore
A three-year-old Indian girl was among the 73 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Singapore in a day, taking the tally to over 600.
The 73 new cases reported on Wednesday has brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 631, the health ministry said.
According to the ministry, of the new cases, 38 people have travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, while the rest were locally transmitted cases.
Eighteen coronavirus positive cases were linked to a kindergarten centre, PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots in Fengshan. It has been decided that all PCF centres, operated as pre-schools by the ruling People's Action Party, would be closed for four days from Thursday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Bank of Baroda sets up emergency credit line to provide funds for MSMEs
Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has set up an emergency credit line to provide funds to its existing MSME and corporate borrowers impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus.
This follows a similar additional funding facility announced by the country's largest lender State Bank of India for its borrowers, last week.
"The Bank has decided to make maximum 10 percent of the existing fund based working capital limits (FBWC) subject to maximum of Rs 200 crore. This is in addition to existing adhoc/excess/standby letter of credit (SLC)/gold card limit,” BoB said in a late night statement.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Vehicular movement involving essential goods allowed in Delhi-Noida border during lockdown
The movement of vehicles carrying essential services has been permitted during the 21-day nationwide shutdown in the Delhi-Noida border (Noida Sector-14-Mayur Vihar border).
To ensure the smooth continuance of essential services, the Delhi Police on Tuesday had decided to issue curfew passes for goods vehicles driving into the city from the National Capital region (NCR) carrying essential items.
The owners of these vehicles will have to collect the passes from the DCP offices in their respective areas and hand them over to the drivers of the vehicles after which they would be allowed entry through the border posts.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre halts toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services
The Centre on Wednesday announced to temporarily suspend toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“In view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced.
This will not only reduce inconvenience to emergency services but also save critical time, he said. The minister said maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at toll plazas will continue as usual.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
FIR against Congress MLA in Puducherry for violating lockdown orders
A complaint was filed against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It has been alleged that Kumar was distributing bags containing vegetables to a gathering of more than 200 people near his residence in Nellithope.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory till 31 March.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Confirmed cases tops 600
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the number of cases was 519.
The toll due to the virus increased to 10 with another fatality being reported from Maharashtra, according to official data.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre announces Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme
The Centre on Thursday announced the 'Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme' for Rs 1.7 lakh crore. "This scheme includes food security and cash transfers," said Nirmala Sitharaman.
13:30 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Welfare package for the poor will be announced: Nirmala Sitharaman
"The government has been working so that those affected due to the novel coronavirus since the lockdown commenced on the intervening night of 24-25 March, will be reached out. We have come up with a package which will take care of the welfare concerns of the poor," said Nirmala Sitharaman.
13:26 (IST)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins press conference
13:24 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
List of e-commerce and online services operational in Delhi, Noida
The list of e-commerce and online services that will be allowed for home delivery in Delhi and Noida include Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Blue Dart, DTDC, Swiggy, Grofers, Bigbasket, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Urbanclap, Healthians Diagnostics, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer's Reliance Fresh, Dr Lal pathlabs and many more.
There company pass will be sufficient to carry out door-to-door supply.
13:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Shops selling essentials will remain open round the clock, says Delhi LG
12:55 (IST)
Coronavirus in Singapore Latest Updates
Singapore researchers are developing a COVID-19 test that can diagnose infection in 5 min
Researchers at the NanoBio Lab at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) in Singapore have developed a rapid test that can diagnose a coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) infection in as little as five minutes. If and when the test seeks the necessary approvals, it would be the fastest test currently available for COVID-19. The team is currently optimising the test for a diverse range of potential patients and hopes to submit the test for approval in a month's time.
The test is designed to seek out genetic material of the virus in secretions from a patient – most commonly saliva and secretions from the nose, both of which would have small amounts of the virus in an infected person. These samples are collected using a swab, and fed to a portable device that will return a result in 5 to 10 minutes. It uses an extremely rapid method to multiply the genetic material in the sample (exponentially), called Cepat.
Read more here...
12:51 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
900 quarantined in Delhi after mohalla doctor tests positive
Close to 900 people are under quarantine after a doctor of a mohalla or community clinic in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, reported NDTV. They have all been isolated for 14 days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the media house. He also said the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Delhi is now 36.
12:36 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nirmala Sitharaman to adress media shortly over COVID-19
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the media in New Delhi at 1 pm. The finance minister is likely to announce a relief package amid 21-day nationwide shutdown over coronavirus pandemic.
Press conference will also be live streamed on FINMIN SM Platforms and Telecast live by DD and ANI.
12:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Spicejet's special flight to take 142 Indians who returned from Iran to Jodhpur
Spicejet has said that it will conduct a special flight to Jodhpur on Sunday to bring Indians returned from Iran yesterday to Delhi. "Will conduct special flight from Delhi to Jodhpur on Sunday to take Indians who have returned from Iran to government quarantine facility," SpiceJet said in a statement.
"The special flight will be operated as per Government of India's request and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft for the assignment," the low-cost carrier said in its press release.
The airline's entire commercial passenger aircraft fleet of 82 Boeing 737, two Airbus A320 and 32 Bombardier Q-400s is currently grounded as the government has suspended domestic and international flight operations to curb the spread of coronavirus.
12:15 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi urges govt to announce relief package for worst-hit businesses
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting the 21-day national lockdown as a "welcome step" while suggesting economic and health measures in its fight against the novel coronavirus.
"As president of the Congress, I would like to state that we will support and collaborate fully with every step taking by the union government to ensure the containment of the pandemic," Sonia Gandhi wrote in the four-page letter.
"At this challenging and uncertain time, it is imperative for each one of us to rise above partisan interests and honour one's duty towards our country and indeed, towards humanity."
She also suggested a sector-wise relief package for business badly hit by the pandemic. "Centre must consider announcing sector-wise relief package, including tax breaks, interest subvention, deferment of liability," wrote Sonia.
11:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates
24% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan between 21-30 years age bracket, says Dr Zafar Mirza
In contrary to the trend seen in China or any other COVID-affected country, a majority of the 1,022 confirmed cases in Pakistan constitute young adults falling in the age bracket of 21-30 years, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza informed during his televised media briefing on Wednesday.
"24% of the confirmed cases in Pakistan so far are between 21 to 30 years of age. This constitutes a majority of the cases. The pattern is unlike other countries where cases mostly comprise older people," Geo TV quotes Mirza as saying.
11:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Bengaluru Police to issue passes to deliverymen for smooth delivery of essentials
On Wednesday evening, over 300 representatives of multiple e-commerce food, medicine, fruits and vegetables delivery aggregators were called for a meeting by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. The meeting was about the smooth delivery of essentials during the 21-day-long lockdown.
The two parties decided that the delivery person, along with the vehicle, will be issued passes. Passes can also be availed online after a couple of days. These passes will be produced at each DCP office to the organisations involved in the supply chain. The person must submit his Aadhaar card, and any misuse or false information given would lead to cognizable offence.
11:22 (IST)
Coronavirus in Russia Latest Updates
Russia to impose temporary ban on international flights
The Russian government has ordered on Thursday a suspension in the operations of all regular and charter flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, flights that are returning Russia's citizens from abroad to their home country will be excluded from the ban, in effect from Friday.
On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian army to be prepared to help in the fight against the virus if it becomes necessary.
11:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Sarusajai, Nehru Stadiums in Guwahati to become quarantine centres
To contain the rising threat from COVID-19, the Assam government has decided to set up two large quarantine centres with capacity of 1,000 persons each in the city. While one quarantine centre will come up at the Sarusajai Stadium, the other will be set up at the Nehru Stadium.
These announcements were made by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he inspected the preparations to tackle COVID-19 at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) on Wednesday.
He further said, "Presently, we are simultaneously working at two stages against coronavirus. The first is ‘social distancing’; and in this regard we are taking all necessary steps to make the people aware of this very important step to prevent the deadly virus."
11:05 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mahindra group along with two PSUs to escalate ventilator production
Mahindra and Mahindra in partnership with two public sector units is working with an existing manufacturer of high-spec ventilators to help them simplify design and scale up capacity, said Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra a few days after the chairman Anand Mahindra announced that the group will offer all possible support to deal with COVID-19 contagion.
Goenka in a tweet said Mahindra is overwhelmed with pouring in of support from individuals and companies for its effort to make available ventilators.
He informed," The company is adopting two pronged approach. At one end, we along with two large PSUs are working with An existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. Our engineering team is right now with them working on it."
10:58 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 36
A mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi and four others have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with an infected patient, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The woman had recently travelled to Saudi Arabia. With this, the positive cases in the National Capital have risen to 36.
"The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive," the Delhi health minister said.
10:45 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
649 confirmed cases, 13 deaths: Health Ministry
According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has reached 649 across the nation. The number of patients who have recovered and discharged from hospitals are 42. So far, India has reported 13 deaths.
10:40 (IST)
Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Two cases emerge in Mumbai, Thane; state's tally at 124
Two more positive cases of coronavirus has been reported in Mumbai and Thane on Thursday. With this the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 124, as per the state health department.
"Two new positive cases of coronavirus in Mumbai and Thane; Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124: Health Department, Maharashtra," ANI tweeted.
Maharashtra, with rest of the country is under lockdown till 14 April. Essential services like food items, vegetables, fruits, grocery and bakery items are exempted from lockdown.
10:33 (IST)
Coronavirus In West Bengal Latest Updates
Another tests positive in Kolkata; state reports 10th confirmed case
An elderly man tested positive for the novel coronavirus in West Bengal, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to ten, health officials said on Thursday.
The 66-year-old from Nayabad in Kolkata had no history of travelling abroad or outside the state. He had recently attended a wedding in Midnapore and might have come in contact with a person infected with the virus.
He is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of a private hospital and his family kept in home isolation under police protection, sources said.
10:29 (IST)
Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Dead woman's sample tests positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra's toll reaches four
The test report of a woman who died on 24 March turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said.
The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to the coronavirus infection. Thus, as a precautionary measure, her samples were taken and sent for testing, he said.
"The test came out positive this morning. We are now taking the necessary precautions for her relatives as well," the official said.
10:24 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Modi to participate in G20 video summit on ways to fight COVID-19
Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday to advance the coordinated response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 21,000 lives and upended life and businesses across the globe.
Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, last week called for the "virtual summit" following criticism that the powerful group of major economies had been slow to address the global crisis.
"The Saudi G20 Presidency has set the date of the extraordinary virtual Leaders' Summit for Thursday, March 26. King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," an official statement said on Wednesday.
09:58 (IST)
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Kashmir reports first death
Kashmir recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus after a 65-year-old man from Soporev who tested positive to COVID-19 passed away at Chest Disease hospital Srinagar on Thursday morning.
According to Kashmir News Observer, the person died due to cardiac arrest and he had a long medical history of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.
He had a travel history of New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where he was part of the Tablighi Jamaat, attended by people from Malaysia and Indonesia.
According to reports, four other individuals who came in contact with the patient also tested positive.
09:54 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Can blood groups, antibodies affect one's immunity to COVID-19?
COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019, is relentlessly sweeping across the world. The scale of the epidemic has caused chaos and led to the World Health Organisation declaring it a pandemic in March 2020.
Understanding the virus is the preoccupation of scientists who are trying to unravel its mysteries as a first step to finding ways to stop the disease spreading, and to finding a vaccine. On a daily basis scientists are finding out new things about SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the rapidly spreading disease COVID-19.
An area of inquiry is its relationship to other coronaviruses. For example, it’s been identified as being part of the same family of coronaviruses which caused Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). SARS was first identified in 2002. It caused severe respiratory disease which was fatal in approximately 10% of cases. MERS, on the other hand, originated in the Middle East and although less infectious, caused death in around 37% of cases.
Scientists investigating SARS-CoV-2 have found that the structure is very similar to the SARS-CoV. But there are also a number of marked differences. For example, one of the most startling differences of COVID-19 is its rapid spread across the world.
Read more here...
09:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
At least 67 priests killed in Italy due to COVID-19, says report
A total of 67 Italian priests infected with the novel coronavirus have died since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, the Avvenire newspaper said Wednesday. The youngest of those listed by the Catholic Church-affiliated paper was 53.
"Priests get sick and die like everybody else, maybe even more than the rest," the Avvenire wrote.
The paper said 22 of the fatalities were in the Bergamo diocese, at the heart of the outbreak not far from the financial centre Milan.
09:38 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 8,400 level
The Indian indices opened on positive note on Thursday with Nifty above 8,400 level. The Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71, while the Nifty up 53.85 points or 0.65 percent at 8371.70.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.
09:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in United States Latest Update
COVID-19 cases reach 70,000 in US, more than 1,000 dead
The number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,031 in the United States on Thursday, with 68,572 confirmed cases nationwide, according to the tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University.
The tracker had shown 827 deaths a few hours earlier. The United States has the third-highest number of confirmed cases behind China and Italy, and the US death rate is now 1.5 per cent, based on reported cases.
New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths.
09:25 (IST)
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates
New York's toll touches 3,000 as city emerges virus hotspot
New York authorities mobilized to head off a potential public health disaster in the city on Wednesday, with its emergence as the nation's biggest virus epicentre.
A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city's police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.
New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City. In Washington, President Donald Trump implored Congress to move on critical coronavirus aid without further delay.
Senate leaders were trying to overcome late objections to a $2 trillion economic rescue package to ease the financial pain of the pandemic.
09:09 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Another five test positive, cases in Madhya Pradesh climb to 14
Five more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14 in Madhya Pradesh.
Of the five patients, four belong to Indore. The fifth patient, a woman from Ujjain has also been admitted in here.
According to sources, two out of the five patients had recently visited Hrishikesh in Uttarakhand for a vacation.
Addressing media, Indore Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said that out of the total 21 samples forwarded to the virology lab at MGM College,Indore, five tested positive on late Tuesday night. "We are now trying to ascertain how many people came into contact with these patients," said Jatav.
09:02 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Qatar Airways continues to operate amid COVID-19 scare
Qatar Airways has informed that it continues to operate more than 150 flights per day to over 70 cities worldwide despite the COVID-19 crisis that has crippled global airline operations.
Our state-of-the-art aircraft with their advanced air filter systems, combined with strict bio-security screening of our staff mean that we can continue operating a significant number of flights to reunite stranded passengers with their loved ones, the airline said in a statement.
"Figures for the last seven days show load factors of over 80 percent for flights to the UK, France and Germany, with a fall to 36 percent for outbound services from those countries, illustrating the demand for homeward travel," said the airline.
08:47 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Two more, including 3-yr-old, test positive in Hyderabad
A three-year-old is among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, health officials said. The boy recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.
With these two cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 40.
08:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Two new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 38 in the state, Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded two more positive cases.The Union Health Ministry had said 606 positive COVID-19 cases in India including 43 foreign nationals were reported so far.
08:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Goa reports first three COVID-19 cases
Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for the novel in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases.
This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases.
The Directorate of Health Services, in a late night press statement in Panaji, said three suspected cases of COVID-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited, have turned out positive.
All three are male patients of ages 25, 29 and 55 years. They have travel history of returning to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively, the officials said.
08:26 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Three-yr-old Indian girl among 73 who tested positive in Singapore
A three-year-old Indian girl was among the 73 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Singapore in a day, taking the tally to over 600.
The 73 new cases reported on Wednesday has brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 631, the health ministry said.
According to the ministry, of the new cases, 38 people have travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, while the rest were locally transmitted cases.
Eighteen coronavirus positive cases were linked to a kindergarten centre, PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots in Fengshan. It has been decided that all PCF centres, operated as pre-schools by the ruling People's Action Party, would be closed for four days from Thursday.
08:23 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Bank of Baroda sets up emergency credit line to provide funds for MSMEs
Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has set up an emergency credit line to provide funds to its existing MSME and corporate borrowers impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus.
This follows a similar additional funding facility announced by the country's largest lender State Bank of India for its borrowers, last week.
"The Bank has decided to make maximum 10 percent of the existing fund based working capital limits (FBWC) subject to maximum of Rs 200 crore. This is in addition to existing adhoc/excess/standby letter of credit (SLC)/gold card limit,” BoB said in a late night statement.
07:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Vehicular movement involving essential goods allowed in Delhi-Noida border during lockdown
The movement of vehicles carrying essential services has been permitted during the 21-day nationwide shutdown in the Delhi-Noida border (Noida Sector-14-Mayur Vihar border).
To ensure the smooth continuance of essential services, the Delhi Police on Tuesday had decided to issue curfew passes for goods vehicles driving into the city from the National Capital region (NCR) carrying essential items.
The owners of these vehicles will have to collect the passes from the DCP offices in their respective areas and hand them over to the drivers of the vehicles after which they would be allowed entry through the border posts.
07:47 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Banks announce special emergency loan products, credit lines for customers
In a bid to help people and businesses affected in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, state-owned lenders including Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda on Wednesday announced special emergency loan products. Besides, other public sector lenders—Canara Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank -- too announced emergency credit line for customers.
Public sector banks with about 80 percent of banking operation have taken steps to ensure the safety of its staff and uninterrupted banking services to customers.
"In these challenging times, the bank is committed to stand by its customers. Keeping in view the hardships faced by various sectors of the economy, we have launched products to take care of immediate liquidity requirement of businesses and retail customers," Indian Bank managing director Padmaja Chunduru told PTI.
07:46 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Lockdown not enough to fight COVID-19, use time to fight pandemic: WHO
Amid the worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that a nationwide shurdown, which is being implemented by India and many other countries to curb the fast-spreading virus, will not be enough to eradicate the pandemic.
"To slow the spread of Covid-19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the novel coronavirus. You have created a second window of opportunity," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.
"Asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement is buying time and reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.
07:37 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre halts toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services
The Centre on Wednesday announced to temporarily suspend toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“In view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced.
This will not only reduce inconvenience to emergency services but also save critical time, he said. The minister said maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at toll plazas will continue as usual.
07:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
FIR against Congress MLA in Puducherry for violating lockdown orders
A complaint was filed against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It has been alleged that Kumar was distributing bags containing vegetables to a gathering of more than 200 people near his residence in Nellithope.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory till 31 March.
07:28 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Confirmed cases tops 600
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the number of cases was 519.
The toll due to the virus increased to 10 with another fatality being reported from Maharashtra, according to official data.