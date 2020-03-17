Coronavirus outbreak: Producers Guild of India announces relief fund for daily wage workers affected by shutdown of entertainment industry
The Producers Guild of India has taken it upon itself to look out for the daily wage workers, who are the backbone of the entertainment industry. Following the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, many film and TV shoots, releases, and promotional events have been cancelled.
The shutdown of the industry may heavily impact the lives of these daily wage workers. The guild's official statement was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media.
The statement urges other members of the entertainment fraternity to contribute to the fund as well so that this shutdown does causes minimum disruption.
Here is the announcement
IMPORTANT... Producers Guild of India announce Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by complete shutdown of film,
television and OTT productions... OFFICIAL statement... #CoronaVirus#COVID19pic.twitter.com/UywHCZL3O3
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2020
The decision comes after many from the film industry, including filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, had raised concerns over the impact of shutdown on the daily wage workers.
Various film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and GUILD on Sunday decided to put all productions on hold from March 19 to March 31 to control the spread of the deadly virus.
Mishra had first raised the issue on Twitter.
"We all are interconnected. We thought of doing something, we will look after those who have worked with us. We have informed our head of departments. We are there to help. Anubhav Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane have informed their own people. I am sure Rohit Shetty will be helping his own people. We can survive for six months but the daily wage workers are going to suffer a lot. We all should help each other," the director told PTI.
Sinha had suggested that managing a large fund would be "complex" but filmmaker should look after their crew. He welcomed the Guild's move on Twitter.
Here is his tweet
Zindabad!!! https://t.co/wVS7W2x7tJ
— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 17, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 21:02:28 IST
Tags : Anubhav Sinha, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Producers Guild Of India
Trending
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread