Coronavirus outbreak: Producers Guild of India announces relief fund for daily wage workers affected by shutdown of entertainment industry

The Producers Guild of India has taken it upon itself to look out for the daily wage workers, who are the backbone of the entertainment industry. Following the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, many film and TV shoots, releases, and promotional events have been cancelled.

The shutdown of the industry may heavily impact the lives of these daily wage workers. The guild's official statement was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media.

The statement urges other members of the entertainment fraternity to contribute to the fund as well so that this shutdown does causes minimum disruption.

Here is the announcement

IMPORTANT... Producers Guild of India announce Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by complete shutdown of film,

television and OTT productions... OFFICIAL statement... #CoronaVirus#COVID19pic.twitter.com/UywHCZL3O3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2020

The decision comes after many from the film industry, including filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, had raised concerns over the impact of shutdown on the daily wage workers.

Various film bodies in India including Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and GUILD on Sunday decided to put all productions on hold from March 19 to March 31 to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Mishra had first raised the issue on Twitter.

"We all are interconnected. We thought of doing something, we will look after those who have worked with us. We have informed our head of departments. We are there to help. Anubhav Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane have informed their own people. I am sure Rohit Shetty will be helping his own people. We can survive for six months but the daily wage workers are going to suffer a lot. We all should help each other," the director told PTI.

Sinha had suggested that managing a large fund would be "complex" but filmmaker should look after their crew. He welcomed the Guild's move on Twitter.

Here is his tweet

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 21:02:28 IST

Tags : Anubhav Sinha, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Producers Guild Of India