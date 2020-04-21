Coronavirus Outbreak — One World: Together At Home celebrity special garners 20.7 mn American viewers
Almost 21 million Americans watched the One World: Together At Home global special on Saturday in support of frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, according to Nielsen data released on Monday.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Nielsen said that the two-hour concert, which featured appearances and performances from their homes by multiple celebrities including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce, was aired on 26 US television networks.
The event, the biggest celebrity effort during the coronavirus outbreak, was viewed by an estimated 20.7 million viewers in the United States, Nielsen said. Audiences in other nations and on streaming platforms were not available.
The concert, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and nonprofit Global Citizen, raised some $127 million from corporations and philanthropists for the work of the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Members of the public were not asked to donate but were encouraged to practice social distancing and handshaking and to show their appreciation for healthcare, grocery, delivery, transport and other workers.
Saturday’s two-hour broadcast special was preceded by a six-hour streaming event that featured musicians and other celebrities from as far apart as Asia and the Middle East.
Check out the posts
View this post on Instagram
TONIGHT! Keith is joining @glblctzn and @who for the One World: #TogetherAtHome primetime broadcast. Find out how you can tune in at globalcitizen.org/togetherathome
A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on
View this post on Instagram
What a night! A huge thank you to @ladygaga, @glblctzn, and @who for having me and arranging this entire show along with EVERYONE who performed and gave their time. Once again our hearts and thanks and prayers of gratitude go out to all the health care workers on the frontlines and behind the scenes everywhere who have sacrificed so much and continue to do so. We love you all - KU #TogetherAtHome A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on
(With inputs from Reuters)
Updated Date: Apr 21, 2020 09:20:03 IST
Tags : 21 Million Viewers, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, Concert, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Updates, Event, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Lilly Singh, Lizzo, NowStreaming, One World, One World: Together At Home, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Together At Home, Vishal Mishra
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 20: Countries gradually lift lockdown, grim future for the Olympics, China fields further accusations
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 20: Over 500 deaths, Goa declared COVID-19 free, states ease out of lockdown
-
How to step out for essentials during the lockdown and after it is lifted
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No relaxations in 88 hotspots in Kerala, restrictions to be eased in Orange-B and Green zones from 20 April
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Containment areas in Delhi rise to 84 after five more added on Monday, cases in capital rise to 2,003
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: COVID-19 count in Delhi reaches 1,893; No decision yet on starting domestic, international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh sees 20% drop in property prices