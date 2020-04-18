You are here:

One World: Together At Home — Artiste lineup, where to watch, all you need to know about WHO, Global Citizen initiative

World Health Organization (WHO) and advocacy organisation Global Citizen, along with Lady Gaga, have collaborated to launch One World: Together At Home, a special event to applaud healthcare staff in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The event will not be a fundraiser.

Here is all you need to know about the event.

Who are the Indian celebs taking part in the virtual event?

The event will feature prominent Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, vocalist Vishal Mishra along with Indo-Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, and singer Lisa Mishra.

Which artistes from overseas will feature in the broadcast?

The artistes who will feature in the broadcast are Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher among several others.

Which artistes will feature in the live stream?

Apart from Lilly Singh, Lisa Mishra, and Vishal Mishra, Charlie Puth, John Legend, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Jack Black, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Matt Bomer, Michael Bublé, Naomi Osaka, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker are some of the celebs who will be seen making an appearance in the virtual concert.

Who will host the event?

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel will host One World: Together At Home, which will also highlight those affected by the virus.

When will the event air in India?

The special will run in two parts: it will be live-streamed across several platforms, and will also be broadcast as a two-hour special.

The event will be aired live in India on VH1 India, Comedy Central India, Colors Infinity, National Geographic, and VOOT on 19 April at 5:30 to 7:30 am IST, and again at 8:00 to 10:00 pm IST. Sony PIX, AXN, and SonyLIV will air the concert only during the 8:00 to 10:00 pm slot on the same day.

National Geographic will also run the event on 22 April at 11 pm and 24 April on 7 am.

How to live-stream it?

For those who want to live-stream the video, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Apple TV, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube on 18 April from 2:00 pm to 8 pm ET ( 11:30 pm to 5:30 am IST).

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 18:26:33 IST