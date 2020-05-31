Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Governor lauds Sonu Sood for his initiative to help migrants reach home
Sonu Sood met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to notify him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Sood has reunited thousands of migrant families during these testing times by arranging safe road travel to their native places.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured him support in these endeavours, read a tweet by the governer’s Twitter account.
Check out the post here
Film star Sonu Sood met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. He briefed Governor about his work to help migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his work and assured him fullest support in his endeavours. pic.twitter.com/JlXVbZiUB4
— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) May 30, 2020
Sood on Friday came to the rescue of 117 girls as he helped them reach home in Odisha. The actor airlifted the girls who were stuck in Kerala Ernakulam due to the nationwide lockdown. After being informed by a close friend, Sood took permission from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft was arranged from Bengaluru to airlift 177 women from Kerala to Bhubaneswar and help them return to their families, reports Hindusatan Times.
Thank Bollywood actor @SonuSood for coming forward to help #Odisha girls, stranded in Kerala during nationwide #COVID19 lockdown, to reach home safe. His humanitarian gesture is indeed commendable. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 29, 2020
The actor along with his friend Neeti Goel have won hearts of millions of Indians with their ''Ghar Bhejo'' initiative.
Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.
Recently, the actor launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants in reaching home.
The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like Singh is Kinng, Simmba and Dabangg is being hailed in the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.
(With inputs from agencies)
Updated Date: May 31, 2020 13:15:32 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Migrant Workers, Sonu Sood
Trending
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: How your body heals when you quit smoking
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: All you need to know about nicotine replacement therapy
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: Here's how bidi, gutka and other forms of tobacco harm your body
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: Seven ways to resist the urge to smoke in the morning
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: E-cigarettes are not as safe or harmless as you may think
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: Five common myths about smoking
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Film producers' association writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting resumption of film and TV shoots
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 267 new COVID-19 patients reported in Rajasthan today, total number of cases rises to 6,494
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Junior assistant in Delhi LG's office tests positive for COVID-19; samples from 40 staff members taken