Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Governor lauds Sonu Sood for his initiative to help migrants reach home

Sonu Sood met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to notify him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Sood has reunited thousands of migrant families during these testing times by arranging safe road travel to their native places.

Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured him support in these endeavours, read a tweet by the governer’s Twitter account.

Film star Sonu Sood met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. He briefed Governor about his work to help migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his work and assured him fullest support in his endeavours. pic.twitter.com/JlXVbZiUB4 — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) May 30, 2020

Sood on Friday came to the rescue of 117 girls as he helped them reach home in Odisha. The actor airlifted the girls who were stuck in Kerala Ernakulam due to the nationwide lockdown. After being informed by a close friend, Sood took permission from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft was arranged from Bengaluru to airlift 177 women from Kerala to Bhubaneswar and help them return to their families, reports Hindusatan Times.

Thank Bollywood actor @SonuSood for coming forward to help #Odisha girls, stranded in Kerala during nationwide #COVID19 lockdown, to reach home safe. His humanitarian gesture is indeed commendable. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 29, 2020

The actor along with his friend Neeti Goel have won hearts of millions of Indians with their ''Ghar Bhejo'' initiative.

Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.

Recently, the actor launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants in reaching home.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like Singh is Kinng, Simmba and Dabangg is being hailed in the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.

