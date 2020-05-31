Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 91 cops in Maharashtra contract COVID-19 infection in past 24 hrs; total cases in police force now at 2,416

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Out of 1626 samples 62 test positive for COVID-19: KGMU Lucknow The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow has informed that out of total 1626 samples tested for COVID-19 on Friday results of 62 were positive, ANI reports. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh is 7,445, including 2,834 active cases.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update 91 policemen from Maharashtra test positive in past 24 hrs As many as 91 cops in Maharashtra test positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total police personnel affected so far in Maharashtra to 2,416 and total deaths reported were 26.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update 8 hurt as bus carrying migrants from Kerala to Bengal hit by truck in Odisha At least eight persons were injured when a bus carrying West Bengal-bound migrants, who were stranded in Kerala due to the lockdown, was hit by a truck in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place a day after another bus from Kerala carrying migrants to West Bengal overturned near here on Saturday, leaving seven persons injured. The fresh mishap occurred when the truck rammed into the rear of the bus, carrying 30 passengers from Kerala's Ernakulam to West Bengal's Murshidabad, on the National Highway 60 at Basta, about 30 km from here, a police officer said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Indore registers 55 new cases, takes total in district to 3,486 The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh mounted to 3,486 as 55 more people were found infected in the last 24 hours, a health department official told PTI on Sunday. The district's death toll due to the virus also went up to 132 with three more persons, including a 65-year-old woman, succumbing to the infection in the last three days, he said. According to the official, 1,951 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the district following recovery. Indore is the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update Sanjay Raut blames 'Namaste Trump' event for COVID-19 spread Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the event held in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump in February was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat and later in Mumbai and Delhi, which some of his delegates had visited, reports PTI. Raut also hit out at the Centre saying that the lockdown was implemented without any planning, but now the responsibility of lifting the curbs was left to the states.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Pain experienced by migrants can't be expressed through words: Modi Addressing the nation through Mann ki Baat, Narendra Modi said the pain that was experienced by the migrant workers cannot be expressed through words. "We are trying our best to support them," he said. Modi also lauded the railway personnel and governing bodies of the Center, states and local bodies calling them 'Corona Warriors' who are relentlessly engaged in safely transporting lakhs of laborers in trains & buses, arranging food, quarantine, testing and treatment." "Considering the migrant labourers, the need of the hour is devising a new solution - paradigm.we are ceaselessly taking steps in that direction. The establishment of a migration commission is being deliberated upon," Modi said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update PM lauds citizens for showing 'innovation during times of crisis' "One more thing that has touched my heart is innovation at this moment of crisis. A multitude of countrymen from villages and cities, from small scale traders to startups, our laboratories are devising even new ways of fighting against coronavirus; with novel innovations." said Narendra Modi during his radio show on Sunday.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Large part of economy active now, time to be more careful, says PM A large part of the economy is active now, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his radio show 'Man Ki Baat' on Sunday. He said, "There should be no laxity in maintaining ‘do gaj doori’ (six feet distance), wearing masks, and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to everyone's support, fight against COVID-19 is being fought strongly."

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update India has shown ‘Seva Bhakti’ during this pandemic, says PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said, "Our population is more than most countries. We have various challenges. However, coronavirus has not been able to spread the way it has in many other countries." He also lauded Indians for displaying ‘Seva bhakti’ during this pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, 'There is no section of the society that is not in difficulty right now. Our poor, workers and labourers have been the worst-affected. We all must strive to reduce this difficulty. The Centre, states and various organisations are working to reduce difficulties.'

Maharashtra government on Sunday sent detailed guidelines to be followed in government offices for the staff, which includes mandatory thermal screening, use of sanitisers and social distancing. Most government offices in the state — which has the largest number of coronavirus cases — has been functioning with a vastly reduced workforce, reports NDTV. There is no word yet on when more people will be coming to work.

India reports the highest single-day spike of 8,380 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,82,143 with 5,164 deaths.

All showrooms, barring those in malls, like apparel, jewellery can open with 50 percent staff. Only five customers at any given time. The authorities cannot switch on air conditioners in their stores, this comes after govt has extended lockdown till 30 June

Tamil Nadu govt extends coronavirus lockdown till 30 June, with new set of relaxations including the partial resumption of public transport. Public transport by bus allowed up to 50 percent in all but Chennai and two other districts, while there are restrictions on public meetings, religious worships in public, bars, cinema halls and malls continue to remain shut in all districts till end June.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has surpassed six million, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has exceeded 367,000 and more than 2.5 million COVID-19 patients have recovered since the pandemic began.

The top health research body, ICMR, has advised states to conduct sero-survey to assess the proportion of population including asymptomatic individuals exposed to coronavirus infection.

The Centre on Saturday issued orders extending the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones to 30 June as the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763.

It also issued guidelines for a phased re-opening of activities outside the containment zones as the fourth phase of the lockdown ends on 31 May.

A nationwide lockdown was first imposed from 25 March for a period of 21 days till 14 April. It was then extended till 3 May, then till 17 May and for a fourth time till 31 May.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's recovery rate rose to 47.40 percent on Saturday with 11,264 patients having recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 86,422 while 82,369 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, data showed.

Shopping malls, hotels to reopen from 8 June; lockdown to continue in containment zones

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus will continue till 30 June in all containment zones. The order said that containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities and only essential activities will be permitted within these zones.

Additionally, no movement in or out of these zones will be allowed, except for medical reasons and for the supply of essential goods and services.

From 01.06.2020

●Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020

●#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines

"In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions as required," the order stated.

The order, termed as "Unlock-1", suggested a phased removal of restrictions in areas other than the containment zones, adding that shopping malls and hotels can be reopened in such areas from 8 June.

"In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from 8 June, 2020. Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19," the ministry said in a press release.

As per the order, a decision on the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in Phase II. "Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions, etc, will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020," said the order adding that the Union health ministry will prepare guidelines for ensuring social distancing in consultation with other stakeholders.

Phase-III shall consist of removing curbs on international travel, resumption of metro rail services, opening of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars, auditoriums, etc. Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural events, and "other large congregations" may also be permitted.

However, the dates for re-starting these activities will be decided "after consultation", stated the orders.

All activities apart from those mentioned above will be allowed in non-containment areas but a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue to operate across the country, said the MHA. All movement will be restricted during this time and allowances will be made only for essential activities.

The government also clarified that there will be no restriction on inter-State and intra-state movement of persons and goods, and no separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, the Centre granted states and Union Territories leeway to impose more restrictions outside containment zones if deemed necessary.

The ministry also said that states/UTs may identify buffer zones where new cases are more likely to occur and restrictions may be imposed in such zones by district authorities.

Punjab, Madhya Pradesh extend lockdown

Separately, the Punjab government extended lockdown in the state till 30 June, with certain more relaxations in line with the guidelines of the Central government.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced extension of lockdown in the state till 15 June while interacting with students through a video conference.

India sees increase in cases, recoveries rise too

According to the Union health ministry, in the 24 hours till 8 am on Saturday, the country reported 265 fatalities and 7,964 cases of the viral infection, taking the total number of those infected to 1,73,763 and toll to 4,971.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered more than 7,000 new cases. However, the recovery rate also went up with over 11,000 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day

According to the health ministry data, 11,264 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday updates, taking the recovery rate to 47.40 percent.

The health ministry, in a statement, also said that doubling rate had improved to 15.4 days in the past three days.

"As on 30 May, the doubling time in the past 14 days was 13.3, it has improved to 15.4 days in the last three days. The fatality rate stands at 2.86 percent," the statement said.

Of the 265 deaths reported since Friday morning, 116 were in Maharashtra, 82 in Delhi, 20 in Gujarat, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in West Bengal, four each in Telangana and Rajasthan, two in Punjab and one each in Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 4,971 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,098 deaths followed by Gujarat (980), Delhi (398,) Madhya Pradesh (334), West Bengal (302), Uttar Pradesh (198), Rajasthan (184), Tamil Nadu (154), Telangana (71) and Andhra Pradesh (60). More than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 62,228 followed by Tamil Nadu at 20,246, Delhi at 17,386, Gujarat at 15,934, Rajasthan at 8,365, Madhya Pradesh at 7,645 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,284

"5,043 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website adding, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR."

States report new cases

However, states continued reporting new cases through the day and a PTI tally at 7 pm put the total number of confirmed cases at 1,70,522 and toll at 4,799.

The coronavirus related fatalities in Karnataka rose to 49 with the death of a 47-year-old woman while 141 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday taking the infection tally to 2,922, PTI quoted state minister S Suresh Kumar as saying. Among the fresh cases, 90 are inter-state passengers, he said.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 21,184, while four men and two women died of COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 160. Of the 938 new cases, 82 were returnees from other states and a foreign country.

In Nagaland, which had remained COVID-19 free till Monday, 11 Chennai returnees tested positive on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 36, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Meanwhile, in Manipur, a 19-year-old woman who returned from Gujarat recently tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 60.

New cases were also reported in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Confirmed cases in West Bengal climbed to 5,130 on Saturday after 317 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department bulletin said. Seven fresh deaths due to the disease were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 237, it said.

With inputs from PTI

