You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kristofer Hivju, wife recover, Game of Thrones actor says 'We are safe and sound'

Press Trust of India Apr 15, 2020 10:40 AM IST

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and his wife Gry Molvr have recovered from coronavirus.

The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's epic fantasy series, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the health update.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

"Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife. After several weeks in quarantine and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound.

We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus," Hivju, 41, wrote.

Check out his post here

View this post on Instagram

Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us❤️🙌🏻 #takecare @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

The actor also thanked his well-wishers for their support and urged people take care of each other as the world fights the pandemic.

Hivju had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis last month.

The actor joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, and Sara Bareilles among the other stars who have successfully battled the deadly virus after testing positive.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 10:40:48 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Game Of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres