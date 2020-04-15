Coronavirus Outbreak: Kristofer Hivju, wife recover, Game of Thrones actor says 'We are safe and sound'
Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and his wife Gry Molvr have recovered from coronavirus.
The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's epic fantasy series, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the health update.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
"Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife. After several weeks in quarantine and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound.
We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus," Hivju, 41, wrote.
Check out his post here
View this post on Instagram
Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us❤️🙌🏻 #takecare @panoramaagency
A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on
The actor also thanked his well-wishers for their support and urged people take care of each other as the world fights the pandemic.
Hivju had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis last month.
The actor joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, and Sara Bareilles among the other stars who have successfully battled the deadly virus after testing positive.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 10:40:48 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Game Of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 14: 1,211 new cases, UP gets approval for pool testing, SC limits free testing by private labs
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 14: Nearly 2 million cases, Russia braces for impact, China approves 2 more vaccines for clinical trials
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 13: Italy and Spain record a drop in death rate while UK's death toll crosses 10,000
-
Initial study of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, shows that two-thirds of severe COVID-19 patients got better
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets