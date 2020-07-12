Health

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek test COVID-19 positive: political leaders, fans and Bollywood actors wish speedy recovery

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and various actors were among those who sent their wishes.

FP Staff July 12, 2020 01:29:25 IST
Within minutes after reports of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced online, the get well soon wishes began pouring in, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms.

Fans and his colleagues from the film industry posted their best wishes for the star, one of India's most loved and best-known actors. "Get well soon sir", said veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty.

"Take care sir. Love you. Awaiting your tweet when you say you're fine and going back home, wrote filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

Actor Bipasha Basu said she was praying for his speedy recovery. South superstar Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan as well as actors Pankaj Tripathi, Nimrat Kaur, Rahkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta were among those who sent him their wishes.

"Get well soon Amit uncle. All my love and prayers," actor Sonam Kapoor replied on his tweet.

Senior actor Anupam Kher said he was confident that Amitabh would win the fight against coronavirus just as he had faced life's challenges with strength and courage.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan assured that the iconic actor will be well looked after and wished him a speedy recovery.

Expressing her sadness on hearing the news, West Bengal chief minister Banerjee, who shares a great rapport with Senior Bachchan, prayed for his speedy recovery.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane too wished speedy recovery to Senior Bachchan.

"Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery," said Sachin Tendulkar.

Several fans too wished for the megastar's speedy recovery. People also shared Bachchan's 8 July tweet, where he shared an image of himself saying: "This too shall pass...".

Later on, after the actor's son Abhishek Bachchan to shared news of being tested positive for COVID-19, actor Riteish Deshmukh wished a speedy recovery to him. "Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan< - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man," the actor tweeted.

Deshmukh also wished speedy recovery to Amitabh.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salman, Chitrangada Singh, Preity Zinta and Esha Deol were among those who replied with get well soon wishes on Abhishek's tweet. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said he was certain that both the Bachchans would recover soon.

Actor Shahid Kapoor sent his wishes to Abhishek, Amitabh, and the entire family.

Amitabh has been active on social media through the lockdown, which began on 25 March to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The actor, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

He has also been sharing throwback pictures with family and friends, motivational quotes, anecdotes about his cinema journey and celebrating anniversaries of his various films.

He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo , which released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video last month.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: July 12, 2020 01:29:25 IST

