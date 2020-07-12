Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek test COVID-19 positive: political leaders, fans and Bollywood actors wish speedy recovery

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and various actors were among those who sent their wishes.

Within minutes after reports of Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced online, the get well soon wishes began pouring in, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms.

Fans and his colleagues from the film industry posted their best wishes for the star, one of India's most loved and best-known actors. "Get well soon sir", said veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty.

"Take care sir. Love you. Awaiting your tweet when you say you're fine and going back home, wrote filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

Actor Bipasha Basu said she was praying for his speedy recovery. South superstar Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan as well as actors Pankaj Tripathi, Nimrat Kaur, Rahkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta were among those who sent him their wishes.

"Get well soon Amit uncle. All my love and prayers," actor Sonam Kapoor replied on his tweet.

Senior actor Anupam Kher said he was confident that Amitabh would win the fight against coronavirus just as he had faced life's challenges with strength and courage.

आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan assured that the iconic actor will be well looked after and wished him a speedy recovery.

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

Expressing her sadness on hearing the news, West Bengal chief minister Banerjee, who shares a great rapport with Senior Bachchan, prayed for his speedy recovery.

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive.

Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 11, 2020

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane too wished speedy recovery to Senior Bachchan.

I join the whole Nation in wishing Shri @SrBachchan a quick recovery. All of India will be praying for your speedy recovery from #COVID19 Get well soon! — VishwajitRane (@visrane) July 11, 2020

"Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery," said Sachin Tendulkar.

Several fans too wished for the megastar's speedy recovery. People also shared Bachchan's 8 July tweet, where he shared an image of himself saying: "This too shall pass...".

T 3586 - This too shall pass .. pic.twitter.com/sjx3UV13c6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 8, 2020

Later on, after the actor's son Abhishek Bachchan to shared news of being tested positive for COVID-19, actor Riteish Deshmukh wished a speedy recovery to him. "Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan< - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man," the actor tweeted.

Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

Deshmukh also wished speedy recovery to Amitabh.

Get well soon sir @SrBachchan - praying for your good health & speedy recovery. https://t.co/HPwhH9HNdO — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

Actors Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salman, Chitrangada Singh, Preity Zinta and Esha Deol were among those who replied with get well soon wishes on Abhishek's tweet. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said he was certain that both the Bachchans would recover soon.

My best wishes for a young, brilliant actor with a most charming smile ! Take good care of yourself dear @juniorbachchan & of your father Sh @SrBachchan ji too ! Am sure both of you will bounce back to perfect health soon The Bachchans rule our hearts. Our prayers for you ! https://t.co/WCSrrBB8ff pic.twitter.com/Y7gjjZbbEQ — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

Actor Shahid Kapoor sent his wishes to Abhishek, Amitabh, and the entire family.

Wishing you the speediest recovery Amitji and Abhishek. Wishing the entire family the best of health. Much love. https://t.co/AOZTpju2lM — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 11, 2020

Amitabh has been active on social media through the lockdown, which began on 25 March to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The actor, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

He has also been sharing throwback pictures with family and friends, motivational quotes, anecdotes about his cinema journey and celebrating anniversaries of his various films.

He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo , which released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video last month.

With inputs from PTI