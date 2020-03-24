Coronavirus Outbreak: Kartik Aaryan thanks Narendra Modi for retweeting his self-isolation monologue, says 'will keep reminding everyone'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently voiced awareness on the coronavirus spread in his unique styled monologue, on Monday extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hailing his efforts and re-tweeting the post.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to express his thankfulness and has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pati, Patni, Aur Woh posted a screenshot of PM Modi's tweet

Check out his post here

Thank you @narendramodi Sir 🙏🏻

Will keep reminding everyone

GARMIYON KI CHHUTTIYAN NAHIN CHALU HO GAYI HAIN #CoronaStopKaroNa 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9XlxwQGYhO — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 23, 2020



The monologue video in which the actor has used his fast style of delivering points was earlier re-tweeted by PM Modi.

Here's his tweet

In the Twitter clip shared on Thursday, the Pyaar ka Punchnama star suggested the public in his own unique manner to act responsibly and refrain from socialising and venturing out unnecessarily.

He had also tagged Prime Minister Modi in his post, expressing solidarity with the government's efforts to overcome the crisis.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 13:42:34 IST

