Coronavirus Outbreak: Kartik Aaryan thanks Narendra Modi for retweeting his self-isolation monologue, says 'will keep reminding everyone'
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently voiced awareness on the coronavirus spread in his unique styled monologue, on Monday extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hailing his efforts and re-tweeting the post.
The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to express his thankfulness and has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Pati, Patni, Aur Woh posted a screenshot of PM Modi's tweet
Check out his post here
Thank you @narendramodi Sir 🙏🏻
Will keep reminding everyone
GARMIYON KI CHHUTTIYAN NAHIN CHALU HO GAYI HAIN #CoronaStopKaroNa 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9XlxwQGYhO
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 23, 2020
The monologue video in which the actor has used his fast style of delivering points was earlier re-tweeted by PM Modi.
Here's his tweet
The young actors have something to say..
Its time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/drEZc4ySZMhttps://t.co/KbQaDg7a5Nhttps://t.co/1RjvF70jJlhttps://t.co/nwIES94SDD
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020
In the Twitter clip shared on Thursday, the Pyaar ka Punchnama star suggested the public in his own unique manner to act responsibly and refrain from socialising and venturing out unnecessarily.
He had also tagged Prime Minister Modi in his post, expressing solidarity with the government's efforts to overcome the crisis.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 13:42:34 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Updates, Kartik Aaryan, Narendra Modi, Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, Pyar Ka Punchnama, Shareworthy
Trending
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown