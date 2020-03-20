You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan delivers Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue urging followers to self-isolate

FP Staff Mar 20, 2020 10:44 AM IST

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan took to social media to deliver a Pyaar Ka Punchnaama style monologue about the importance of social distancing in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Aaryan was not the only celebrity to talk about being cautious against the pandemic but stood out with his style.

The actor, who shot to fame with his monologues, made a fervent appeal to his fans to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during an address to the nation on Thursday evening urged people to stay at home.

The target of the actor's monologue were people who are treating social distancing and work from home as an excuse to mingle with others.

"It's not the summer holidays, have some shame. IPL, NBA, Premier League, schools, colleges, everything is closed. Movie releases have been postponed, but you won't stop," the actor said in his monologue.

Aaryan said one should be ready as the virus spread could get bigger in the coming days.

He also asked people to, at least, take American immunologist, Anthony Fauci, seriously, who has advised people to stay at home.

"Don't party, don't travel or meet people, do Netflix, work from home, spend time with parents and trust each other" was the advice from Aaryan.

Here's the video


View this post on Instagram

My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also took to social media to applaud Prime Minister's statement on Janta curfew on Sunday. Check out their tweets here

" I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION!," megastar Bachchan tweeted.

Akshay, whose film Sooryavanshi has been pushed due to the coronavirus scare, also hailed the PM's speech.

The actor's appeal comes as the total number of COVID-19 patients in India has crossed the 170 mark.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 10:44:33 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Updates, Kartik Aaryan, Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, Pyar Ka Punchnama, Shareworthy

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular