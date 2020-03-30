Coronavirus Outbreak: Hyundai India orders COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea
Hyundai Motor India's CSR arm has announced immediate order of COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea. These kits, Hyundai says, have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25,000 People.
Hyundai says that once the shipment of the kits is received, it will be distributed in consultation with Center and State Governments to the hospitals in affected areas.
Additionally, last week, Hyundai also announced initiatives to support its customers. The company announced that its 24x7 roadside assistance will be available for customers to ensure help in case any demanding situation arises.
(Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Maruti Suzuki India will help scale up production of ventilators, masks, and protective clothing)
Also, customers who were unable to avail their vehicle’s warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of two months.
Hyundai Motors India Limited has also deployed over 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes/Emergency Road Service cars from Dealers to reach customers for assistance in case of emergency and minor repairs.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 14:22:46 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hyundai, Hyundai Coronavirus Outbreak, Hyundai Motor India
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India