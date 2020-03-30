Coronavirus Outbreak: Hyundai India orders COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea

Hyundai Motor India's CSR arm has announced immediate order of COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea. These kits, Hyundai says, have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25,000 People.

Hyundai says that once the shipment of the kits is received, it will be distributed in consultation with Center and State Governments to the hospitals in affected areas.

Additionally, last week, Hyundai also announced initiatives to support its customers. The company announced that its 24x7 roadside assistance will be available for customers to ensure help in case any demanding situation arises.

Also, customers who were unable to avail their vehicle’s warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of two months.

Hyundai Motors India Limited has also deployed over 1,000 doorstep advantage bikes/Emergency Road Service cars from Dealers to reach customers for assistance in case of emergency and minor repairs.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 14:22:46 IST

