Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: G20 leaders to support strengthening WHO's mandate, pledge $5 trillion for global economy

The health ministry on Thursday said that 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the country in a day, which is the highest jump of infections in a single day. The total number of cases rises to 694, the statement said.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday made a donation of Rs 33 crore to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. "We are dutifully committed to stand firmly with our Nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread. It’s a unanimous decision and a sincere effort by our personnel. The effort was to make the immediate contribution with the noble intent to keep it unrevealed. The CRPF remains steadfast towards its motto of service and loyalty," the statement said.
After a video of police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun making migrant workers crawl on the roads went viral on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police issued an apology for the incident and said that disciplinary action had been initiated.
"Being the police chief of the district, I feel sorry and apologise for this. Investigation is being conducted against the responsible person," said Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badaun.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman, Dr G Satheesh Reddy was quoted by ANI as saying, "We have also developed N-99 and three-layered masks, we have produced more than 20,000 masks and supplied to various agencies, including Delhi Police."
State governments like Jharkhand and Rajasthan have reached out to native migrants in other states as the 21-day complete lockdown over the coronavirus was imposed on Tuesday.
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot replied to NC leader Omar Abdullah regarding some Kashmiri students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota district. Pilot said, "Kota district officials and local police are in touch with these students now. Will be provided transport and/or accommodation, meals. And also to all other such stranded students from all over the country."
Meanwhile, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren took note of people stuck in Chennai.
Joint Secretary of the health ministry, Lav Aggarwal, said that while cases of coronavirus are increasing in India, the rate at which they are increasing "appears to be relatively stabilising". "However, this is only the initial trend," he said in the daily briefing on Thursday.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a gazette notification easing the rules to allow the retail sale of drugs to the doorstep of patients during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
These medicines fall under the schedule H category which means such drugs cannot be purchased without the prescription of a qualified doctor. The new rules allows submission of prescription in electronic forms if it gets delayed in case of acute crisis.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a grant of 100 crores for the coronavirus relief fund which will include shelter and food for labours, rickshaw pullers, roadside vendor and other poor people. He said that shelter camps will also be made along with the health facility.
Kumar had already announced that his state government will bear the treatment costs of coronavirus patients. In a bid to ease the hardships that the poor may face on account of the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, Kumar had also on Wednesday announced that all ration card holding families in the state will get an assistance of Rs one thousand each.
Under Ujjwala scheme women will be given free cylinders for the next three months. 8.3 crore families below poverty line will get free LPG cylinders for three months.
Under the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (food scheme), 80 crore people will be benfitted, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "Every one under this scheme will get 5 kg of wheat/rice for free in addition to what they are already getting. We will also give one kg of one choice of pulse to each household under this scheme for the next three months. They can take it in two installments also," said Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana will include cash transfers to the poor and migrants.The finance minister has announced medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per health worker for three months.
The Centre on Thursday announced the 'Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme' for Rs 1.7 lakh crore. "This scheme includes food security and cash transfers," said Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the media in New Delhi at 1 pm. The finance minister is likely to announce a relief package amid 21-day nationwide shutdown over coronavirus pandemic.
Spicejet has said that it will conduct a special flight to Jodhpur on Sunday to bring Indians returned from Iran yesterday to Delhi. "Will conduct special flight from Delhi to Jodhpur on Sunday to take Indians who have returned from Iran to government quarantine facility," SpiceJet said in a statement.
"The special flight will be operated as per Government of India's request and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft for the assignment," the low-cost carrier said in its press release
According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has reached 649 across the nation. The number of patients who have recovered and discharged from hospitals are 42. So far, India has reported 13 deaths.
Kashmir recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus after a 65-year-old man from Soporev who tested positive to COVID-19 passed away at Chest Disease hospital Srinagar on Thursday morning.
According to Kashmir News Observer, the person died due to cardiac arrest and he had a long medical history of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.
The Indian indices opened on positive note on Thursday with Nifty above 8,400 level. The Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71, while the Nifty up 53.85 points or 0.65 percent at 8371.70.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.
A three-year-old is among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, health officials said. The boy recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.
Amid the worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that a nationwide shurdown, which is being implemented by India and many other countries to curb the fast-spreading virus, will not be enough to eradicate the pandemic.
"To slow the spread of Covid-19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the novel coronavirus. You have created a second window of opportunity," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the number of cases was 519.
The death toll due to the virus increased to 10 with another fatality being reported from Maharashtra, according to official data.
Madhya Pradesh reported its first coronavirus death, a woman who succumbed to viral infection, an official was quoted by PTI as saying.
However, in what may be seen as some reassuring news, joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal told CNN-News18 that no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in India yet.
State-wise figures
In its updated figures at 6.45 pm on Wednesday, the ministry stated that Maharashtra has reported three deaths and one death each was reported from Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.
The ministry said Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 128, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala which has recorded 109 cases, including eight foreign nationals.
Karnataka has reported 41 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Gujarat rose to 38, including one foreigner.
Cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 37, including a foreigner. The number of cases in Rajasthan increased to 36, including two foreigners, while the positive cases in Telangana stood at 35, including 10 foreigners.
Cases in Delhi rose to 31, including one foreigner.
Punjab reported 29 cases while In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners.
Madhya Pradesh recorded 14 cases, Ladakh has 13, while Tamil Nadu has reported 18 cases, including two foreigners.
West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have nine cases each.
Chandigarh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, have reported seven cases each so far.
Uttarakhand has four cases, including one foreigner. Bihar also has four cases.
There are three cases in Himachal Pradesh while there are two cases in Odisha. Puducherry, Mizoram, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.
People in white coats like God, says Modi
Narendra Modi, noting reports of doctors facing discrimination for treating coronavirus patients in several parts of the country, said that he is very pained with the discriminatory behaviour against the staff of essential services. Warning against discrimination, he said that "people in white coats and doctors are like God right now, they are protecting us".
"I appeal to all the citizens, if you notice any incident where professionals, such as doctors and nurses, are ill-treated then you should take an initiative to make such people (those who are ill-treating healthcare professionals) understand that they are wrong. I have told Home Ministry and DGPs to take strict action against those who are not supporting or not co-operating with doctors, nurses and other professionals who are serving us in this critical time," Modi said in his address to the citizens of Varanasi on Wednesday.
संकट की इस घड़ी में अस्पतालों में सफेद कपड़ों में दिख रहे डॉक्टर-नर्स, ईश्वर का ही रूप हैं। खुद को खतरे में डालकर ये हमें बचा रहे हैं।
इनके साथ बुरा बर्ताव होता दिखे तो आप वहां जाकर लोगों को समझाएं।
डॉक्टर, नर्स, मेडिकल स्टाफ जिंदगी बचाते हैं और हम उनका ऋण कभी नहीं उतार सकते। pic.twitter.com/XGTKx1V2yA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020
In a similar vein, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Some landlords are threatening to evict doctors/nurses from their houses. They're saying they'll (medical personnel) spread the coronavirus. It won't be tolerated. God forbid, if someone gets infected from your house then they, and no one else, will come to your rescue...."
States announce relief measures for underprivileged
Newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced an aid of Rs 1,000 for labourers in the unorganised sector.
He also announced that beneficiaries of the social security pension scheme, widow pension, old-age pension and destitute pension schemes will get two months' pension in advance.
Labourers in the unorganised sector will be given financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each through the Sannirman Karmkar Mandal, said Chouhan who took over as chief minister two days ago.
Further, an advance of Rs 2,000 per family would be provided to members of the Shariya, Baiga, and Bhariya tribal communities, he said.
As schools are closed, some 65.91 lakh students do not get mid-day meals at school. Therefore, Rs 155 would be transferred into the bank account of each primary school student and Rs 232 in the account of each middle-school student, adding up to an aid of total of Rs 156.15 crore, he said.
The Kerala government is planning to come up with 'community kitchen' to cater food to the needy, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The state is also going to come up with 1,000 restaurants that will provide home delivery of food at a subsidised rate.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Kerala chief minister said that the local self government institutions would ensure the supply of food items to those affected by the lockdown so that there is no starvation in the state.
"We expect people to cooperate and stay where they are as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They should not violate the conditions enforced during the quarantine," he said.
The state cabinet had decided to come out with the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister tweeted, "Kerala has taken extensive measures to ensure that no one will starve during the lockdown. Will be implemented through Local Self Governments, ward-level committees, and volunteer."
Pakistan suspends domestic flights
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Pakistan, the government suspended all domestic flight operations until 2 April to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after the country reported nearly 1,000 cases from the COVID-19 infection, authorities said on Wednesday.
The nationwide tally of the COVID-19 patients has soared to 990 with 410 cases in Sindh; 110 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 78 in K-P; 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 15 in Islamabad; and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, The Express Tribune reported.
The National Disaster Management Authority has said that so far seven people have died due to the novel coronavirus and 18 recovered.
Meanwhile, Spain deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. "She had tested negative in previous tests, the statement said, but doctors didn't think those provided conclusive data. Calvo is receiving medical treatment and progressing favorably, the statement said. She's in quarantine at a hospital," CNN reported.
Spain recorded the world’s second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths after 738 more reportedly died on Wednesday, the country's deadliest toll in one day, according to AP.
With 3,434 coronavirus patients dead, Spain surpassed China’s death toll of 3,285. Italy still has the most deaths of any nation in the world with 6,820. Infections in Spain also rose 20 percent from a day earlier to 47,610.
Meanwhile, in Britain, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The palace says he has mild symptoms.
With inputs from agencies
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Maharashtra Police intercept trucks carrying 300 migrants
PTI quoted Maharashtra Police as saying that two container trucks carrying over 300 migrant workers heading home to Rajasthan from Telangana intercepted in Maharashtra.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll rises to 16 in India
While the number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 694, the toll rose to 16 on Thursday, the health ministry said. 44 people have recovered from the infection. The states of Kerala and Maharashtra are the worst affected by the COVID-19, with 125 and 124 cases, respectively.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Ambulance services demand Rs 2,000 to take injured woman to hospital
A man carried his injured wife on a bicycle for 12 kilometres from Bharat Nagar to Kanganwal in Punjab to reach a hospital. The woman got injured during an accident which occurred on 20 March while she was working in a factory.
"Nobody was ready to drive us to the hospital due to the lockdown. Ambulance drivers were asking for Rs 2,000 which I could not pay, so I had to carry her on my bicycle," the husband, Devdutt Ram, said.
He added, "When the accident took place, factory workers admitted her to a govt hospital in Bharat Nagar. Doctors there were taking x-rays of her chest instead of treating her leg. They said that her lungs have filled up with water. So I came to Kanganwal."
Coronavirus in China Latest Updates
Doctors in China to study coronavirus impact on male sex hormone
Doctors in the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan plan to embark on a long-term study of COVID-19 impact on the male reproductive system to verify initial research, indicating that the pathogen could affect sex hormone levels in men, PTI reported.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
One COVID-19 case reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
A man, in his mid-30s, tested positive for the COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, the first case in the Union Territory, officials said. The man, a resident of Mayabunder, had returned from Kolkata on 24 March, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Telangana govt reports 4 new cases, details travel history of patient 42
The Telangana government on Thursday reported four new cases, which brought the total cases of coronavirus in the state to 44, of which one has recovered.
On 14 March, the patient travelled by train to Delhi from Hyderabad and travelled back by train on 17 March. On 18 March, the patient arrived at the Secunderabad station, where he developed cold and fever, after which he went home in an auto with this son, the notification said. The same day, he consulted a doctor at Quthbullapur and was prescribed medicines.
On 25 March, he self-reported for collection of samples for the coronavirus test at the Gandhi hospital, and was tested positive for coronavirus on 26 March.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Social workers distribute food to people in Kurla
Social workers on Thursday distributed food to people near the Kurla Terminus in Mumbai.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
G20 leaders support strengthening of WHO's mandate
"G20 leaders agreed to take all necessary measures to contain COVID-19 pandemic and protect people. They also supported the strengthening of WHO’s mandate in the fight against pandemics, including delivery of medical supplies, diagnostic tools, treatments, medicines and vaccines," the MEA said on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
G20 leaders commit to minimise economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that G20 leaders committed to using all available policy tools to minimise economic and social cost of the COVID-19 pandemic and to restore global growth, market stability and strengthening resilience. G20 countries also committed to injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
At G20, Modi says 90% of COVID-19 cases are in member nations
In his remarks at the G20 virtual summit, Narendra Modi noted the alarming social and economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases and 88 percent of deaths were in G20 countries, even as they share 80 percent of world GDP and 60 percent of world population, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt to release 11,000 prisoners on parole
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday, "Nearly 11,000 convicts and undertrials who are imprisoned for offences with prescribed punishment up to 7 years or less should be released on emergency parole or furlough to reduce overcrowding in prisons & to contain COVID-19 outbreak."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA allows inter-state transportation of animal fodder
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued a notification allowing inter-state travel of animal fodder, The Indian Express reported. "It is hereby clarified that exceptions under clause 6 covers the transportation/inter-state movement of animal feed and fodder, being the essential items," the notification read.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi govt withdraws permission for online delivery services to function
The Delhi government on Thursday withdrew the permission it had granted to online delivery services like Zomato to function during the 21-day complete lockdown.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
G20 members pledge $5 trillion for global economy
The G20 nations on Thursday pledged $5 trillion for the global economy as the world struggles to combat the global coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Rahul Gandhi says FM's measures are 'first step in right direction'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said, "The government announcement today of a financial assistance package, is the first step in the right direction."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India sees highest jump of COVID-19 cases in a day
The health ministry on Thursday said that 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the country in a day, which is the highest jump of infections in a single day. The total number of cases rises to 694, the statement said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Jammu and Kashmir Police mark lockdown violators with indelible ink
The Jammu and Kashmir police is putting stamps reading 'corona lockdown violator' on the hands of people in Ranbir Singh Pura city who are violating the complete lockdown over coronavirus. Shabir Khan, SDPO, RS Pura said, "We are using a permanent ink that takes around 15 days to erase".
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Chhattisgarh govt takes over to use private hospitals as COVID-19 treatment centres
The Chhattisgarh government has reportedly taken over all the private medical colleges, nursing homes, and hospitals, including RIMS in Ranchi, to use as centres to treat coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
CRPF donates Rs 33 crore to PM relief fund
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday made a donation of Rs 33 crore to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. "We are dutifully committed to stand firmly with our Nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread. It’s a unanimous decision and a sincere effort by our personnel. The effort was to make the immediate contribution with the noble intent to keep it unrevealed. The CRPF remains steadfast towards its motto of service and loyalty," the statement said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Maharashtra essential shops have no restriction of timing
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that there was no restriction on the timings of essential service shops. "I assure that the food delivery boys will face no difficulty in carrying out their duties," he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi Police distributes food in Majnu ka Tila, Najafgarh
The Delhi Police on Thursday distributed food to people in the Najafgarh and Majnu ka Tila areas of the National Capital, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
DGCA says international flight services to be suspended till 14 April
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday, "It has been decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 18.30 hrs (GMT) of 14 April, 2020. This will not apply to approved international all-cargo operations and flights."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi homeless couple go hungry amid COVID-19 lockdown
A homeless couple living near Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Sapna and Sanjay, said that they were worried about sustenance amid the complete lockdown over the coronavirus. Sanjay was quoted by ANI as saying, "We have exhausted our rations and don't know what will happen now. My wife is 8 months pregnant, my heart aches that she has to go hungry."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mahindra group teams produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients
Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra on Thursday congratulated two teams of the company for producing various renditions of a ventilator for coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Police 'punish' those violating lockdown in Rajasthan, Karnataka
Police personnel in several states like Rajasthan and Karnataka "punished" people for violating the lockdown over the coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh Police apologised for a similar incident in the state's Badaun area after a video of it went viral.
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
US citizens in India might soon be able to return
The US Embassy in India issued an alert for its citizens stranded in India and said, "We urge US citizens to secure and keep your travel documents ready, as flights may be announced on short notice."
More information can be found here: https://in.usembassy.gov/covid-19-health-alert/
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
UP Police orders action against Badaun police for making migrants crawl
After a video of police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun making migrant workers crawl on the roads went viral on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police issued an apology for the incident and said that disciplinary action had been initiated.
"Being the police chief of the district, I feel sorry and apologise for this. Investigation is being conducted against the responsible person," said Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badaun.
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Unemployment claims surge to 3.28 million in US
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
The pace of layoffs is sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into a recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms, and airlines. Auto sales are plummeting, and car makers have close factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they’re cutting jobs to save money.
As job losses mount, some economists say the nation’s unemployment rate could approach 13 percent by May.
(AP)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases rise to 13 in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that a total of 13 people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus till Thursday in the union territory. 5482 people in contact with possibly infected/positive cases have till now been put under surveillance, the statement added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mamata Banerjee reviews social distancing practice in Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials and vendors to practice social distancing, in a market in Kolkata.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Grievance redressal cell set up for food processing industry: Centre
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Thursday wrote to state governments to ensure seamless production and distribution of essential food products during the 21-day lockdown over coronavirus. The statement also said that a grievance redressal cell has been set up.
Coronavirus in India Latest updates
DRDO says over 20,000 N-99 masks produced
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman, Dr G Satheesh Reddy was quoted by ANI as saying, "We have also developed N-99 and three-layered masks, we have produced more than 20,000 masks and supplied to various agencies, including Delhi Police."
He added, "Sanitizers developed by us have been distributed to many people. In the last 15-20 days, we have supplied more than 20,000 sanitizer bottles to various agencies."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Social distancing will avoid community transmission, says Centre
"Community transmission phase of COVID-19 will start if the community and we (the government) don't work collectively and follow guidelines. But it would never happen in India if we follow social distancing and treatment properly," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.
He also said that COVID-19 "does not spread through mosquitoes".
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mumbai Police issues pass for essential services
The Mumbai Police on Thursday tweeted, "Essential pass, for essential services. Requesting all shops providing essential services & commodities, to reach out to their local police station for these passes, to ensure hassle-free commute and sale."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
People observe social distancing in Assam
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
State govts reach out to migrants stranded in other states
State governments like Jharkhand and Rajasthan have reached out to native migrants in other states as the 21-day complete lockdown over the coronavirus was imposed on Tuesday.
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot replied to NC leader Omar Abdullah regarding some Kashmiri students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota district. Pilot said, "Kota district officials and local police are in touch with these students now. Will be provided transport and/or accommodation, meals. And also to all other such stranded students from all over the country."
Meanwhile, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren took note of people stuck in Chennai.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Follow precautions to reduce COVID-19 cases: ICMR
R Ganga Ketkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday said that the steps taken by the government "are so effective that if we follow them strictly, the coronavirus cases will hardly increase in the country".
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Migrant workers will get shelter, food: Health ministry
Health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal addressed concerns of the condition of daily wage workers and migrant workers stranded in cities after the 21-day lockdown was enforced and said that they will be given shelter and food from the government. "We have to stay where we are instead of moving around," he added, reiterating the need for self-isolation.
"Seventeen states are starting to build hospitals dedicated for COVID-19. States have been asked to make dedicated COVID-19 hospitals," he added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Migrants made to crawl by UP Police, says report
CNN-News18 reported that a few migrants were made to crawl by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Badaun district.
Coronavirus in Iran Latest Updates
Iran announces 157 new COVID-19 casualties
Iran on Thursday announced 157 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, AFP reported on Thursday. The total figure of deaths in the country is now 2,234. The report also said that Iran has imposed a ban on intercity travel to try to curb the spread.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Rate of COVID-19 infection seems to be stabilising in India: Centre
Joint Secretary of the health ministry, Lav Aggarwal, said that while cases of coronavirus are increasing in India, the rate at which they are increasing "appears to be relatively stabilising". "However, this is only the initial trend," he said in the daily briefing on Thursday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Production, supply of essentials goods won't get affected during lockdown: Centre
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the government is taking steps to ensure that production, supply or distribution of essential goods and services do not get affected during the 21-day complete lockdown over coronavirus. "States are working to provide food and shelter to migrant workers," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says 42 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in last 24 hours
Health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal on Thursday said, "Forty-two fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 649."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Odisha to set up 'largest' COVID-19 hospital, says report
Odisha is to set up the "largest" COVID-19 hospital in the country, ANI reported on Thursday, however, there was no official statement from the state government about the same. "Will be a 1,000 bed hospital and will be functional in a fortnight. Odisha will be the first state in the country to set up such a large scale hospital exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients," the report said.
ANI further added that a tripartite agreement was signed between the Odisha government, corporates, and medical colleges to set up a 1,000-bed exclusive COVID-19 treatment hospital.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Govt support required to restore supply chains or India can run out of stocks in 7-10 days: Britannia MD Varun Berry
Government support and intervention is required to restore supply chains immediately or the country could run out of stocks of packaged foods in the next 7-10 days, biscuits and dairy giant Britannia Industries managing director Varun Berry said on Thursday, as supply chain disruptions continue to be crippled amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.
"If even one link in supply chain is broken, India could run out of stocks of packaged foods in the next 7-10 days. The Centre has issued permissions but we need support at district level," Berry said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Govt permits doorstep delivery of prescribed medicines for patients during lockdown
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a gazette notification easing the rules to allow the retail sale of drugs to the doorstep of patients during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
These medicines fall under the schedule H category which means such drugs cannot be purchased without the prescription of a qualified doctor. The new rules allows submission of prescription in electronic forms if it gets delayed in case of acute crisis.
The sale will be regulated through first rule like online submission of prescription. In case of chronic illness, the chemist will not ask for prescription immediately and it can be presented within a month. Ministry said drugs can be supplied at the doorstep of the patients located within the same revenue district where the licensee (Chemist Shop) is located. The chemist will have to submit the email id through prescription is to be received to licensing authority
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Suzuki Motor Gujarat extends plant closure till 14 April
Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said that the Gujarat-based Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will extend its plant shutdown till 14 April in view of nationwide lockdown announced in the country.
"Following the latest government directive on the COVID-19 situation, SMG will be extending plant shutdown till 14 April, 2020," MSI said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier, the company had announced to temporarily suspend production till 31 March.
Coronavirus in Singapore Latest Updates
Lawrence Wong debunks WhatsApp rumour about possible lockdown in Singapore
WhatsApp messages about Singapore going under possible "lockdown" this weekend over the COVID-19 outbreak are untrue, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said.
"There is a rumour going around on WhatsApp - some of you may have heard the rumour - that there is going to be a lockdown in Singapore this weekend. Can I just make it very clear - there is no lockdown," Mr Wong said in a press conference.
According to a WhatsApp message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the nation on Friday night to announce the nationwide shutdown.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nitish Kumar announces Rs 100 crore relief package for the poor
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a grant of 100 crores for the coronavirus relief fund which will include shelter and food for labours, rickshaw pullers, roadside vendor and other poor people. He said that shelter camps will also be made along with the health facility.
Kumar had already announced that his state government will bear the treatment costs of coronavirus patients. In a bid to ease the hardships that the poor may face on account of the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, Kumar had also on Wednesday announced that all ration card holding families in the state will get an assistance of Rs one thousand each.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi Police distributes food packets to slum-dwellers
The Delhi Police on Thursday distributed food packets to slum-dwellers in West Delhi amid the lockdown and educated them about the precautions to be taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
Approximately 1,000 food packets were distributed with the help of an NGO in slum clusters of West Delhi''s Raghubir Nagar and Ghondewala Mandir, they said.
With the help of NGO "Ek Noor" and peace committee members, the police officials of West district initiated a campaign for distribution of food, water and sanitisation in the slum area, a senior police official said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Delhi govt orders check-up of all healthcare workers after mohalla clinic doctor tests positive
After a 49-year-old doctor working in a mohalla clinic tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi government has decided to conduct tests for all the healthcare workers who are directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
The city has reported 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 till Wednesday, of these 26 have a travel history and 10 are of local transmission.
An order by the department of health also stated that even the healthcare workers working in the facilities which are directly involved in drawing samples from patients at designated hospitals will also be tested for the disease. On Wednesday, the wife and a 17-year-old daughter of the mohalla clinic doctor was tested for COVID-19. Around 1,000 patients who were seen by the doctor between March 12 to March 18 are also being traced.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre to contribute 24% towards EPF for firms with over 100 employees
Centre will pay the EPF0 contribution both, of the employer and of the employee (12 percent each) for firms with over 100 employees for the next three months, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
8.69 crore farmer to benefit from PM-KISAN scheme
"Wage increase under MNREGA scheme will benefit 5 crore families. Wage increase will result in additional income of Rs 2,000 per worker," said Nirmala Sitharaman.
"They receive Rs 6,000 per annum through the PM-KISAN scheme. We will now be giving the first instalment upfront. Around 8.69 crore farmer will get immediate benefit out of this," said the finance minister.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
80 crore people to benefit from PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana: Nirmala Sitharaman
Under the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (food scheme), 80 crore people will be benfitted, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "Every one under this scheme will get 5 kg of wheat/rice for free in addition to what they are already getting. We will also give one kg of one choice of pulse to each household under this scheme for the next three months. They can take it in two installments also," said Sitharaman.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Govt grants Rs 50 lakh health insurance per health care worker for three months
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana will include cash transfers to the poor and migrants.The finance minister has announced medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per health worker for three months.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Shops selling essentials will remain open round the clock, says Delhi LG
Coronavirus in Singapore Latest Updates
Singapore researchers are developing a COVID-19 test that can diagnose infection in 5 min
Researchers at the NanoBio Lab at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) in Singapore have developed a rapid test that can diagnose a coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) infection in as little as five minutes. If and when the test seeks the necessary approvals, it would be the fastest test currently available for COVID-19. The team is currently optimising the test for a diverse range of potential patients and hopes to submit the test for approval in a month's time.
The test is designed to seek out genetic material of the virus in secretions from a patient – most commonly saliva and secretions from the nose, both of which would have small amounts of the virus in an infected person. These samples are collected using a swab, and fed to a portable device that will return a result in 5 to 10 minutes. It uses an extremely rapid method to multiply the genetic material in the sample (exponentially), called Cepat.
Read more here...
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
900 quarantined in Delhi after mohalla doctor tests positive
Close to 900 people are under quarantine after a doctor of a mohalla or community clinic in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, reported NDTV. They have all been isolated for 14 days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the media house. He also said the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Delhi is now 36.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nirmala Sitharaman to adress media shortly over COVID-19
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the media in New Delhi at 1 pm. The finance minister is likely to announce a relief package amid 21-day nationwide shutdown over coronavirus pandemic.
Press conference will also be live streamed on FINMIN SM Platforms and Telecast live by DD and ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Spicejet's special flight to take 142 Indians who returned from Iran to Jodhpur
Spicejet has said that it will conduct a special flight to Jodhpur on Sunday to bring Indians returned from Iran yesterday to Delhi. "Will conduct special flight from Delhi to Jodhpur on Sunday to take Indians who have returned from Iran to government quarantine facility," SpiceJet said in a statement.
"The special flight will be operated as per Government of India's request and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft for the assignment," the low-cost carrier said in its press release.
The airline's entire commercial passenger aircraft fleet of 82 Boeing 737, two Airbus A320 and 32 Bombardier Q-400s is currently grounded as the government has suspended domestic and international flight operations to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi urges govt to announce relief package for worst-hit businesses
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting the 21-day national lockdown as a "welcome step" while suggesting economic and health measures in its fight against the novel coronavirus.
"As president of the Congress, I would like to state that we will support and collaborate fully with every step taking by the union government to ensure the containment of the pandemic," Sonia Gandhi wrote in the four-page letter.
"At this challenging and uncertain time, it is imperative for each one of us to rise above partisan interests and honour one's duty towards our country and indeed, towards humanity."
She also suggested a sector-wise relief package for business badly hit by the pandemic. "Centre must consider announcing sector-wise relief package, including tax breaks, interest subvention, deferment of liability," wrote Sonia.
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates
24% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan between 21-30 years age bracket, says Dr Zafar Mirza
In contrary to the trend seen in China or any other COVID-affected country, a majority of the 1,022 confirmed cases in Pakistan constitute young adults falling in the age bracket of 21-30 years, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza informed during his televised media briefing on Wednesday.
"24% of the confirmed cases in Pakistan so far are between 21 to 30 years of age. This constitutes a majority of the cases. The pattern is unlike other countries where cases mostly comprise older people," Geo TV quotes Mirza as saying.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Bengaluru Police to issue passes to deliverymen for smooth delivery of essentials
On Wednesday evening, over 300 representatives of multiple e-commerce food, medicine, fruits and vegetables delivery aggregators were called for a meeting by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. The meeting was about the smooth delivery of essentials during the 21-day-long lockdown.
The two parties decided that the delivery person, along with the vehicle, will be issued passes. Passes can also be availed online after a couple of days. These passes will be produced at each DCP office to the organisations involved in the supply chain. The person must submit his Aadhaar card, and any misuse or false information given would lead to cognizable offence.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mahindra group along with two PSUs to escalate ventilator production
Mahindra and Mahindra in partnership with two public sector units is working with an existing manufacturer of high-spec ventilators to help them simplify design and scale up capacity, said Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra a few days after the chairman Anand Mahindra announced that the group will offer all possible support to deal with COVID-19 contagion.
Goenka in a tweet said Mahindra is overwhelmed with pouring in of support from individuals and companies for its effort to make available ventilators.
He informed," The company is adopting two pronged approach. At one end, we along with two large PSUs are working with An existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. Our engineering team is right now with them working on it."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 36
A mohalla clinic doctor in Delhi and four others have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with an infected patient, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The woman had recently travelled to Saudi Arabia. With this, the positive cases in the National Capital have risen to 36.
"The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive," the Delhi health minister said.
Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Two cases emerge in Mumbai, Thane; state's tally at 124
Two more positive cases of coronavirus has been reported in Mumbai and Thane on Thursday. With this the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 124, as per the state health department.
"Two new positive cases of coronavirus in Mumbai and Thane; Till now, the total number of positive cases in the state is 124: Health Department, Maharashtra," ANI tweeted.
Maharashtra, with rest of the country is under lockdown till 14 April. Essential services like food items, vegetables, fruits, grocery and bakery items are exempted from lockdown.
Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Dead woman's sample tests positive for COVID-19, Maharashtra's toll reaches four
The test report of a woman who died on 24 March turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said.
The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to the coronavirus infection. Thus, as a precautionary measure, her samples were taken and sent for testing, he said.
"The test came out positive this morning. We are now taking the necessary precautions for her relatives as well," the official said.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Modi to participate in G20 video summit on ways to fight COVID-19
Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday to advance the coordinated response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 21,000 lives and upended life and businesses across the globe.
Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, last week called for the "virtual summit" following criticism that the powerful group of major economies had been slow to address the global crisis.
"The Saudi G20 Presidency has set the date of the extraordinary virtual Leaders' Summit for Thursday, March 26. King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," an official statement said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Kashmir reports first death
Kashmir recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus after a 65-year-old man from Soporev who tested positive to COVID-19 passed away at Chest Disease hospital Srinagar on Thursday morning.
According to Kashmir News Observer, the person died due to cardiac arrest and he had a long medical history of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.
He had a travel history of New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where he was part of the Tablighi Jamaat, attended by people from Malaysia and Indonesia.
According to reports, four other individuals who came in contact with the patient also tested positive.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Can blood groups, antibodies affect one's immunity to COVID-19?
COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019, is relentlessly sweeping across the world. The scale of the epidemic has caused chaos and led to the World Health Organisation declaring it a pandemic in March 2020.
Understanding the virus is the preoccupation of scientists who are trying to unravel its mysteries as a first step to finding ways to stop the disease spreading, and to finding a vaccine. On a daily basis scientists are finding out new things about SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the rapidly spreading disease COVID-19.
An area of inquiry is its relationship to other coronaviruses. For example, it’s been identified as being part of the same family of coronaviruses which caused Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). SARS was first identified in 2002. It caused severe respiratory disease which was fatal in approximately 10% of cases. MERS, on the other hand, originated in the Middle East and although less infectious, caused death in around 37% of cases.
Scientists investigating SARS-CoV-2 have found that the structure is very similar to the SARS-CoV. But there are also a number of marked differences. For example, one of the most startling differences of COVID-19 is its rapid spread across the world.
Read more here...
Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates
At least 67 priests killed in Italy due to COVID-19, says report
A total of 67 Italian priests infected with the novel coronavirus have died since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, the Avvenire newspaper said Wednesday. The youngest of those listed by the Catholic Church-affiliated paper was 53.
"Priests get sick and die like everybody else, maybe even more than the rest," the Avvenire wrote.
The paper said 22 of the fatalities were in the Bergamo diocese, at the heart of the outbreak not far from the financial centre Milan.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 8,400 level
The Indian indices opened on positive note on Thursday with Nifty above 8,400 level. The Sensex is up 243.93 points or 0.85 percent at 28779.71, while the Nifty up 53.85 points or 0.65 percent at 8371.70.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC are among major gainers on Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Update
COVID-19 cases reach 70,000 in US, more than 1,000 dead
The number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,031 in the United States on Thursday, with 68,572 confirmed cases nationwide, according to the tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University.
The tracker had shown 827 deaths a few hours earlier. The United States has the third-highest number of confirmed cases behind China and Italy, and the US death rate is now 1.5 per cent, based on reported cases.
New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates
New York's toll touches 3,000 as city emerges virus hotspot
New York authorities mobilized to head off a potential public health disaster in the city on Wednesday, with its emergence as the nation's biggest virus epicentre.
A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city's police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.
New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City. In Washington, President Donald Trump implored Congress to move on critical coronavirus aid without further delay.
Senate leaders were trying to overcome late objections to a $2 trillion economic rescue package to ease the financial pain of the pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Qatar Airways continues to operate amid COVID-19 scare
Qatar Airways has informed that it continues to operate more than 150 flights per day to over 70 cities worldwide despite the COVID-19 crisis that has crippled global airline operations.
Our state-of-the-art aircraft with their advanced air filter systems, combined with strict bio-security screening of our staff mean that we can continue operating a significant number of flights to reunite stranded passengers with their loved ones, the airline said in a statement.
"Figures for the last seven days show load factors of over 80 percent for flights to the UK, France and Germany, with a fall to 36 percent for outbound services from those countries, illustrating the demand for homeward travel," said the airline.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Two more, including 3-yr-old, test positive in Hyderabad
A three-year-old is among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, health officials said. The boy recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.
With these two cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 40.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Goa reports first three COVID-19 cases
Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for the novel in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases.
This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases.
The Directorate of Health Services, in a late night press statement in Panaji, said three suspected cases of COVID-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited, have turned out positive.
All three are male patients of ages 25, 29 and 55 years. They have travel history of returning to Goa from Spain, Australia and the USA, respectively, the officials said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Three-yr-old Indian girl among 73 who tested positive in Singapore
A three-year-old Indian girl was among the 73 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Singapore in a day, taking the tally to over 600.
The 73 new cases reported on Wednesday has brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 631, the health ministry said.
According to the ministry, of the new cases, 38 people have travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, while the rest were locally transmitted cases.
Eighteen coronavirus positive cases were linked to a kindergarten centre, PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots in Fengshan. It has been decided that all PCF centres, operated as pre-schools by the ruling People's Action Party, would be closed for four days from Thursday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Bank of Baroda sets up emergency credit line to provide funds for MSMEs
Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has set up an emergency credit line to provide funds to its existing MSME and corporate borrowers impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus.
This follows a similar additional funding facility announced by the country's largest lender State Bank of India for its borrowers, last week.
"The Bank has decided to make maximum 10 percent of the existing fund based working capital limits (FBWC) subject to maximum of Rs 200 crore. This is in addition to existing adhoc/excess/standby letter of credit (SLC)/gold card limit,” BoB said in a late night statement.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Vehicular movement involving essential goods allowed in Delhi-Noida border during lockdown
The movement of vehicles carrying essential services has been permitted during the 21-day nationwide shutdown in the Delhi-Noida border (Noida Sector-14-Mayur Vihar border).
To ensure the smooth continuance of essential services, the Delhi Police on Tuesday had decided to issue curfew passes for goods vehicles driving into the city from the National Capital region (NCR) carrying essential items.
The owners of these vehicles will have to collect the passes from the DCP offices in their respective areas and hand them over to the drivers of the vehicles after which they would be allowed entry through the border posts.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre halts toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services
The Centre on Wednesday announced to temporarily suspend toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“In view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced.
This will not only reduce inconvenience to emergency services but also save critical time, he said. The minister said maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at toll plazas will continue as usual.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
FIR against Congress MLA in Puducherry for violating lockdown orders
A complaint was filed against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It has been alleged that Kumar was distributing bags containing vegetables to a gathering of more than 200 people near his residence in Nellithope.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory till 31 March.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Confirmed cases tops 600
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the number of cases was 519.
The toll due to the virus increased to 10 with another fatality being reported from Maharashtra, according to official data.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 launch likely to be delayed
With coronavirus disrupting day-to-day life across the world, Apple might postpone the launch of its iPhone 12 series. According to Japanese news portal Nikkei Asian Review, lowered demand and possible lukewarm consumer response might deter the leading tech firm from going ahead with the September 2020 launch of its first 5G iPhones.
The report added that Apple has held “internal discussions” on the probability of delaying the launch by months. Supply chain sources told the website that “practical hurdles” would also be a decisive factor in postponing the launch schedule.
15:35 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Govt support required to restore supply chains or India can run out of stocks in 7-10 days: Britannia MD Varun Berry
Government support and intervention is required to restore supply chains immediately or the country could run out of stocks of packaged foods in the next 7-10 days, biscuits and dairy giant Britannia Industries managing director Varun Berry said on Thursday, as supply chain disruptions continue to be crippled amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.
"If even one link in supply chain is broken, India could run out of stocks of packaged foods in the next 7-10 days. The Centre has issued permissions but we need support at district level," Berry said.