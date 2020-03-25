Coronavirus Outbreak: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19; 71-year-old heir to UK throne self-isolating in Scotland
Prince Charles of the UK, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms of the disease.
As per a report in The Guardian, a Clarence House spokesman has said that the Duchess of Cornwall too had been tested but does not have the virus.
According to the spokesman, the 71-year-old Prince Charles is otherwise in good health. The Prince and Duchess are now self-isolating at their home in Scotland following government and medical advice.
It is not possible to ascertain where the Prince of Wales caught the virus from considering the high number of engagements he carried out in recent weeks.
The news comes amid reports that Prince William could soon step up to take on more senior roles in the Royal family during the coronavirus pandemic with chances of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles going into isolation.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
More than 4 lakh people across the globe have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The deadly virus has claimed over 19,000 lives worldwide.
The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan city of China in December last year. The human to human transmitted virus soon started to spread across the world and more number of cases and deaths are being reported everyday.
UK has seen more than 8,000 cases and has seen over 420 deaths from the pandemic.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 17:08:18 IST
Tags : Clarence House, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In UK, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, COVID-19 In UK, NewsTracker, Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II, Self Quarantine, Social Isolation, The British Royal Family, The Royal Family
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities