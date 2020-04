Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update Person from Nagaland tests positive in Assam Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a person who had been referred from a private hospital in Nagaland tested positive at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and is undergoing treatment. A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of #COVID19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.#AssamCares — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2020

Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Update 302 people arrested for violating lockdown norms in Manipur Manipur police arrested 302 people for violating the lockdown norms to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the state, PTI quotes a senior police officer as saying.The arrested people were produced before a court which imposed a fine of Rs 24,600 on them for violating the lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a press release issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), in- charge of law and order, L Kailun said. The police appealed to the public to remain at home for safety of personal life and for all, the press release added.

Coronavirus in US Latest Update COVID-19 very close to peak in US, says FDA commissioner The coronavirus outbreak is very close to its peak in the US, a top American health official said on Sunday as more than 20,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country. The deadly virus, to which medical science so far has not been able to find either a vaccine or a successful therapeutic solution, has killed over 20,000 Americans and infected more than 5.3 lakh, the highest in the world. "The models do show that we are very close to the peak. So I think that information is accurate. This has been a very fast-moving outbreak," Dr Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of US Food and Drug Administration told ABC News. Responding to a question on the possibility of reopening the country by 1 May, a day after the social distancing measure ends on 30 April, the FDA commissioner said it is a target. "We're hopeful about that target, but I think it's too early to be able to tell that. We see light at the end of the tunnel... We see the incredible resiliency of the American people with respect to social distancing, hand washing and all of those mitigation factors. So, that gives me great hope. "But I think it's just too early for us to say whether May 1 is that date. But more to come on that as we learn more information, and as our planning proceeds," Dr Hahn said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Delhi Police ASI tests positive for coronavirus A 56-year-old assistant-sub inspector of the Delhi Police has tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Sunday. The ASI is a resident of Shyam Nagar, Okhla Phase-1, they said. He is the third policeman in the National Capital who has tested positive for COVID-19, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said, "The assistant sub-Inspector posted at the Safdarjung Enclave police station was tested for coronavirus after he showed symptoms. His reports arrived today wherein he was declared positive." The ASI attended the duty last on 9 April and was on leave since then as he was unwell, a police official said.All the police personnel who came in contact with the ASI have been advised for home quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19, he said. (PTI)

Coronavirus in USl Latest Update New York State registers 758 more deaths from coronavirus New York State registered 758 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours , reports PTI. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday stressed that he will work with New Jersey and Connecticut on a coordinated plan to reopen the economy that also safeguards public health. The state is witnessing mixed results as change in total number of hospitalizations is down but the ICU admissions and intubations ticked up. "You're not seeing a great decline in the numbers, but you're seeing a flattening. And you're also seeing a recurrence of the terrible news, which is the number of lives lost, which is 758 on 11 April," Cuomo said. More than 180,458 people are infected with the virus in the state and the death toll now stands at 9,385.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update MHA again writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown A day after objecting to "gradual dilution" of lockdown in West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry again wrote to the state government on Sunday asking it to take necessary action to ensure strict adherence to the curbs following alleged violation incidents in Murshidabad and Siliguri, reports PTI. The letter written by a deputy secretary in the MHA (internal security division) to the state chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) was sent on Sunday, officials said. "It has been reported that there was a large assembly of people in establishment dispensing essential commodities and shops dealing with non-essential commodities were open in Siliguri. Further, the lockdown was also violated in some mosques in Murshidabad district," the letter stated. "It is requested to take necessary action in order to ensure strict adherence to lockdown measures. District authorities and field agencies may accordingly be directed so as to prevent any such recurrence in future," it added.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update 14 villages in UP's Badaun sealed after man contracts COVID-19 A man who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi last month tested COVID-19 positive in Bhavanipur Khali area in Badaun, following which 14 adjoining villages were sealed, PTI quotes officials as saying. The man is from Andhra Pradesh and he was staying in a mosque here, District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said on Sunday. "After the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the district administration sealed 14 villages in the radius of three kilometres from this village. He had attended the Tabligi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin," he said. Prashant said the limits of the village have also been sealed, and zonal and sector magistrates deployed in the area. Essential items are being provided in the village and tests of suspected cases are being carried out, he added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update 8,312 confirmed cases in India, says ICMR A total of 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested as of 9 pm on 12 April, said ICMR adding that 15,583 samples have been reported on Sunday. A total of 8,312 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India and 554 tested positive on Sunday, it said.

Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Update Imran Khan proposes ' Global Initiative on Debt Relief' Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan proposed a “Global Initiative on Debt Relief", while highlighting that the response in the developing and developed world to the coronvirus crisis is different. While the developed world is imposing lockdowns to contain the virus, the developing world has to deal with the dilemma of stopping people dying from the virus and preventing hunger deaths. Another problem he said is the lack of resources in the developing world, he said. The maximum stimulus afforded by Pakistan is 8 billion dollars he said. The proposed Global Initiative aims to lay ground for urgent debt relief to the developing countries, at their request and without onerous conditionalities, he said a statement. He proposed that the developing countries be provided with fiscal space and financial relief through enhanced debt relief and restructuring and other additional measures that could help them manage the unfolding crisis. The initiative will bring together stakeholders on a platform to promote coordinated health and economic response, he further said. My appeal to the international community, the UNSG & international financial institutions to respond positively to the dilemma confronting developing countries in the face of the COVID19 pandemic. #Global_Initiative_Debt_Relief pic.twitter.com/EfydRhfZhc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Update MHA guideline on supply of essential items not being followed, says Union home secretary The Union government on Sunday said that guidelines on exemptions during lockdown were not being followed properly in some parts of the country and vehicles carrying essential and non-essential items were being detained by police that could lead to potential shortage of commodities. In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said it has come to the notice that in some parts of the country, the guidelines and clarifications on exemptions given to people and services are not being implemented in letter and spirit during the ongoing 21 days lockdown. Bhalla said, specifically, trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods are being detained, workers needed for operation of manufacturing units of essential goods, and other exempted categories are not getting authorisations/passes for their movement during lockdown.The restrictions, with regard to activities specifically permitted by the home ministry, have the potential of creating shortages of essential commodities, he said. He reiterated that inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with one driver and one additional person is allowed as long as the driver is carrying a valid driver's license.This is irrespective of the nature of the cargo, whether essential or otherwise. No further permit or approval would be required, the home secretary said. The Ministry of Home Affairs directs States to implement lockdown guidelines to ensure smooth movement of inter & intrastate cargo, trucks, workers & functioning of warehouse/cold storages.#CCoronaviruslockdown pic.twitter.com/1Po7LJjYyh — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the toll to 16, said the state government. 531 cases have been recorded till date, it said.

Maharashtra on Saturday detected 221 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state tally to 1,982, said the state health department. There were 22 deaths in the state of Covid-19 patients, it said adding that 16 deaths were recorded in Mumbai.

217 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths have been recorded in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1399 and the death count to 91, ANI quotes BMC as saying. 15 of the deceased also had co-morbidities while one death was due to age-related factors, it said. 26 patients have been discharged today, while total 97 have been discharged till date, said the civic body.

The number of coronavirus containment zones in the national capital rose to 43 on Sunday, with southeast Delhi having the most such zones at 12.

According to the latest update provided by the Union health ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 8,447 while the toll has reached 273.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has condemned the attack on a police team in Patiala on Sunday morning, in which a policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured.

With 106 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus today, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 1,075, said state health secretary Beela Rajesh. Rajesh said of the 106 new cases, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel" history and the remaining were their contacts.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work, BBC quotes Downing Street as saying. According to the report, Johnson is expected to continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

17 new cases were detected in Karnataka today, taking the tally to 232, according to the 5 pm update released by the state health department.The total includes 6 deaths and 54 discharges.

36 people have recovered from COVID19 in a single day in Kerala, while just 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, ANI quotes Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja as saying. There are 194 active cases in the state now, she added.

The Delhi government on Sunday identified Mahavir Enclave area in southwest Delhi as COVID-19 hotspot and ordered its sealing, taking the total number of such zones in the city to 34, an official said. On Saturday, areas in Rajouri, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension were identified as hotspots.

According to the Union health ministry, 716 persons have recovered from COVID-19 of which 74 recovered in the past 24 hours.

8,356 positive cases have been recorded in the country till now with 909 cases in past 24 hours. 34 new deaths reported since yesterday, said the health minitsry. 716 people have been discharged till now.

Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, while one died of the infection, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 135 and the death count to two, Madhya Pradesh health officials said.

The new cases are of two men and a woman, while the report of a 80-year-old man who died earlier returned positive for the infection on Saturday night, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Prabhakar Tiwari.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's COVID-19 hotspot G South Ward compromising Worli and West Koliwada areas, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 246 on Sunday.

The E Ward (Mumbai Central, Byculla) reported 111 cases, D Ward (Walkeshwar, Grant Road, Tardeo) reported 94 cases, M East Ward (Govandi, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar) saw a total of 70 cases while, H East Ward (Santacruz East, Bandra East) had 67 cases.

Of the 134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai registered the maximum at 113. Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported one case each. Mira Bhayandar reported seven cases while Thane and Vasai Virar recorded two cases each.

The total positive cases in the state rose to 1,895.

Maharashtra registered 1,895 COVID-19 cases on Sunday after 134 fresh cases emerged in the past 24 hours, said a state health official.

Two more deaths were reported in Pune on Sunday. Both of them had tested positive for the infection and also had co-morbidities. A total of 31 deaths were reported in Pune till now, including two residents of Thane and Ahmednagar.

An FIR was registered against a Palwal resident, who test had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, after he tried to conceal his travel history with 11 Tablighi Jamaat members in Andhra Pradesh.

The 48-year-old patient from Palwal had travelled to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh in a truck and reached his home on 7 April. He had traveled to Andhra Pradesh with 11 other Jamaat members, reported The Times of India.

A 60-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Ranchi on Sunday, the second death due to the virus in Jharkhand, a senior official said. The man from Hindpiri had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient in the area.

"He was admitted to a hospital two days ago after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. The 60-year-old's condition deteriorated, following which he was put on ventilator. He died this morning," Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

In Ahmedabad, one death and 23 new cases were reported, while in Anand, two people tested positive for COVID-19. Ahmedabad airport is scheduled to facilitate operations of three relief flights of British Airways for the UK nationals and their families who are stranded in Gujarat.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 43 in Dharavi, in south Mumbai, after 15 new cases were reported in the locality, News18 reported.

The virus has so far claimed four lives in the area. Police personnel has also been deployed to check the contagion.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Medical Council officials began door-to-door testing of nearly a million residents of Dharavi. Over the next 10 days, the team of doctors and civic officials will conduct thermal screening of the residents.

Seven more people, including two women, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 25, an official said on Sunday.

The latest cases were from Katghora town in Korba district, the official said

With these cases, the number of confirmed cases in Purani Basti area of Katghora town, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, has gone up to 16, he said.

Odisha joined Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal on Sunday to become the latest state to extend the ongoing lockdown till 30 April, after witnessing a continuous surge in the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus cases.

The nationwide COVID-19 toll rose to 242 on Saturday, with more than 7,500 cases having been reported so far.

India registered an increase of 768 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday taking the tally to 7,529 and the toll to 242 while a consensus seem to emerge among states to extend the ongoing lockdown for another two weeks.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,634, as many as 652 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.

However, according to, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Saturday showed at least 8,016 cases and 261 deaths.

The virus continued to spread further in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, now accounting for one-fifth of the total cases and nearly 46 percent of the 242 deaths in the country while numbers in Tamil Nadu surged to 969 and confirmed cases in the National Capital Delhi crossed the 1,000 mark.

A broad "consensus" on extending the lockdown emerged on Saturday during a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that restrictions may be tweaked as it was important to save livelihoods along with lives.

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since 25 March. The current spell of the lockdown, billed as the world's largest shutdown to check the spread of the infection, ends on Tuesday.

There were also indications that the extension in lockdown may come with certain relaxations to boost economic activities with sources saying that there were various proposals being considered, including lesser restrictions in areas unaffected by the virus spread.

The government officials said guidelines for the second phase of lockdown would be announced in next few days, even as Yediyurappa, after the interaction, said the extended lockdown period of two weeks would be different from the current 21-day spell.

"Talking about the Exit Plan from lockdown, the prime minister said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on extension of lockdown by another two weeks," the official statement released after the meeting said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana announced extension of the lockdkown till 30 April. Punjab and Odisha have already announced extending the lockdown beyond 14 April .

Madhya Pradesh records 17 deaths, says health minisitry On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh registered the maximum 17 deaths due to COVID-19, followed by 13 from Maharashtra, two each from Gujarat and Telengana, and one each from Delhi and Assam. Of the total 242 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 110 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 33, Gujarat at 19 and Delhi at 14. Punjab registered 11 deaths, Telengana nine fatalities and Tamil Nadu eight. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while five people have lost their lives in West Bengal. Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh have reported four fatalities each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data. According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,574, followed by Tamil Nadu at 911 and Delhi at 903. COVID-19 cases have gone up to 553 in Rajasthan followed by 504 in Telengana and 443 in Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has 433, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 381, Kerala at 364 and Gujarat at 308. The number of novel coronavirus cases have risen to 214 in Karnataka, 207 in Jammu and Kashmir and 177 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 132 COVID-19 positive cases so far and West Bengal 126. Bihar has reported 60 cases while Odisha has 48 coronavirus cases. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand while Assam has 29 patients followed by Himachal Pradesh with 28 cases. Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh have 18 cases each while Jharkhand has 17 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each. These numbers, however, don't reflect those reported by state officials, as it takes time to update figures to the national database maintained by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra tops tally among states as toll rises to 127

Based on figures released by state officials, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,761 on Saturday with 187 new patients being reported positive.

Out of the 1761 positive patients, 1,146 are in Mumbai, followed by 228 from Pune.

A state health department statement also said that 17 coronavirus patients died during the day, including 12 in Mumbai. With this the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 127.

Of 17 patients who died on Saturday, 16 were also suffering from other ailments such as diabetes, high BP, asthma and heart disease.

Two patients also suffered from tuberculosis, the statement said.

As many as 36,771 persons have been tested in the state so far while 38,800 persons are in home quarantine and 4,964 in institutional quarantine. As many as 208 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, state health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune will fall under the "red zone" as they have reported 91 percent of the total positive cases in Maharashtra. Tope made the announcement soon after Thackeray extended the lockdown period in the state till April 30.

Tamil Nadu crosses 900 mark

The situation though not as grim as Maharashtra, the number of cases in the National Capital mounted to 1,069, the second highest in the country, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported on Saturday, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March. By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903 including 14 deaths.

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 19. Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

Tamil Nadu reported 58 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, taking the tally to 969 and the toll from the virus to 10.

Rajasthan recorded 117 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 678, an official said.

The virus has so far claimed eight lives in the state. Jaipur has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 286.

Rajasthan is under a lockdown from March 22, three days before the nationwide one was enforced, while large-scale survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

Red, orange, green zones may come up during extended lockdown

According to PTI, the Centre is likely to categorise the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases during the proposed extended period of lockdown and might allow limited services to function in the safe zones.

There will be no activity in the red zones -- the districts where sizeable number of cases were detected or areas which were declared hotspots, the news agency said.

In the orange zones -- where only a few cases were found in the past with no increase in the number of positive cases -- minimum activities like opening of limited public transport, harvesting of farm products will be allowed.

Green zones will be in the districts where there is no COVID-19 case.

ICMR yet to receive five lakh antibody testing kits

According to PTI, the Indian Council of Medical Research has still not received the five lakh antibody testing kits it had ordered to conduct rapid testing in coronavirus hotspots.

"Five lakh antibody testing kits ordered by the ICMR have not been received yet," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR.

Elaborating on tests for the virus at the daily brieifing, Gangakhedkar said that over 1.7 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, of which 16,564 were tested on Friday.

Out of these 16,564 samples, 14,210 were tested in 146 government laboratories under the ICMR network and the remaining at 67 private labs.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal elaborated on India's preparedness to deal with the challenge of the virus, saying 586 hospitals have been earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 facilities at state and Central level with capacity of over one lakh isolation beds and 11,836 ICU beds reserved for such patients.

"This figure is being augmented every day, based on the evolving situation," he said.

Agarwal also asserted that the country has no shortage of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to counter the coronavirus infection.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 07:57:03 IST

