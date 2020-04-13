Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: A total of 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested as of 9 pm on 12 April, said ICMR adding that 15,583 samples have been reported on Sunday. A total of 8,312 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India and 554 tested positive on Sunday, it said.
Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the toll to 16, said the state government. 531 cases have been recorded till date, it said.
Maharashtra on Saturday detected 221 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state tally to 1,982, said the state health department. There were 22 deaths in the state of Covid-19 patients, it said adding that 16 deaths were recorded in Mumbai.
217 new COVID19 cases and 16 deaths have been recorded in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1399 and the death count to 91, ANI quotes BMC as saying. 15 of the deceased also had co-morbidities while one death was due to age-related factors, it said. 26 patients have been discharged today, while total 97 have been discharged till date, said the civic body.
The number of coronavirus containment zones in the national capital rose to 43 on Sunday, with southeast Delhi having the most such zones at 12.
According to the latest update provided by the Union health ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 8,447 while the toll has reached 273.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has condemned the attack on a police team in Patiala on Sunday morning, in which a policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured.
With 106 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus today, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 1,075, said state health secretary Beela Rajesh. Rajesh said of the 106 new cases, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel" history and the remaining were their contacts.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work, BBC quotes Downing Street as saying. According to the report, Johnson is expected to continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.
17 new cases were detected in Karnataka today, taking the tally to 232, according to the 5 pm update released by the state health department.The total includes 6 deaths and 54 discharges.
36 people have recovered from COVID19 in a single day in Kerala, while just 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, ANI quotes Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja as saying. There are 194 active cases in the state now, she added.
The Delhi government on Sunday identified Mahavir Enclave area in southwest Delhi as COVID-19 hotspot and ordered its sealing, taking the total number of such zones in the city to 34, an official said. On Saturday, areas in Rajouri, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension were identified as hotspots.
8,356 positive cases have been recorded in the country till now with 909 cases in past 24 hours. 34 new deaths reported since yesterday, said the health minitsry. 716 people have been discharged till now.
Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, while one died of the infection, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 135 and the death count to two, Madhya Pradesh health officials said.
The new cases are of two men and a woman, while the report of a 80-year-old man who died earlier returned positive for the infection on Saturday night, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Prabhakar Tiwari.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's COVID-19 hotspot G South Ward compromising Worli and West Koliwada areas, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 246 on Sunday.
The E Ward (Mumbai Central, Byculla) reported 111 cases, D Ward (Walkeshwar, Grant Road, Tardeo) reported 94 cases, M East Ward (Govandi, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar) saw a total of 70 cases while, H East Ward (Santacruz East, Bandra East) had 67 cases.
Of the 134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai registered the maximum at 113. Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported one case each. Mira Bhayandar reported seven cases while Thane and Vasai Virar recorded two cases each.
The total positive cases in the state rose to 1,895.
Maharashtra registered 1,895 COVID-19 cases on Sunday after 134 fresh cases emerged in the past 24 hours, said a state health official.
Two more deaths were reported in Pune on Sunday. Both of them had tested positive for the infection and also had co-morbidities. A total of 31 deaths were reported in Pune till now, including two residents of Thane and Ahmednagar.
An FIR was registered against a Palwal resident, who test had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, after he tried to conceal his travel history with 11 Tablighi Jamaat members in Andhra Pradesh.
The 48-year-old patient from Palwal had travelled to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh in a truck and reached his home on 7 April. He had traveled to Andhra Pradesh with 11 other Jamaat members, reported The Times of India.
A 60-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Ranchi on Sunday, the second death due to the virus in Jharkhand, a senior official said. The man from Hindpiri had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient in the area.
"He was admitted to a hospital two days ago after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. The 60-year-old's condition deteriorated, following which he was put on ventilator. He died this morning," Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.
In Ahmedabad, one death and 23 new cases were reported, while in Anand, two people tested positive for COVID-19. Ahmedabad airport is scheduled to facilitate operations of three relief flights of British Airways for the UK nationals and their families who are stranded in Gujarat.
The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 43 in Dharavi, in south Mumbai, after 15 new cases were reported in the locality, News18 reported.
The virus has so far claimed four lives in the area. Police personnel has also been deployed to check the contagion.
On Saturday, Maharashtra Medical Council officials began door-to-door testing of nearly a million residents of Dharavi. Over the next 10 days, the team of doctors and civic officials will conduct thermal screening of the residents.
Seven more people, including two women, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 25, an official said on Sunday.
The latest cases were from Katghora town in Korba district, the official said
With these cases, the number of confirmed cases in Purani Basti area of Katghora town, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, has gone up to 16, he said.
Odisha joined Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal on Sunday to become the latest state to extend the ongoing lockdown till 30 April, after witnessing a continuous surge in the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus cases.
The nationwide COVID-19 toll rose to 242 on Saturday, with more than 7,500 cases having been reported so far.
India registered an increase of 768 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday taking the tally to 7,529 and the toll to 242 while a consensus seem to emerge among states to extend the ongoing lockdown for another two weeks.
While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,634, as many as 652 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.
However, according to, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Saturday showed at least 8,016 cases and 261 deaths.
The virus continued to spread further in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, now accounting for one-fifth of the total cases and nearly 46 percent of the 242 deaths in the country while numbers in Tamil Nadu surged to 969 and confirmed cases in the National Capital Delhi crossed the 1,000 mark.
A broad "consensus" on extending the lockdown emerged on Saturday during a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that restrictions may be tweaked as it was important to save livelihoods along with lives.
India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since 25 March. The current spell of the lockdown, billed as the world's largest shutdown to check the spread of the infection, ends on Tuesday.
There were also indications that the extension in lockdown may come with certain relaxations to boost economic activities with sources saying that there were various proposals being considered, including lesser restrictions in areas unaffected by the virus spread.
The government officials said guidelines for the second phase of lockdown would be announced in next few days, even as Yediyurappa, after the interaction, said the extended lockdown period of two weeks would be different from the current 21-day spell.
"Talking about the Exit Plan from lockdown, the prime minister said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on extension of lockdown by another two weeks," the official statement released after the meeting said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana announced extension of the lockdkown till 30 April. Punjab and Odisha have already announced extending the lockdown beyond 14 April .
Madhya Pradesh records 17 deaths, says health minisitry
On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh registered the maximum 17 deaths due to COVID-19, followed by 13 from Maharashtra, two each from Gujarat and Telengana, and one each from Delhi and Assam.
Of the total 242 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 110 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 33, Gujarat at 19 and Delhi at 14. Punjab registered 11 deaths, Telengana nine fatalities and Tamil Nadu eight.
Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while five people have lost their lives in West Bengal. Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh have reported four fatalities each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.
Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.
According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,574, followed by Tamil Nadu at 911 and Delhi at 903.
COVID-19 cases have gone up to 553 in Rajasthan followed by 504 in Telengana and 443 in Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has 433, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 381, Kerala at 364 and Gujarat at 308.
The number of novel coronavirus cases have risen to 214 in Karnataka, 207 in Jammu and Kashmir and 177 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 132 COVID-19 positive cases so far and West Bengal 126.
Bihar has reported 60 cases while Odisha has 48 coronavirus cases. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand while Assam has 29 patients followed by Himachal Pradesh with 28 cases.
Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh have 18 cases each while Jharkhand has 17 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.
These numbers, however, don't reflect those reported by state officials, as it takes time to update figures to the national database maintained by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Maharashtra tops tally among states as toll rises to 127
Based on figures released by state officials, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,761 on Saturday with 187 new patients being reported positive.
Out of the 1761 positive patients, 1,146 are in Mumbai, followed by 228 from Pune.
A state health department statement also said that 17 coronavirus patients died during the day, including 12 in Mumbai. With this the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 127.
Of 17 patients who died on Saturday, 16 were also suffering from other ailments such as diabetes, high BP, asthma and heart disease.
Two patients also suffered from tuberculosis, the statement said.
As many as 36,771 persons have been tested in the state so far while 38,800 persons are in home quarantine and 4,964 in institutional quarantine. As many as 208 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.
Meanwhile, state health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune will fall under the "red zone" as they have reported 91 percent of the total positive cases in Maharashtra. Tope made the announcement soon after Thackeray extended the lockdown period in the state till April 30.
Tamil Nadu crosses 900 mark
The situation though not as grim as Maharashtra, the number of cases in the National Capital mounted to 1,069, the second highest in the country, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported on Saturday, according to Delhi government authorities.
Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.
Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March. By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903 including 14 deaths.
With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 19. Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.
Tamil Nadu reported 58 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, taking the tally to 969 and the toll from the virus to 10.
Rajasthan recorded 117 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 678, an official said.
The virus has so far claimed eight lives in the state. Jaipur has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 286.
Rajasthan is under a lockdown from March 22, three days before the nationwide one was enforced, while large-scale survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.
Red, orange, green zones may come up during extended lockdown
According to PTI, the Centre is likely to categorise the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases during the proposed extended period of lockdown and might allow limited services to function in the safe zones.
There will be no activity in the red zones -- the districts where sizeable number of cases were detected or areas which were declared hotspots, the news agency said.
In the orange zones -- where only a few cases were found in the past with no increase in the number of positive cases -- minimum activities like opening of limited public transport, harvesting of farm products will be allowed.
Green zones will be in the districts where there is no COVID-19 case.
ICMR yet to receive five lakh antibody testing kits
According to PTI, the Indian Council of Medical Research has still not received the five lakh antibody testing kits it had ordered to conduct rapid testing in coronavirus hotspots.
"Five lakh antibody testing kits ordered by the ICMR have not been received yet," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR.
Elaborating on tests for the virus at the daily brieifing, Gangakhedkar said that over 1.7 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, of which 16,564 were tested on Friday.
Out of these 16,564 samples, 14,210 were tested in 146 government laboratories under the ICMR network and the remaining at 67 private labs.
Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal elaborated on India's preparedness to deal with the challenge of the virus, saying 586 hospitals have been earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 facilities at state and Central level with capacity of over one lakh isolation beds and 11,836 ICU beds reserved for such patients.
"This figure is being augmented every day, based on the evolving situation," he said.
Agarwal also asserted that the country has no shortage of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to counter the coronavirus infection.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 07:57:03 IST
Tags : Corona Cases In Dharavi, Corona Cases In Mumbai Live Count List, Corona Virus, Corona Virus News, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus India Mumbai, Coronavirus Latest News, Coronavirus Live Updates, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Oubtreak, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, COVID-19 In India, Lav Agarwal, Lockdown, Lockdown Extension, NewsTracker, PM Narendra Modi
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 11: 1,035 new cases, lockdown extension till 30 April imminent
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing
-
100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 10: Recovered patients test positive in South Korea, ceasefire in Yemen, WHO warns that African cases will rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 10: Death toll crosses 200, first Operation SHIELD deemed successful in Delhi, Punjab extends lockdown
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi needs at least 2 lakh PPEs 'immediately', says Kejriwal govt; 183 new COVID-19 cases reported today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
Highlights
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Cases in Uttar Pradesh jump to 480; CM forms committees for post-lockdown period
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Confirmed cases surge to 8,447
According to the latest update provided by the Union health ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 8,447 while the toll has reached 273. 764 persons have been cured so far, while one has migrated. The highest number of cases has been reported from Maharashtra (1,761 cases) while Delhi has 1,069 cases.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka reports 17 new cases, total rises to 232
17 new cases were detected in Karnataka today, taking the tally to 232, according to the 5 pm update released by the state health department.Contact tracing to identify source of infection for five patients from Vijayapura district is underway, said the department. The total includes 6 deaths and 54 discharges.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
36 recoveries, two new cases in Kerala
36 people have recovered from COVID19 in a single day in Kerala, while just 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, ANI quotes Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja as saying. There are 194 active cases in the state now, she added.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 1,16,941 individuals are under observation, with 816 of them in hospitals. 14,989 samples tested and 13,802 have returned negative, he said..
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Bhopal reports 135 COVID cases after three more test positive, two deaths
Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, while one died of the infection, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 135 and the death count to two, Madhya Pradesh health officials said.
The new cases are of two men and a woman, while the report of a 80-year-old man who died earlier returned positive for the infection on Saturday night, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Prabhakar Tiwari.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
14 fresh COVID-19 cases emerge in Nagpur
According to Nagpur's Municipal Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, as many as 14 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the city on Sunday.
Meanwhile, barricades have been raised in Nagpur's Satranjipura and Mominpura areas that have been designated as COVID-19 hotspots.
Coronavirus in Spain Latest Update
Spain's daily COVID-19 toll rises to 619, reports nearly 17,000 deaths
Spain's daily death count from the novel coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday, after falling for three straight days, the government said. The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 16,972 deaths from COVID-19. The daily toll was up from 510 on Saturday.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
796 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan after 96 more test positive
Rajasthan registered a total of 796 positive coronavirus cases on Sunday after 96 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19. Among the new confirmed cases, 35 were reported in Jaipur and 11 in Tonk, said the state health department.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Focus on migrants' plight instead of spearing Muslim hatred, tweets Owaisi
Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, several sections of the media have criticised the Muslim community for not following the lockdown and social distancing order, that has been considered as one of the ways to tackle the pandemic.
Several journalists and activists have outraged over the coverage. Slamming an India Today journalist for his reportage on how Madrasas have emerged as hotspots for coronavirus, activist Kavita Krishnan said it was absolutely shameful to divide the victims of COVID-19 based on religion.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded to how the "focus has still been on Muslims instead of showing how migrant workers are living across the country."
"Madrasas are home to children from the most impoverished and forgotten parts of India. They're hostels that ensure kids are educated and fed through the year. Instead of asking the govt why HUNGRY migrant workers are staging spontaneous protests across India, you're being fed a regular diet of anti-Muslim hatred," Owaisi tweeted.
Following the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, police have been regularly rounding up Muslims for congregating and hiding in various mosques and madrasas across the country.
Madrasas serve as permanent abode/hostels for the most underprivileged children of the society. Here the impoverished children receive food and education through the year.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Hydroxychloroquine can lead to cardiac toxicity, says AIIMS doctor
Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Sunday said that hydroxychloroquine is not a treatment for everyone as it lead to cardiac toxicity with irregular heart beat. "Like any other drug, this also has side effects. It can do more harm than good for general public," said Guleria.
"Some lab data show that hydroxychloroquine may have some effects in COVID-19. But the data are not that strong. Experts at ICMR felt that it may be helpful in close contacts of COVID-19 patients and healthcare workers taking care of the patients," he added.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
226 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka after 11 more test positive
With 11 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka, the total confirmed cases in the state climbed to 226. Of the total count, 47 patients have recovered and since been discharged while, six people have succumbed to the infection.
The 11 new positive cases have been reported from Friday 5 pm till Sunday 12 pm.
Of the 11 fresh cases, seven share local transmission history and one had a history of foreign travel, said Karnataka Government.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Mumbai reports 113 new COVID-19 cases
Of the 134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai registered the maximum at 113. Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported one case each. Mira Bhayandar reported seven cases while Thane and Vasai Virar recorded two cases each.
The total positive cases in the state rose to 1,895.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
1,895 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra after 134 new cases emerge
Maharashtra registered 1,895 COVID-19 cases after 134 fresh cases emerged on Sunday, said a state health official to PTI.
Two more deaths were reported in Pune on Sunday. Both of them had tested positive for the infection and also had co-morbidities. A total of 31 deaths were reported in Pune till now, including two residents of Thane and Ahmednagar.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Update
FIR against COVID-19 positive Palwal resident for hiding travel history with Tablighis from Andhra
An FIR was registered against a Palwal resident, who test had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, after he tried to conceal his travel history with 11 Tablighi Jamaat members in Andhra Pradesh.
The 48-year-old patient from Palwal had travelled to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh in a truck and reached his home on 7 April. He had traveled to Andhra Pradesh with 11 other Jamaat members, reported The Times of India.
All his family members have been quarantined and a FIR has been against him under 307 IPC (attempt to murder), Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Section 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Section 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and Section 54 Disaster Management Act 2005 (false warning), the report said.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
Seven held in Patiala for chopping off cop's hand, attacking other policemen
Seven people were arrested from a gurdwara with regard to the incident in which a group of Nihang sikhs got into a scuffle with policemen at Patiala vegetable market.
The group had chopped off the left hand of an assistant sub-inspector and injured other cops including a station house officer on Sunday morning.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Update
Jharkhand COVID-19 toll at two after 60-yr-old dies in Ranchi
A 60-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Ranchi on Sunday, the second death due to the virus in Jharkhand, a senior official said. The man from Hindpiri had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient in the area.
"He was admitted to a hospital two days ago after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. The 60-year-old's condition deteriorated, following which he was put on ventilator. He died this morning," Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
23 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad; Gujarat tally at 493
Gujarat reported 25 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 493. In Ahmedabad, one death and 23 new cases were reported, while in Anand, two people tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Three more containment zones declared in Delhi
Three more areas in Delhi have been declared 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread, taking the total to 33. Areas around House No-A 176, Deoli Extension; A-30 Mansarovar Garden; and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri have been declared as 'containment zones' after COVID-19 patients were found there.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday. The other containment zones include the street near Gandhi Park in Malviya Nagar, Gali No 6 in L1 Sangam Vihar, Shahajahanabad Society in Dwarka’s Sector 11, Dinpur Village, Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti, Nizamuddin West (G and D blocks), B Block Jahangirpuri, Gali No 14 in Kalyanpuri, Mansara Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave, three Galis of Khichirpur, Gali No 9 in Pandav Nagar, Vardhaman Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase I Extension, Mayurdhwaj Apartments in IP Extension, Gali No 4 in Kishan Kunj, Gali No 5 of A Block in West Vinod Nagar, J and K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden, G, H, J, Blocks of Old Seemapuri, F-70 to 90 Block of Dilshad Colony, Pratap Khand in Jhilmil Colony, B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar, Bengali Market, Nizamuddin Basti, Nizamuddin Dargah, Shastri Market in JJ Cluster of South Moti Bagh, Gali No 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar, 27. E Pocket in GTB Enclave, Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim, G-174, Capital Greens in DLF, Motinagar
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka govt cancels all bus bookings amid lockdown extension
"All bookings stopped with immediate effect for an indefinite period. All tickets have been cancelled and refund process has been initiated. Till further orders, we have cancelled further bookings," said Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO Latha TS.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
APMC to shut grain market from Monday, residents likely to face shortage in food supplies
Vegetable and food supplies abruptly ran short in Mumbai after several markets closed on Saturday following chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision to extend lockdown till 30 April.
As the APMC grain market in Navi Mumbai will shut operations from Monday, a scarcity in food grains and supplies will extend into the following week.
The decision to shut the market was taken at a meeting attended by Mathadi Workers Association secretary Shashikant Shinde, APMC officials, and traders, The Hindu reported.
"We have received around 500 trucks of grains and will stop all the trading operations from Monday. The grains stock will remain stocked up," said market director Nilesh Veera.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Update
65 prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir released due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Sixty-five prisoners, including 22 who were arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA), were released to decongest jails across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The information was given by the director general of prisons in a written report submitted to the division bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra Police issues 35,000 cases of prohibitory orders, quarantine violation
Maharashtra Police have registered over 35,000 offences across the state against those violating prohibitory orders and quarantine guidelines during the lockdown imposed since March, a senior official said.
In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus and strictly enforce the lockdown, the police started taking stern action since 22 March by registering cases against offenders under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order
duly promulgated by public servant), he said.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Agra registers 104 COVID-19 cases
Twelve fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, taking the tally to 104 in the city, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Indian economy to decelerate by 5% in 2020, says World Bank
The World Bank on Sunday said the coronavirus outbreak has severely disrupted the Indian economy, magnifying pre-existing risks to its outlook.
In its "South Asia Economic Update: Impact of COVID-19", the World Bank estimated the Indian economy to decelerate to 5 percent in 2020 and projected a sharp growth deceleration in fiscal 2021 to 2.8 percent in a baseline scenario.
The COVID-19 outbreak came at a time when India's economy was already slowing, due to persistent financial sector weaknesses, the report said.
To contain the virus, the government imposed a 'lockdown' with restrictions on mobility of goods and people.
"The resulting domestic supply and demand disruptions (on the back of weak external demand) are expected to result in a sharp growth deceleration in FY21 to 2.8 percent in a baseline scenario (an estimate subject to wide confidence intervals)," the report said, adding that the services sector will be particularly impacted.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
West Bengal govt to sanitise state secretariat
The West Bengal government has decided to shut and sanitise its secretariat Nabanna on Sunday and Monday in view of the novel coronavirus, according to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
The secretariat is located on the bank of river Hooghly in Howrah district where a number of positive cases have been reported.
"We will sanitise Nabanna. It has not been sanitised for some time. So, it will remain closed on Sunday and Monday," Mamata told the media in Kolkata on Saturday.
Coronavirus in China Latest Update
China reports highest COVID-19 tally with 100 cases in recent weeks
China has reported 99 new coronavirus cases, the highest in a single day in recent weeks, and 63 fresh asymptomatic infections, taking the total number of patients in the country to 82,052, health officials said on Saturday, amid concerns about a second wave of the pandemic.
According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), as of Saturday, a total of 1,280 imported cases were reported in China. Of the cases, 481 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 799 were being treated with 36 in severe condition.
It said 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, of which 97 were from people returning from abroad.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan records 751 COVID-19 cases after 51 more test positive
Rajasthan recorded 51 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, ANI reported. According to the state health department, 15 cases were found in Banswara, 15 in Jaipur, 8 in Bikaner, 8 in Jodhpur, 2 in Haunmangarh, one each in Churu, Jaisalmer and Sikar.
Total positive cases in the state rose to 751.
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
Seven people who came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members test positive in Korba dist
Seven individuals who came in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members staying at a mosque in Katghora town of Chhattisgarh, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 25, an official said on Sunday.
The latest cases are from the Purani Basti locality of Katghora town in Korba district, the official said.
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
Seven fresh COVID-19 cases emerge in Chhattisgarh, state tally climbs to 25
Seven more people, including two women, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 25, an official said on Sunday.
The latest cases were from Katghora town in Korba district, the official said
With these cases, the number of confirmed cases in Purani Basti area of Katghora town, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, has gone up to 16, he said.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha records 54 COVID-19 cases, one death
Odisha registered 54 positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, ANI reported. Of the 54 COVID-19 cases, 12 patients have recovered while one death was reported in the state.
According to the state health department, so far 3862 samples have been tested.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India registers 273 COVID-19 deaths, 8,356 confirmed cases
India's COVID-19 toll rose to 273 on Sunday after 34 people died due to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total number confirmed cases reached 8,356 after 34 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported.
This figure includes 7,367 active cases along with 716 cases that saw recovery and 273 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Visuals from Bandra–Worli sea link in Mumbai as lockdown remains imposed
Coronavirus in France Latest Update
France reports drop in COVID-19 toll; over 13,800 reported
France on Saturday reported a lower daily COVID-19 toll, declaring a "plateau" had been reached in the country's coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level.
The French health authorities said in a statement that 345 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes - 635 over the last 24 hours - to bring the total toll to 13,832.
The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes, a total of 987.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Update
US COVID-19 toll overtakes Italy's with over 20,000 deaths
The United States now has now overtaken Italy to have the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world. The latest data, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, shows more than 20,000 people in the US have now died.
The grim milestone comes shortly after the US became the first nation to record more than 2,000 virus deaths in a single day.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update
16-yr-old tests positive in Begusarai taking Bihar's COVID-19 tally to 64
Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Begusarai, according to the state Health Department. Others who have tested positive are two men aged 40 and 63.
With this, the total number of positive cases in Bihar has risen to 64.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Indore records highest daily-jump of 49 COVID-19 cases
The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore continued on Saturday with 49 more people testing positive for the respiratory disease, according to the bulletin issued by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College. The tally climbed to 298 in the city.
The latest spike in Indore's confirmed cases has surpassed the previous record a few days back when the city had reported 40 cases in a single day.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Six employees of Taj group test positive in Mumbai
At least six employees working at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Towers hotel in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor attached to a private hospital said on Saturday.
Indian Hotels Company, which runs the Taj Hotel chain, confirmed that some of its employees have been found positive
for virus, but did not specify the number.
"Six Taj hotel employees are being treated at Bombay Hospital and they tested positive to COVID-19. They are recovering and their condition is stable now," Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician at Bombay Hospital, said.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha to extend lockdown till 30 April
Odisha joined Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal on Sunday to become the latest state to extend the ongoing lockdown till 30 April, after witnessing a continuous surge in the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus cases.
The nationwide COVID-19 toll rose to 242 on Saturday, with more than 7,500 cases having been reported so far.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra remains worst COVID-hit state, accounts for one-fifth of total cases across nation
The virus continued to spread further in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, now accounting for one-fifth of the total cases and nearly 46 percent of the 242 deaths in the country while numbers in Tamil Nadu surged to 969 and confirmed cases in the National Capital Delhi crossed the 1,000 mark.
A broad "consensus" on extending the lockdown emerged on Saturday during a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that restrictions may be tweaked as it was important to save livelihoods along with lives.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India's COVID-19 tally at 7,529 with 768 new cases, toll reaches 242
India registered an increase of 768 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday taking the tally to 7,529 and the toll to 242 while a consensus seem to emerge among states to extend the ongoing lockdown for another two weeks.
While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,634, as many as 652 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update
Person from Nagaland tests positive in Assam
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a person who had been referred from a private hospital in Nagaland tested positive at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and is undergoing treatment.
23:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Update
302 people arrested for violating lockdown norms in Manipur
23:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
COVID-19 very close to peak in US, says FDA commissioner
23:30 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi Police ASI tests positive for coronavirus
23:25 (IST)
Coronavirus in USl Latest Update
New York State registers 758 more deaths from coronavirus
New York State registered 758 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours , reports PTI. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday stressed that he will work with New Jersey and Connecticut on a coordinated plan to reopen the economy that also safeguards public health. The state is witnessing mixed results as change in total number of hospitalizations is down but the ICU admissions and intubations ticked up. "You're not seeing a great decline in the numbers, but you're seeing a flattening. And you're also seeing a recurrence of the terrible news, which is the number of lives lost, which is 758 on 11 April," Cuomo said.
23:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
MHA again writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
23:02 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
14 villages in UP's Badaun sealed after man contracts COVID-19
22:53 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
8,312 confirmed cases in India, says ICMR
A total of 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested as of 9 pm on 12 April, said ICMR adding that 15,583 samples have been reported on Sunday. A total of 8,312 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India and 554 tested positive on Sunday, it said.
22:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Update
Imran Khan proposes 'Global Initiative on Debt Relief'
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan proposed a “Global Initiative on Debt Relief", while highlighting that the response in the developing and developed world to the coronvirus crisis is different. While the developed world is imposing lockdowns to contain the virus, the developing world has to deal with the dilemma of stopping people dying from the virus and preventing hunger deaths. Another problem he said is the lack of resources in the developing world, he said. The maximum stimulus afforded by Pakistan is 8 billion dollars he said.
The proposed Global Initiative aims to lay ground for urgent debt relief to the developing countries, at their request and without onerous conditionalities, he said a statement. He proposed that the developing countries be provided with fiscal space and financial relief through enhanced debt relief and restructuring and other additional measures that could help them manage the unfolding crisis. The initiative will bring together stakeholders on a platform to promote coordinated health and economic response, he further said.
22:35 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
MHA guideline on supply of essential items not being followed, says Union home secretary