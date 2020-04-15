Coronavirus Outbreak: Fitch Group pledges $50,000 towards Give2Asia Covid-19 relief fund
New Delhi: Fitch Group has said it has pledged $50,000 to Give2Asia to fight coronavirus pandemic.
Funds from Fitch and other donors will help towards the purchase of medical supplies, construction of hospitals, and providing frontline staff with food, lodging and subsidies.
Give2Asia is an international non-profit organisation that coordinates funding between global donors with charitable projects and social enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region.
It has launched a campaign to support frontline health workers and hospitals responding to the outbreak, including partnerships with several non-governmental organisations in China.
In a statement Fitch Group has said "it has donated $50,000 to Give2Asia in support of the organisation's crisis response to the outbreak of Covid-19".
Fitch Group Chief Executive Officer Paul Taylor said the company is deeply saddened by this tragedy. This donation is part of Fitch's ongoing efforts to complement other relief and recovery initiatives across the world.
