Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex up 700 points, Nifty above 9,100-mark; Midcap, Smallcap indices up 1%
New York: Asian shares looked set to pull back from a one-month high on Tuesday, as warnings of a deep recession dampened investor optimism that the slowing spread of the coronavirus could allow businesses to re-open.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell right from the closing bell and were down 0.26 percent, while Nikkei futures pointed to an opening loss of around five points, defying broad gains in US stocks overnight.
The retreat from riskier assets followed the International Monetary Fund’s prediction on Tuesday that the global economy may shrink by 3 percent in 2020 due to the virus outbreak, in the worst downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Even estimates for a partial recovery next year are marred by “extreme uncertainty” and the outcome could be far worse, depending on the course of the pandemic, the fund warned.
Some analysts agreed and counselled caution.
“The current market optimism may be premature because the global economy is in a deep recession,” said Kim Mundy, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “We expect the global economy will contract by 2.8 percent in 2020, vastly more than during the great financial crisis.”
Asian stocks had climbed to their highest in a month on Monday, buoyed by Chinese trade data that showed exports did not slow as much as feared in March, even though analysts warned the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy remained grim.
In energy markets, concerns about a global recession led crude oil prices to plunge by over 10 percent towards $20 a barrel overnight, as investors doubted a record global output cut could offset a sharp drop in demand as the economy stalls.
By 2300 GMT, US crude futures CLc1 had recovered a touch and were up 3.1 percent at $20.74 a barrel, but a long way from a January high of $63.27.
Healthy demand for less risky investments and a softer dollar kept gold prices near a 7-1/2-year peak. Spot gold prices were flat at $1,728.44 an ounce, after hitting a high of $1,738.05 earlier, a level not seen since late 2012.
Still, some investors took heart from news the coronavirus outbreak may be near a peak as European countries such as Austria and Spain started to loosen lockdown restrictions.
In the United States, which has suffered the most fatalities from the virus, the governors of seven states, including New York, said they were preparing plans to gradually restart the economy.
Sparks of investor optimism, alongside the US Federal Reserve’s massive new lending programme to support the economy, pinned the US. dollar—another traditional safe-haven asset—at a two-week low.
Against a basket of six currencies, the US. dollar index eased 0.5 percent to 98.86. That helped the euro cling to earlier gains at $1.0984, while the greenback stayed soft against the Japanese yen at 107.17.
US 10-year yields were little changed at 0.750 percent as investors braced for Wednesday’s release of March US retail sales data, which will give a key gauge on how the virus pandemic has hurt the US economy.
In a sign of the pandemic’s toll on the economy, two major U.S. banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) — reported plunges in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as both set aside billions of dollars to cover potential loan losses.
James Bullard, the president of St Louis Federal Reserve, estimated on Tuesday that the economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is costing the United States perhaps $25 billion a day in lost output and cannot be sustained indefinitely. But to re-open, he said the country needs risk management strategies and widespread testing.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 09:56:36 IST
Oil rises on bargain-hunting, hopes for stockpile purchases
Oil prices rose on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains after the previous session’s slump and on hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves, although oversupply fears and warnings of a deep recession capped gains.
Brent futures were up 38 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $29.98 a barrel as of 0201 GMT, after falling 6.7 percent on Tuesday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents, or 1.8%, at $20.47, having crashed 10.3 percent in the previous session.
Both benchmarks were undercut by worries that a record global output cut by producers would not offset plunging fuel demand due to efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
China cuts medium-term borrowing costs by 20 bps
China’s central bank on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record, in an attempt to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis.
The move should pave the way for a similar reduction to the country’s benchmark loan prime rate (LPR), which will be announced on the 20th, to lower financing costs for companies hit by pandemic.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions to 2.95%, the lowest level since the liquidity tool was introduced in September 2014, down 20 basis point from 3.15% previously.
The cut came largely in line with market expectations, as economists believe the central bank would keep its yield curve steady by lowering the MLF rate by the same margin as the cut to the 7-day reverse repo rate in late March.
And a lower MLF rate should incentivise commercial banks to reduce the lending benchmark, as the medium-term lending cost now serves as a guide for the LPR.
Indian banks issue gag orders to employees over branch overcrowding
State-owned banks in India have barred employees from posting pictures, video clips or messages on social media on issues such as overcrowding at bank branches during the coronavirus crisis, according to multiple sources and documents seen by Reuters.
Banks have seen a surge in traffic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a package of anti-crisis measures including direct cash payments to millions of poorer Indians, who have been queuing at branches to access the funds.
Some branch staff have complained on social media of the difficulty in imposing social distancing in such conditions, earning a rebuke from employers and even from the police.
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, said in a notice sent to its employees that disciplinary action would be taken for violating the code of conduct if they spoke on social media about the functioning of its branches.
“On scrutiny of these posts it is observed that many of these social media users are our employees,” said the letter, adding that some posts had made disparaging comments about the bank, its management and policies.
The Sensex opened at 31,277.11 points and touched a high of 31,400.36 and a low of 31,178.10 points. It is trading at 31,298.53 points up by 608.51 points or 1.98 per cent from its Tuesday''s close at 30,690.02 points.
On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,196.40 points after closing at 8,993.85 points. The Nifty is trading at 9,158.10 points in the morning
Wall Street jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry
US stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.
White House adviser Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump would make a number of announcements about reopening the US economy in the next day or two as the health crisis appeared to be ebbing, although some state governors have said the decision to restart businesses lies with them.
In New York state, an epicenter of the pandemic, total hospitalisations fell for the first time since the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.
The Nasdaq registered a fourth straight day of gains. Among its biggest boosts was Amazon.com, which rose 5.3 percent to $2,283.32, a record high close.
Global economy in 2020 on track for sharpest downturn since 1930s: IMF
The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF, in its 2020 World Economic Outlook, predicted a partial rebound in 2021, with the world economy growing at a 5.8% rate, but said its forecasts were marked by “extreme uncertainty” and that outcomes could be far worse, depending on the course of the pandemic.
“This recovery in 2021 is only partial as the level of economic activity is projected to remain below the level we had projected for 2021, before the virus hit,” Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, told a news conference via a video link.
Indian markets are slated to resume trade on Wednesday in the positive territory with a GAP up opening as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading with gains of 190 points from Monday’s close. Overnight the US markets shut shop with substantial gains as the Dow Jones gained 2.4 percent and S&P 500 gained 3 percent respectively, said Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities.
"Early risers in Asia are trading mixed though as NIKKEI, HANG SENG, SHANGHAI and JAKARTA markets are trading in the red while KOSPI and TAIWAN markets are trading in the green. Dow Jones Fut. and S&P500 Fut. are also trading soft at the moment which could limit the gains in our markets as well.
"Coming back to our markets, Nifty ended Monday’s session in the red as 9,130 on the upside is acting as a tough resistance to breach even after multiple attempts. However, following a GAP up opening in today’s session if Nifty manages to stay afloat beyond 9130, bulls can propel the market higher to levels of 9300-9350 which happens to be the upper end of a rising wedge pattern. Failure to hold beyond 9130 can trigger profit booking which can drag the Index lower to levels of 8900-8740,” Agarwala said.
Saudi Aramco in talks with banks to borrow about $10 billion for acquisition
Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, is in early talks with banks for a loan of about $10 billion to help finance its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), three banking sources told Reuters.
Aramco agreed last year to buy the controlling stake in SABIC from the kingdom’s wealth fund for $69.1 billion, sealing one of the biggest-ever deals in the global chemical industry.
“The financing would be for the SABIC deal, but the borrower is Aramco,” said one of the sources, adding that the discussions were at an initial stage, with the company sounding out banks.
“Ten billion dollars is where they want to get to, (it’s) not clear if, in this market, they’ll manage to reach that.”
A second source said banks involved in the talks included HSBC and JP Morgan as well as lenders in the Gulf.
