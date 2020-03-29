Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre tells states to implement lockdown strictly, seal borders to stop exodus of migrant workers

The Centre on Sunday issued a directive telling states to ensure that the lockdown imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus was strictly implemented. The directive comes in the backdrop of reports of a large number of migrant workers attempting to travel back to their native states.

According to a release issued by the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting, the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held successive meetings with Chief Secretaries and DGPs through video conferencing. They were informed that the lockdown has been implemented successfully to a large extent with the supply of essential services also continuing.

However, given the movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country, the Centre asked the states to effectively seal district and state borders and ensure that there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only the movement of goods will be allowed, said the release.

It further directed that District Magistrates (DMs) and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work, said the release.

"States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut," it said while adding that house rent should not be demanded from the labourers for the period of the lockdown. It directed that action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises.

The officials also issued directives to the state for the quarantine of those who had violated lockdown and asked them to ensure that those who have travelled are subjected to minimum 14 days of quarantine in government facilities.



Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 18:39:02 IST

