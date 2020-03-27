Coronavirus Outbreak: 'No matter what it takes, I will walk the 600 km to Kanpur'; stories from migrant exodus out of Delhi

The irony of being a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh is that though you contribute the highest number to the informal workforce in the country, you are the one who bears the brunt of abuses for being a ‘UP wallah’ across the country. This infamous ‘UP wallah’ is everybody’s favourite target, from political parties with their ethno-nationalistic posturing to the woke stand-up comedians. Who cares about the stench of classism which reeks from this phrase? This probably is one of the reasons why inspite of hordes of them walking back on foot from the national capital, the concern isn’t why they are being driven away from their workplace instead of being provided shelter, either by their employer or the government. The more important question has become, ‘Could they be carriers of Coronavirus?’ In this episode of Lockdown Dairies, journalist Ismat Ara speaks to some of these migrant workers and their families as they trudge back from Delhi to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh. . . #corona #coronavirus #coronavirusupdates #COVID #covid19 #covid_19 #coronaoutbreak #coronaupdates #outbreak #pandemic #WHO #epidemic #coronaviruspandemic #coronavirusoutbreak #video #firstpost #delhi #uttarpradesh

A post shared by Firstpost (@firstpost) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

Holding an infant in her hands, Munni wipes off beads of sweat from the uneven skin of her forehead. The infant looks innocent, and tired. In her hands rough from manual labour, she is carrying a bundle with some clothes in it, some food for her child and a water bottle, half filled.

She is going to Jhansi, a long way from Delhi, on foot. “We have to walk all the way to Jhansi,” she said. Jhansi, from New Delhi is about 400 kilometers. She takes a deep breath before speaking again. “What can we do, we have no work here. It’s better if we return to our hometown. My husband and I both, daily wage earners, used to work at a construction site and earn enough money to at least fill our bellies one time a day and feed our one-year-old son. But since 21 March, neither of us has gone to work. The construction work has shut down. Since we earn very little, we have no money saved. We haven’t eaten a proper meal in the past six days.”

Asked about coronavirus, she said, “Haan, bimari hai.” Yes, it is a disease.