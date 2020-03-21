Coronavirus outbreak: Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi opt for precautionary self-isolation on return from overseas
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who returned from the US on Friday, said as a precautionary measure he will be self-isolating himself, amid coronavirus scare.
The actor said he tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival in the country.
“I have just landed. I was tested at the airport and I was given a clean chit. But on my own I will be staying at home. I've to go on self-isolation. We must,” Kher told Press Trust of India.
The actor posted a video wearing a mask on Instagram.
Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people. Jai Ho!! 🙏🇮🇳
The actor was filming for TV series New Amsterdam in New York City for the past several weeks before the show halted production due to COVID-19.
“The show is episodic. It was for 22 episodes but this time the 19th one is the final episode as everything is shut so we didn’t shoot,” he added.
Kher’s co-actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
“I have no idea (about this). I had no work with him,” Kher said.
The 65-year-old actor said it is time for everyone to behave responsibly and take precautions. “It is time that celebrities behave responsibly because they are role models if they will do that and the world will follow them. You have to do that it is important. It is not only important for your personal health but it also shows you are a responsible citizen of the country,” he added.
Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who returned from Budapest, took to Twitter on Thursday and said she is under self-isolation.
I have returned from Budapest on 15th March morn and am practising self isolarion till 30th March — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had on Monday said he is completely under isolation to avoid any infection due to coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor shared the health update on his Twitter account.
“He is fine (Kumar), he is at home. We all have to stay at home as a precautionary measure. May God keep all of us well, we are praying that the entire world is safe from this terrible calamity, it is a nightmare,” Saira Banu told PTI.
On late Tuesday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted a picture of a hand with a ''Home Quarantined'' stamp on it.
"Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected..," he had posted.
According to the Health Ministry data, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday and Maharashtra has 47 cases.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 11:45:13 IST
