Coronavirus Outbreak: Ali Wentworth, comedian and wife of George Stephanopoulos, tests positive

Ali Wentworth is the latest Hollywood figure to announce that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The comedian, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she is currently enduring a "high fever and horrific body aches."

She also shared a picture of hers in bed with her pet dog. Describing the disease as "pure misery", the comic said, "I’m quarantined from my family."

Following the news, Wentworth's husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, announced that he will be working from home for the foreseeable future.

Wentworth joins stars including Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju who have announced that they also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surged past 800,000, with the death toll in the U.S. surpassing 3,700 to date.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 14:49:10 IST

