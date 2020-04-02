Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases rise in Assam, Manipur and Telangana as Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive; global toll at 9 lakh

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates 12 cases emerge in Indore Twelve more coronavirus cases were reported in Indore thereby taking the total number fof confirmed cases in Madhya Pradesh to 98, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates Nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan take state's count to 129: Health Dept Rajasthan has reported nine more cases related to the novel coronavirus, the state health department said. Of these, seven are from Ramganj, and one each from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu. "This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 129," ANI reported.

Coronavirus in United States ​ Latest Updates US sets new single-day record with 884 COVID-19 deaths: Johns Hopkins The toll from COVID-19 in the United States jumped by 884 over the past 24 hours, setting a new one-day record for the country, according to Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday evening. So far, the total COVID-19 toll in the United States reached 4757.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates COVID-19 cases would hit one million mark in next few days: WHO The head of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases would hit one million "in the next few days." "I am deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference on Wednesday. In the next few days we will reach 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide," he said.

Coronavirus In Brazil Latest Updates First COVID-19 case reported among Brazil's indigenous population An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazil’s more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministry’s indigenous health service Sesai said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus In United States Latest Updates Russian plane with medical gear lands in US after Trump-Putin call Russia sent the United States medical equipment on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he discussed the crisis with US President Donald Trump. Trump, struggling to fill shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment, accepted Putin’s offer in a phone call on Monday. A Russian military transport plane left an airfield outside Moscow and arrived at New York’s John F Kennedy airport in late afternoon on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak ​ Latest Updates UN's COP 26 climate summit postponed The UN's COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported AFP. About 30,000 people, including 200 world leaders, had been due to attend the 10-day conference for crucial talks to halt rising global temperatures.

Coronavirus Outbreak ​ Latest Updates Stock markets shut today The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is closed on Thursday on account of 'Ram Navami'. The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain shut. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets, too. The markets will resume for trading on 3 April.

Coronavirus In Manipur Latest Updates Fresh COVID-19 case in Manipur takes state's tally to 2 Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted that one more case of COVID-19 was detected in the state, taking the tally to two. The infected was one of the attendees in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. "Some of the attendees are at quarantine centres and under observation," said Singh. One more #COVID19 positive case in Manipur who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at #NizamuddinMarkaz. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at two. Some are at quarantine centres & under observation: N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bjYKoJ9AxY — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus In Telangana Latest Updates Three dead, 30 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; all linked to Nizamuddin Markaz Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said. Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, a press release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Thursday. All the fresh cases and the deceased had a history of attending the religious meeting at Nizamuddin in south Delhi in March, it said.

Coronavirus In Delhi Latest Updates Tablighi Jamaat attendee, infected with COVID-19, attempts suicide in Delhi A person from Nizamuddin's markaz infected with coronavirus tried to commit suicide at a hospital in New Delhi, a doctor said. During an interaction over a video link with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital said people, who were brought from the markaz, were "not cooperating" with the medical staff of the hospital. "A person from markaz tried to commit suicide, but doctors foiled his suicide attempt, putting their lives in danger," the doctor said. The total number of positive cases in the National Capital on Wednesday climbed to 152, with 32 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Coronavirus in United States ​ Latest Updates US begins repatriation of its nationals from India The US has begun repatriation of its stranded nationals, who want to return home, from India which is undergoing a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, a senior American diplomat has said, praising the Indian government for extending full support to undertake this "important mission". The repatriation from India is part of the massive effort being undertaken by the US for its citizens from across the world. So far, the US has repatriated over 30,000 citizens from over 60 countries on more than 350 flights. "We began our repatriation efforts from India on Wednesday with a flight that brought in some 170 US citizens," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee told reporters during a conference call. "We will begin a steadier flow of flights out of New Delhi and Mumbai in the coming days, really beginning toward the end of this week and into the weekend," he said in response to a question.

Coronavirus in Singapore ​ Latest Updates Singapore reports fourth COVID-19 death Singapore has reported its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, a day after 74 new COVID-19 infections, including seven Indians, were confirmed in the country. The ministry said that a 68-year-old male Indonesian national, who was a Singapore Work Pass holder, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on 2 April. The patient was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on 22 March and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day. The patient, with a history of diabetes and hypertension, developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after seven days in the ICU, said the ministry.

Coronavirus Outbreak ​ Latest Updates Infected with COVID-19, but feeling fine: How people are unwittingly spreading virus As many as 25 percent of people infected with the coronavirus may not show symptoms, the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warns — a startlingly high number that complicates efforts to predict the pandemic’s course and strategies to mitigate its spread. In particular, the high level of symptom-free cases is leading the CDC to consider broadening its guidelines on who should wear masks. “This helps explain how rapidly this virus continues to spread across the country,” the director, Dr Robert Redfield, said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday. The agency has repeatedly said that ordinary citizens do not need to wear masks unless they are feeling sick. But with the new data on people who may be infected without ever feeling sick, or who are transmitting the virus for a couple of days before feeling ill, Redfield said that such guidance was “being critically re-reviewed.” Read more here...

Coronavirus In United States ​ Latest Updates Trump says Florida will evacuate Canadians and Britons from stranded cruise ships US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that US authorities will evacuate passengers from a stranded cruise ship due to dock in Florida after being barred from several South American countries because of the coronavirus outbreak. Both the cruise ship Zaandam, where dozens of people have fallen ill, and its sister ship Rotterdam are due to enter US waters early Thursday ahead of their expected docking in Fort Lauderdale. "We're taking the Canadians off and giving them to Canadian authorities," Trump said, adding, "Same thing with the UK. But we have to help the people. They're in big trouble." State Governor Ron DeSantis, who issued a stay-at-home order on Wednesday for Florida's 21 million residents, had earlier stated he didn't want the ships to come into port.

Coronavirus In India Latest Updates Ex-Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple dies of COVID-19 Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, passed away on Thursday morning at 4.30 am after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, India Today reported. The 62-year-old Gurbani exponent was put on ventilator on Wednesday.

Coronavirus In India Latest Updates HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers HDFC Bank on Wednesday offered to defer EMIs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank in an email said to its customers said the prevailing situation may pose a huge challenge for people at large. "In line with the RBI guidelines and to show our solidarity, HDFC Bank is offering its customers EMI moratorium as a relief measure. You can defer your EMIs/loan installments and credit card dues up to 3 months," the bank said. The bank said its debit card holder customers can now withdraw cash from any ATM without charges till 30 June.

Coronavirus In Assam ​ Latest Updates Three Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Goalpara test positive taking Assam tally to 16 On the intervening night of 1-2 April around 12. 15 am, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about three fresh positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Goalpara, taking the state's tally of positive cases up by 16 in the state. Sarma also stated that all the three individuals had a travel history traced to Nizamuddin in Delhi, where they had attended a religious conglomeration. On Wednesday, Assam witnessed a sudden spike in cases when during the day four cases were reported while, in the evening eight fresh cases were reported from various parts of the state. Alert ~ 3 more #COVID19 positive cases in Goalpara, Assam, taking the total to 16.



These three new cases are also of those who joined #TablighiJamaat congregation at #NizamuddinMarkaz.



Update at 12:15 am / April 2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus In United States ​ Latest Updates US reports youngest victim as 6-week-old baby dies in Connecticut A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut said Wednesday, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus. Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. "Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive," Lamont said. "This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19," he said.

Coronavirus In Gujarat ​ Latest Updates Eight new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state count at 82 Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 82 (including 6 cured and 6 death) in the state. All the eight positive cases are from Ahmedabad. The condition of 66 persons out of the affected persons in the state is stable while three persons are on ventilator support.

Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates Six more die in Maharashtra, 335 COVID-19 cases Maharashtra reported six deaths and 33 new cases taking the tally to 335. Thirty of the new cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, PTI quoted a health official as saying. A person also tested positive from Mumbai's Dharavi ⁠— home to 15 lakh people and considered to the largest slum in Asia.

Coronavirus In Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Uttar Pradesh reports two deaths Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus deaths on Wednesday with one casualty each in Gorakhpur and Meerut as the total number of positive patients rose to 113 in the northern state. A 25-year-old Basti man had died at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College on Monday before his test reports had come in, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. He was admitted there on Sunday, but was being treated at Basti's district hospital and other places for liver and kidney ailments for the last three months. The other UP victim was the 72-year-old father-in-law of a Maharashtra man, who had come to Meerut on a visit and infected 16 relatives, district officials said.

Coronavirus In India Latest Updates States trace thousands of Tablighi Jamaat attendees Authorities said that more than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The list includes foreigners as well, while some of those identified by the state authorities are yet to return from Delhi to their respective native places.

Coronavirus In India Latest Updates More than 450 fresh cases emerge Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases till Wednesday. While more than 450 confirmed cases were reported by all states put together, they also reported at least 14 new deaths due to COVID-19. Authorities said that more than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Coronavirus In India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases breach 1800-mark, toll at 41 Authorities across states identified over more than 6,000 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin as more than 437 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally to 1,834 with 41 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. The MOHFW figure includes 1,649 active cases, 143 cured or discharged and one migrated case.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted that one more case of COVID-19 was detected in the state, taking the tally to two. The infected was one of the attendees in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

On the intervening night of 1-2 April around 12. 15 am, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about three fresh positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Goalpara, taking the state's tally of positive cases up by 16 in the state.

Sarma also stated that all the three individuals had a travel history traced to Nizamuddin in Delhi, where they had attended a religious conglomeration.

Authorities across states identified over more than 6,000 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin as more than 437 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally to 1,834 with 41 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

The MOHFW figure includes 1,649 active cases, 143 cured or discharged and one migrated case.

But figures announced by states and union territories totalled 1,949 with at least 59 deaths, PTI reported.

The Ministry officials also said that cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does not show a national trend.

They urged people to follow guidelines during the lockdown period and avoid congregations, including religious gatherings.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases. While more than 450 confirmed cases were reported by all states put together, they also reported at least 14 new deaths due to COVID-19.

Authorities said that more than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The list includes foreigners as well, while some of those identified by the state authorities are yet to return from Delhi to their respective native places.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra report deaths

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus deaths with one casualty each in Gorakhpur and Meerut as the total number of positive patients rose to 113 in the northern state.

A 25-year-old Basti man had died at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College on Monday before his test reports had come in, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He was admitted there on Sunday, but was being treated at Basti's district hospital and other places for liver and kidney ailments for the last three months.

The other UP victim was the 72-year-old father-in-law of a Maharashtra man, who had come to Meerut on a visit and infected 16 relatives, district officials said.

Thirty-two people, including three doctors at a government hospital, also tested positive in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the National Capital to 152. Of the total number of cases, at least 53 are linked to the Tablighi event, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said.

Maharashtra reported six deaths and 33 new cases taking the tally to 335. Thirty of the new cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, PTI quoted a health official as saying.

A person also tested positive from Mumbai's Dharavi ⁠— home to 15 lakh people and considered to the largest slum in Asia.

Five more tested positive in Punjab whereas one case was detected in Chandigarh.

Rajasthan reported 15 fresh cases, with thirteen of them reported from Jaipur's Ramganj area, which has emerged as a virus hotspot. The other two cases were reported from Jodhpur, where a 65-year-old man with no travel history and a 61-year-old woman evacuated from Iran last week tested positive for the disease, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Kerala reported 24 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of people under treatment in the state to 237. The worst affected Kasaragod accounted for 12 positive cases, Ernakulam three and Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur two cases each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting this evening. One case was detected from Palakkad.

The cases of coronavirus in Assam rose to 13 after eight more cases were reported in the Golaghat district. State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all the new cases are attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded its largest single-day jump in cases after 110 people who had attended the Jamaat's congregation tested positive, taking the state's total to 234. The tally in Andhra Pradesh nearly doubled with 43 persons testing positive. Most of the new cases were linked to the Tablighi event, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh reported one death and 20 new cases, taking the state tally to 86.

States race to identify Jamaat attendees.

Even as the National Commission of Minorities hauled up the organisers of the religious event for causing damage to the efforts to contain the contagion, states continued the search for the attendees.

According to PTI, authorities in different states said that over 6,000 attendees had been identified, of which 5,000 have been quarantine and a search is on for the remaining. They also urged the attendees to come forward on their own considering the threat posed by the disease, the news agency said.

Many states, including Telangana, Uttarkhand and Gujarat said that they had managed to identify and trace people who had attended the event.

Tamil Nadu reported that 1,131 attendees had returned to the state from Delhi, whereas, the Uttar Pradesh government identified as many as 569 participants of the religious congregation and isolated or quarantined them.

Telangana health minister E Rajender said that all but 160 of the 1,000 Jamaat returnees had been traced. While the Karnataka government has so far identified 78 people "associated" with the Nizamuddin event, Kerala has also zeroed in on all those who travelled to Delhi for the event.

The Uttarakhand government has also identified 26 such people but said they were yet to return from Delhi.

In Rajasthan, the government officials said 538 persons could have travelled to various parts of the state after attending the event. At least 81 Tablighi Jamaat returnees are suspected to be in Bihar, out of which 30 have been identified

In Gujarat, police said they have so far traced 72 persons to various districts adding that one of them died last week due to the disease. The remaining 71 have been quarantined, DGP Shivanand Jha said while urging other attendees to voluntarily come forward. The deceased, a 70-year-old man, hailed from Bhavnagar.

Tablighi attendees were also traced in West Bengal, Assam and also in neighbouring Nepal, where 18 attendees were identified and kept in quarantine.

Govt focuses on 10 hotspots across country

The government also focused its attention on hotspots identified across the country. In Delhi Nizamuddin West ⁠— the area where the Tablighi Jamaat was held ⁠— and Dilshad Garden, where the infection had spread from a Saudi-returned woman to her daughter, two relatives as well as a doctor at a Mohalla clinic.

Authorities had feared a spike in cases after the doctor had tested positive, but the situation appears to be under control so far.

In Rajasthan, Bhilwara, which had reported 26 cases and two deaths, and had emerged as a hotspot after a doctor and staff members of a private hospital tested positive, sparked off a massive surveillance exercise.

In Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, which has recorded the highest number of cases in the state, was marked as a hotspot as well.

Most of these cases were related to a private firm in Noida which was booked and sealed. Meerut, which recorded the first COVID-19 death from the state, is the second hotspot.

In Maharashtra, the cities of Pune and Mumbai have been designated as virus hotspots. In Mumbai, the novel coronavirus has claimed eight lives and there are 167 positive cases. The first two positive cases in the state had been detected in Pune.

In Gujarat, Ahmedabad, which has the highest number of cases in the state, has been designated as a hotpot while in Kerala, two districts ⁠— Kasargod and Pathanamthitta ⁠— are under surveillance though no deaths have been reported from either of the districts.

Eight villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have been declared as red zones after it was found that 10 people from the district had attended the Tablighi congregation and two of them tested positive, said officials.

Delhi to track phones of those quarantined

As the nationwide lockdown entered the ninth day, states also stepped up efforts to ensure that lockdown and quarantine measures were complied with. In Delhi, over 249 cases were registered for violating government orders. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the police has been ordered to track mobile phones of people under home quarantine to check their movement and ensure no violations.

"We handed over a list of 11,084 phone numbers to police yesterday and 14,345 phone numbers today of people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine. The police will track if they are following the instructions on home quarantine or not," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The Maharashtra government designed an app called 'Mahakavach' to help health authorities in the state with contact tracing and tracking of quarantined COVID-19 patients. The app is currently being used in Nashik and will soon be released across the state, said an official release.

PM to hold video conference with CMs

Amid heightened efforts to contain the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra will also hold a video conference with all chief ministers on Thursday during which issues such as ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, movement of migrants and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are likely to come up for discussion, sources said.

The availability of essential items will also be discussed during the conference in the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which entered the 8th day on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the armed forces have made available over 9,000 hospital beds and more than 8,500 doctors and support staff across the country to deal with the rising cases of coronavirus infection, while Railways has also converted some of its coaches into isolation wards.

India is also looking at South Korea, Germany and China for procurement of cutting-edge technology and adopting best practices being followed by them in successfully containing the spread of coronavirus amid looming risk of the country entering the community infection stage of the pandemic, officials said.

More than 43,000 people have died due to COVID-19 worldwide so far since December, while more than 8.6 lakh infections have been reported so far. Nearly half of the world population is currently under partial or full lockdown, taking a big toll on the economy as well.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 09:02:56 IST

Tags : Corona Case In Jharkhand, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona In Jharkhand, Corona In Kerala, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Jharkhand, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus Mumbai, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bengal, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Jharkhand, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Jharkhand, Jharkhand Corona, Jharkhand Corona Cases, Jharkhand Corona Cases Today, Jharkhand Corona News, Jharkhand Corona Update, Jharkhand Coronavirus, Nizamuddin, Ranchi Corona News, Ranchi News, State Wise Corona Cases In India, Tablighi Jamaat