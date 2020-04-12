Coronavirus Outbreak: Aamir Khan expresses gratitude to medical staff, officers providing essential services during lockdown

As the country grapples its way to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, essential service providers like the medical staff, police authorities and the various governing bodies have been working tirelessly to help people navigate through the COVID-19 lockdown with ease and utmost safety.

To express his gratitude and thank the everyone at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, Bollywood personality Aamir Khan, on Saturday, shared a post on Twitter.

He wrote, "Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you."

Previously, it was reported that Khan had donated to Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund as well as the Maharashtra relief fund. The actor has also extended support to the daily wage workers involved in the making of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

The drama, a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, was in the middle of shooting when the three week long lockdown was announced.

Khan has been using his social media presence to spread awareness about COVID-19, like sharing important helpline numbers. The actor has supported various causes in the past and had also hosted a talk show Satyamev Jayate where he discussed social issues prevalent in the country like sexual abuse, domestic violence, untouchability.

Meanwhile, a lot of film personalities have been at the forefront, motivating people to follow World Health Organisation (WHO) and various central and state government directives to stay safe during the pandemic.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled a short film titled Family, which talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, and Prosenjit Chatterjee also feature in the short.

